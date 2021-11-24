Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Kingston Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KSN   AU000000KSN7

KINGSTON RESOURCES LIMITED

(KSN)
Kingston Resources : Application for quotation of securities - KSN

11/24/2021 | 04:50pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

KINGSTON RESOURCES LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday November 25, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

KSN

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

70,000,000

25/11/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

KINGSTON RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

44009148529

1.3

ASX issuer code

KSN

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

25/11/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

18-Nov-2021 09:24

New - Proposed issue of securities -

A placement or other type of issue

KSN

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

Yes

2.3a.3 Please provide details of the further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B

In addition to the Placement securities to be issued, on 18 November 2021, the Company announced its intention to offer up to 20 million shares to existing shareholders under a Share Purchase Plan (SPP) at an issue price the same as the placement offer of $0.20 per share, targeting a raise of $4 million. The SPP offer opened on Monday, 22 November 2021 and closes on Thursday 16 December 2021 at 5.00 pm (Sydney Time). The issue of shares under the SPP will occur on Thursday, 23 December 2021.

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Placement Details

ASX +security code and description

KSN : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

25/11/2021

use

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

personalFor

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

70,000,000

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.20000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kingston Resources Limited published this content on 24 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2021 21:49:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
