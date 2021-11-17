Log in
    KSN   AU000000KSN7

KINGSTON RESOURCES LIMITED

(KSN)
KINGSTON RESOURCES : Acquisition of Mineral Hill Gold and Copper Mine
PU
KINGSTON RESOURCES : Acquisition of Mineral Hill Gold and Copper Mine
PU
KINGSTON RESOURCES : Mineral Hill Resource and Reserve Statement
PU
Kingston Resources : Acquisition of Mineral Hill Mine - Investor Presentation

11/17/2021 | 05:42pm EST
only

Acquisition of the

Mineral Hill Mine in NSW

and Equity Capital Raising

use

18 November 2021

Andrew Corbett, Managing Director

ersonal

Immediate production and cash-flow

Exceptional exploration upside

Enhanced platform for growth

ASX: KSN

Disclaimer

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this presentation, including information as to the future financial or operating performance of Kingston Resources Limited ("KSN") and its projects, are forward looking statements. Such forward looking statements:

• include, among other things, statements regarding incomplete and uncertain proposals or targets, production and prices, operating costs and results, capital expenditures, and are or may be based on assumptions and estimates related to future technical, economic, market, political, social and other conditions;

• are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by KSN, are inherently subject to significant technical, business, economic, competitive, political and social onlyuncertainties and contingencies; and

• involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results reflected in such forward looking statements.

KSN disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "indicate", "co template", "target", "scope", "plan", "intends", "continue", "budget", "estimate", "may", "will", "schedule" and similar expressions identify forward looking statements. All forward looking statements made in this presentation are qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements. Recipients are cautioned that forward looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on f rward looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Disclaimer

No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information, opinions and conclusions contained in this presentation. To the maximum extent permitted by law, none of KSN, its directors, employees or agents, nor any other person accepts any liability, including, without limitation, any liability arising out of fault of negligence, for any loss arising from the use of the useinformation contained in this presentation. In particular, no representation or warranty, express or implied is given as to the accuracy, completeness or correctness, likelihood of achievement or reasonableness or any forecasts,

prospects or returns contained in this presentation nor is any obligation assumed to update such information. Such forecasts, prospects or returns are by their nature subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies.

The information contained in this presentation is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to issue, or arrange to issue, securities or other financial products. The information contained in this presentation is not investment or financial product advice and is not intended to be used as the basis for making an investment decision. The presentation has been prepared without taking into account the investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any particular person. Before making an investment decision, you should consider, with or without the assistance of a financial adviser, whether an investment is appropriate in light of your particular investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances. Past performance is no guarantee of future performance.

Exploration by Other Explorers

This presentation contains information sourced from the reports of Other Explorers. References to the original reports are provided as footnotes where the information is cited in this presentation. KSN does not vouch for the

accuracy of these reports. KSN has taken the decision to include this information as it is in the public domain and as we assess it to be of relevance to shareholders and investors.

ersonalwww.kingstonresources.com.au I ASX: KSN

2

Disclaimer

3

Competent Person's Statement - Mineral Resource Reported in Accordance with 2012 JORC Code - Mineral Hill

The information in this report that relates to the reporting of the Mineral Hill Mine Mineral Resource Estimate is based on and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation compiled by Mr. Stuart Hayward (BAppSc (Geology)) MAIG ,who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr. Stuart Hayward is a full-time employee of Kingston Resources Limited. Mr. Hayward has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr. Hayward confirms that the information in the market announcement provided is an accurate representation of the available data and studies for the material mining project and consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based upon the information in the form and context in which it appears. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially

onlymodified from the original report.

Competent Person's Statement - Mineral Resource Reported in Accordance with 2004 JORC Code - Mineral Hill

The information in this release that relates to Mineral Resources is based on information reviewed by Mr. Stuart Hayward (BAppSc (Geology)) MAIG, who is a Member of The Australian Institute of Geoscientists and a full-time employee of Kingston Resources Limited. Mr Hayward has sufficient experience in the style of mineralisation and types of deposit under consideration and to the activity he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defi ed in the 2004 Edition of the 'Australian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr. Hayward confirms that the information in the market announcement provided is an accurate representation of the available data and studies for the material mining project and consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears. All Mineral Resource estimates were prepared and first disclosed under the JORC Code 2004 and are an accurate representation of the available data and studies for the Mineral Hill Mine. This information has not been updated since to comply with the JORC Code 2012 on the basis that the information has not materially changed since it was last reported. Work will commence on close of acquisition by the Company to bring each of the Mineral Resources into line with the JORC Code 2012.

useR source and Reserve Cautionary Statement - Mineral Hill

The Ore Reserve and Mineral Resources estimates were prepared by a Competent person in accordance with the JORC Code 2012 with exception of the Parkers Hill and Pearse Mineral Resource Estimates that have been

pr pared by a Competent Person in accordance with the JORC Code 2004 and have not been updated to comply with the JORC Code 2012 on the basis that the information has not materially changed since it was last reported.

