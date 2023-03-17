Kingston Properties : KPREIT) – Trading In Shares
Kingston Properties Limited (KPREIT) has advised that a director purchased 338,349 shares on March 15, 2023 and 2000 shares on March 16, 2023.
Kingston Properties Ltd. published this content on 17 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2023 22:06:01 UTC.
