Kingston Resources : Acquisition of Mineral Hill Gold and Copper Mine

ASX/Media Announcement 18 November 2021 Kingston to become a gold producer with acquisition of the Mineral Hill Mine in NSW Acquisition delivers immediate gold production, cash-flow and outstanding gold and copper exploration upside in a Tier-1 mining district Key Points: • Kingston enters binding agreement to acquire the Mineral Hill Mine from US-based Quintana MH Holding Co LLC for up to A$22.7M (US$17.0M) in cash and shares. • Located 65km north of Condobolin in NSW, Mineral Hill has extensive gold and copper Resources, a long production history, a recently upgraded 400ktpa CIL circuit, and an existing flotation plant. • Gold tailings on site are currently being processed through the CIL circuit, delivering immediate gold production for Kingston. • Tailings processing forecast to deliver gold production of 40,000oz at AISC of A$1,550-1650/oz over 29 months1, with positive free cash-flow expected in early 2022. • Reserves of 71,163oz Au and a Resource base of 469,217oz Au Equivalent underpin Kingston's intent to establish initial mine production following conclusion of the tailings project. • Outstanding exploration potential with multiple targets located within the Mining Licence hosting high-grade historic drilling results to be followed up. • The Project comes with a highly prospective regional tenement package and is strategically located within a resource-rich region with a skilled local workforce. • The mine re-opening will provide local employment and business opportunities for the surrounding townships within the Lachlan Shire. • The acquisition is consistent with Kingston's stated objective of becoming a substantial gold producer in the Asia-Pacific region. The transition to production and strengthened balance sheet will also enhance its ability to advance the 3.8Moz Misima Gold Project in PNG. • Transaction to be funded through an institutional placement raising $14.0 million and a A$4.0 million Share Purchase Plan. Kingston Resources Limited (ASX: KSN) (Kingston or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding agreement (Share Purchase Agreement or SPA) with US-based Quintana MH Holding Co. LLC (Quintana) to acquire a 100% interest in the Mineral Hill Mine (Mineral Hill), located in central NSW (the Transaction). 1 This production target is supported by the TSF Ore Reserve of 1.81Mt at 1.13g/t for 43,000oz Au

The acquisition represents a unique opportunity for Kingston to accelerate its transition to an operating mining company. The Mineral Hill Mine includes two processing circuits, current gold production, a number of onlydeveloped polymetallic deposits and extensive exploration upside. With first gold poured in September, Mineral Hill is currently ramping up production from the processing of existing tailings. Production is forecast to total 40,000 ounces at an average all-in sustaining cost (AISC) of A$1,550-1,650/oz over 29 months. The operation is expected to deliver positive free cash-flow by early 2022. The tailings processing operation will provide a solid foundation for Kingston to unlock the broader potential of the Mineral Hill asset, with minimal capital required to access several production-ready open pit and underground deposits. These near-term production opportunities include the Pearse and Pearse North used posits, the Southern Ore Zone and the Parkers Hill deposit. In addition, there are a large number of advanced exploration targets across the broader tenement package which the Company intends to pursue aggressively. Kingston has an exploration and development program in place from which it intends to re-establish mine production from the existing reserve and resource base following completion of the tailings processing operation anticipated in late 2023. Under the terms of the acquisition, Kingston has agreed to pay Quintana a combination of upfront cash and shares, deferred cash payments, and a 2% royalty over production. The consideration is comprised of: US$1.0m (A$1.3m) upfront cash

US$8.0m (A$10.7m) upfront equity

Deferred consideration based on the following milestones: o US$1.5m (A$2.0m) cash payment upon production of 15,000oz of gold personal• A 2% NSR over future mine production from the Mineral Hill project area o US$2.0m (A$2.7m) cash payment upon production of 22,500oz of gold o US$3.5m (A$4.7m) cash payment upon production of 30,000oz of gold o US$1.0m (A$1.3m) cash payment upon the earlier of production of 37,500oz of gold or the 31 December 2023 Kingston intends to fund the Transaction through a A$14.0 million placement (Equity Raising) and a A$4.0 million Share Purchase Plan (see details below). The proceeds of the Equity Raising, together with existing cash reserves of approximately A$5 million, will be used to complete the acquisition, fund associated Fort ansaction costs and environmental bonds, provide working capital to continue the ramp-up in gold pr duction, and fund the planned aggressive near-term exploration and development program. The funds raised will also contribute to the ongoing development activity at the Company's Misima Gold Project. Shareholder approval will be required in respect of the issuance of the consideration shares to Quintana - see details below. Accordingly, the acquisition of Mineral Hill is dependent on obtaining shareholder approval as well as customary terms and conditions. The company intends to defer its AGM from 25 November 2025 to 14 December 2021 to incorporate the shareholder approval required. A Supplementary NOM is expected to be distributed shortly with further details. Kingston Resources Managing Director, Andrew Corbett, said: "The acquisition of Mineral Hill is a unique opportunity for Kingston shareholders. We are very excited to be able to acquire a fully-developedgold and copper project in a Tier-1location that has recently restarted operations with immediate gold production. The attractive deal metrics, near-term cash-flowand significant gold and copper exposure make for a fantastic www.kingstonresources.com.au 2

