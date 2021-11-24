Kingston Resources : Application for quotation of securities - KSN
11/24/2021 | 04:50pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities
Announcement Summary
For personal use only
Entity name
KINGSTON RESOURCES LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Thursday November 25, 2021
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Total number of +securities to be quoted
ASX +security
Number of +securities to
code
Security description
be quoted
Issue date
KSN
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
70,000,000
25/11/2021
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Application for quotation of +securities
1 / 6
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
For personal use only
1.1 Name of entity
KINGSTON RESOURCES LIMITED
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
44009148529
1.3
ASX issuer code
KSN
The announcement isNew announcement
Date of this announcement
25/11/2021
Application for quotation of +securities
2 / 6
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
For personal use only
Previous Appendix 3B details:
Announcement Date and
Announcement Title
Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation
Time
request
18-Nov-2021 09:24
New - Proposed issue of securities -
A placement or other type of issue
KSN
2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?
Yes
2.3a.3 Please provide details of the further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B
In addition to the Placement securities to be issued, on 18 November 2021, the Company announced its intention to offer up to 20 million shares to existing shareholders under a Share Purchase Plan (SPP) at an issue price the same as the placement offer of $0.20 per share, targeting a raise of $4 million. The SPP offer opened on Monday, 22 November 2021 and closes on Thursday 16 December 2021 at 5.00 pm (Sydney Time). The issue of shares under the SPP will occur on Thursday, 23 December 2021.
Application for quotation of +securities
3 / 6
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Placement Details
only
ASX +security code and description
KSN : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Issue date
25/11/2021
use
Distribution Schedule
Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -
including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each
category.
personalFor
Total percentage of +securities held
Number of +securities held
Number of holders
For example, to enter a value of 50%
please input as 50.00
1 - 1,000
%
1,001
- 5,000
%
5,001
- 10,000
%
10,001 - 100,000
%
100,001 and over
%
Application for quotation of +securities
4 / 6
Application for quotation of +securities
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
70,000,000
For personal use only
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
Yes
In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.20000000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
Application for quotation of +securities
5 / 6
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Kingston Resources Limited published this content on 24 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2021 21:49:11 UTC.