Pear e, Parkers Hill and the Southern Ore Zone Mineral Resource estimates and Ore Reserves have been adjusted by mining depletion using the production wireframes created by the site survey department at the time of mining.

The e wireframes represent the mining activities at these deposits to the best of Kingston's knowledge although they are not to be viewed as complete or accurate in their entirety and therefore mining depletion may be revised when Kingston is able to produce revised determinations on more complete data and verification thereof. Information pertaining to Mineral Resource Estimates (MRE) and Ore Reserves (OR) in this presentation has been

previously released to the public. The tables on this page indicate the authors of the historical Resources/Reserves and the dates they were initially published. Kingston is not reporting these estimates as its own with exception of the MRE and OR for the TSF which has not been reported previously by any other company. The other original reports are available through the ASX website.

The Competent Person (JORC 2012) for the TSF Ore Reserve is Mr Jeremy Peters (BSc, BEng) a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and Chartered Professional Geologist and Mining Engineer of that organisation. Mr Peters is a full-time employee of Burnt Shirt Pty Ltd and has sufficient relevant experience to act as Competent Person.

Deposit

JORC

ASX Announcement

Competent Person

Company

Deposit

JORC

ASX Announcement

Competent Person

Company

Misima

2012

KSN 24/11/2020

John Wyche

AMDAD

Misima

2012

KSN 15/09/2021

Stuart Hayward

KSN

TSF

2012

KSN 18/11/2021

Jeremy Peters

Burnt Shirt

TSF

2012

KSN 18/11/2021

Troy Lowien

Groundwork Plus

Pearse North

2012

KBL 16/06/2016

Peter Gilligan

KBL

Pearse North

2012

KBL 16/06/2016

Owen Thomas

KBL

Pearse

2004

KBL 20/10/2011

Robert Besley

KBL

Southern Ore Zone

2012

KBL 19/08/2014

Anthony Johnston - Exploration Results

KBL

Rupert Osborn - MRE

H&SC Consultants

ersonal

Pearse

2004

KBL 29/10/2010

Robert Besley - Exploration Results

KBL

Colin Lutherborrow- MRE

Ziloc Pty Ltd

www.kingstonresources.com.au I ASX: KSN

Parkers Hill

2004

KBL 13/09/2011

Anthony Johnston

KBL

Executive Summary - A transformational acquisition

Kingston to acquire the Mineral Hill Gold-Copper Mine in NSW from US-based Quintana

MH Holding Co LLC for up to A$22.7M in cash (US$1m), shares (US$8m), and deferred payments (US$8m)1 plus a

2% NSR royalty on production

• Extensive on-site infrastructure including modern 400ktpa CIL plant and 350ktpa

flotation circuit

only• Acquisition delivers immediate production and cash flow for Kingston via the processing of

tailings through the existing CIL plant

use

Mineral Hill

• Historical production focused on copper recovery, leaving a high-grade gold tails stream

• Targeted gold production of 40,000oz at an AISC of A$1,550-1,650/oz over 29 months 1

• Positive free cash flow expected early CY2022

ersonal

Mineral Hill located in NSW's world-class Cobar Basin - multiple large-scale mines, exceptional exploration upside

• Aim to re-establish mine production from late 2023

Acquisition supports Kingston's growth and development strategy, providing an enhanced platform from which to

develop the Company's 3.8Moz2 Misima Gold Project in PNG

• Mineral Hill production enhances corporate profile and expands Misima funding options

www.kingstonresources.com.au I ASX: KSN

1. See KSN ASX announcement on 18 November 2021 for further detail on tailings processing. 2. See ASX Announcement Misima Resource on 15 September 2021

4

5

Table of Contents

Section

only

1.

Overview and Transaction Summary

2.

Mineral Hill Overview

3.

Transaction Overview

4.

Misima Gold Project

use5.

Additional Information on Mineral Hill

ersonal

www.kingstonresources.com.au I ASX: KSN

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kingston Resources Limited published this content on 17 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2021 22:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