strategic fit with our cornerstone asset, the 3.8Moz Misima Gold Project in PNG. Misima is a large-scale,long-life and low-cost development project which, combined with the near-term production profile and extensive exploration opportunities at Mineral Hill, provides Kingston with an ideal platform for growth." only"Mineral Hill has a strong history of high-grade gold and copper production, a number of advanced brownfields exploration targets, an existing resource base and infrastructure which is expected to enable a low capital-intensity restart of existing development opportunities. "The initial production will come from the re-processing of tailings on site, which is expected to be followed by a restart of both open pit and underground mining operations. The acquisition comes with an established operational team on site and a well-established mine plan, which means we can move forward quickly and usefficiently at Mineral Hill while still progressing the Misima Definitive Feasibility Study and approvals program. "Mineral Hill successfully operated from 1989 to 2004, producing 396koz of gold and 33kt of copper. Since the original mine closure in 2004, there has been limited exploration despite a number of outstanding drill results. We see exploration at Mineral Hill as one of the key pillars for our aspiration to become a leading diversified mid-tier gold and base metal producer in the Asia-Pacific region. Strategically, the processing plant is ideally located within the Cobar Basin to take advantage of both internal and external near-mine opportunities." personalQuintana Minerals President & COO, Xavier Ochoa, said: "The Mineral Hill mine has had a significant operating history. Since 2018, when Quintana took over the property, our Australian operating team has accomplished excellent work to bring the mine back into operation in a staged manner with the CIL plant now fully refurbished and in commissioning to re-process onsite tailings with a high gold content. This same competent operating team, once the tailings re-processing is fully ramped up, will be capable of advancing to the next stage to capitalize on the significant mineral endowment of Mineral Hill by developing the known Pearce, Pearce North and Parker's Hill open pits and various underground ore deposits, as well as exploring the site. "Naturally for Quintana, being a US-based Company with operations in North America, having the opportunity to partner with an Australian-based operating company like Kingston through the sale of Mineral Hill and continuing as a stakeholder, through shares and royalties, will see a mutually beneficial opportunity to realize the full upside and potential of the asset." ForImmediate focus for Mineral Hill F llowing completion of the Transaction, which is expected to occur in mid-to-late January 2022 the immediate focus will be to complete the production ramp up of the CIL circuit for the tailings re-processing. The current tailings mine plan involves the treatment of 1.7-1.8Mt @ 1.1g/t Au over 29 months, recovering 40,000oz of gold at an AISC of A$1550-1650/oz. The production ramp-up is expected to take four months, targeting nameplate production early 2022. The targeted tailings throughput rate is 750,000tpa. In addition, exploration drilling will commence within two months of completion focusing on the Pearse open pit targets and the Southern Ore Zone (SOZ) underground targets. The aim will be to provide an updated Resource base to underpin mine feasibility work and approvals to ensure an immediate transition to open pit and/or underground feed at the completion of the tailings reprocessing. www.kingstonresources.com.au 3

Tailings Re-Processing The Mineral Hill TSF 1 project is designed to mine and treat 1.81Mt at 1.13g/t Au tailings predominantly from TSF1 with a projected recovery of approximately 61% LOM, producing approximately 40,000 recovered onlyounces of gold. The mine plan has subdivided TSF1 into seven production cells that will be sequentially mined in 2m flitches; using hydraulic Dragflow pumps mounted on excavators that have material pushed to them by a small dozer. The system is designed to deliver a sustained 100t of solids to the plant per hour. There are 44 personnel currently on site to support the operation, reflecting a full ramp up of employees to run the mining and processing operations. Overview of Mineral Hill and Past Production History The Mineral Hill mine (Figure 1) is located 65km north of Condobolin in central NSW and comprises 20 granted Mining Leases enclosed by a single Exploration Licence, EL1999. The tenement package covers a total area of some 340km2 with additional exploration tenure adjacent to the primary project area (Walkers Hill Tenement EL8334). The Project is a 2-hour drive from either Dubbo or Parkes, both of which are serviced by daily flight options from Sydney. For personal use Figure 1. Mineral Hill Mine (100%) 516km SW of Sydney NSW in Cobar Basin. www.kingstonresources.com.au 4

The Project lies in the western portion of the Lachlan Fold Belt at the juncture of two regionally important structures - the Gilmore Suture and the Lachlan Transfer Zone. Mineral Hill is an extensive geological system onlycontaining a number of high-grade,low-tonnage ore bodies. The Mineral Hill Mine is an historic operating mine site which was placed on care and maintenance in 2016. The site consists of a number of exploration and development opportunities including several historic small open pit and underground operations and a number of exploration targets. The area was first explored in 1894. The Project has been operated sporadically since that date, including most recently by Kimberley Metals Limited (KBL) in 2008, which undertook high-grade gold mining at the useP arse open pit, as well as the Parkers Hill and the Southern Ore Zone underground operations. The Project was subsequently acquired by Quintana in 2016 out of administration and placed on care and maintenance until the decision to advance the tailings re-processing operation was made in 2020. Gold exploration and development, through the existing reserves at Pearse and Pearse North, the tailings re-processing project, and the extensive exploration portfolio, remain the core of the operations at the Project. In addition to gold, the Project offers exposure to other precious and base metals, including copper, zinc, lead and silver within several of the exploration and development targets. personalThe planned exploration and development program that Kingston intends to undertake is aiming to bring Pearse, Pearse North into production initially upon conclusion of the tailings re-processing. This would then be followed by the Southern Ore Zone. The Resource base across these operations totals 2.2Mt. The Project hosts existing infrastructure, including an existing processing plant (Figure 2), access to grid p wer and public roads, which will help accelerate a restart to mining production delivering on Kingston's tated aims of becoming a gold producer. For Figure 2. Site infrastructure includes a 350ktpa flotation and 400ktpa CIL circuit. www.kingstonresources.com.au 5

