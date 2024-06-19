Gold Coast
Investment
Showcase
Commencement of open pit mining
June 2024
Step change in cash flow with open pit mining
Expanding the
underground mine life
Growing a gold and
copper mining business
ASX: KSN
For further information on the Life of Mine at Mineral Hill referred to in this Presentation, refer to the Company's ASX Announcement dated 27 June 2023, $6.5m Capital Raising or Mineral Hill Production Expansion.
Mineral Hill Gold Bar
Exploration by Other Explorers
This presentation contains information sourced from the reports of Other Explorers. References to the original reports are provided as footnotes where the information is cited in this presentation. KSN does not vouch for the accuracy of these reports. KSN has taken the decision to include this information as it is in the public domain and as we assess it to be of relevance to shareholders and investors.
Underground Production Target
The LOM plan includes Mineral Resource Estimates from the Southern Ore Zone (SOZ) and Jack's Hut to estimate the Production Target. All Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources underpinning this LOM plan have been prepared by Competent Persons in accordance with the 2012 JORC reporting guidelines. Probable Ore Reserve provides 46% of the total LOM processing plant feed tonnage. The Underground production target is based on Mineral Resource estimates and comprises Measured (7%), Indicated (31%), Inferred (56%) and unclassified (6%) material.
There is a low level of confidence associated with Inferred Mineral Resources and there is no certainty that further exploration work will result in the determination of Indicated Mineral Resources or that the production target itself will be realised.
The stated production target is based on the Company's current expectations of future results or events and should not be solely relied upon by investors when making investment decisions. Further evaluation work and appropriate studies are required to establish sufficient confidence that this target will be met. The Company notes that the Project forecasts a positive financial performance and is therefore satisfied that the use of Inferred resources in production target reporting and forecast financial information is not the determining factor in overall Project viability and that it is reasonable to report the LOM plan with Inferred Resources.
The Company has concluded that it is has a reasonable basis for providing the forward- looking statements included in this announcement. The detailed reasons for that conclusion are outline throughout this presentation.
Kingston Resources: Investment highlights
Commencing open pit mining operations1: +$25m operating cash from the
- Tailings project, first blast at Pearse open pits completed, boosting payable metal in FY25 with high-grade gold/silver production.
Processing Plant Expansion & Resources Growth: Refurbishment nearing
-
completion, crushing to start in July 2024. Internal expansion studies underway. Initial underground reserve (Q3'24), drilling for expansion (Q4'24).
Strategic Advantage & Energy Transition Alignment: KSN owns 1 of 2
- polymetallic plants with a CIL in Cobar Basin. Mineral Hill supports green metals demand.
- Misima Gold Project Potential2: Large, low-cost20-year gold project with A$1.3Bn2 NPV at a gold price US$2,000/oz.
- Funded Growth1: $13.5 recent equity raise to accelerate Hard Rock mining at Mineral Hill and evaluate strategic options for Misima.
Corporate snapshot
Shares on issue
707m
Warrants & options2,3
98.7m
Share price @ 17 June 2024
$0.08
Market cap @ 17 June 2024
$56m
Cash @ 8 April 20241
$10.7m
Restricted cash for environmental bond
$7.3m
Debt ($5m mature 7 July 2026, $5m matures 29 June 2027)
$10m
3-Year Share Price Performance
Market Volume('000) RHS
Close Price (A$) (LHS)
0.3
7000
0.25
6000
0.2
5000
4000
0.15
3000
0.1
2000
0.05
1000
0
0
Jun 19
Sep 19
Dec 19
Mar 20
Jun 20
Sep 20
Dec 20
Mar 21
Jun 21
Sep 21
Dec 21
Mar 22
Jun 22
Sep 22
Dec 22
Mar 23
Jun 23
Sep 23
Dec 23
Mar 24
Shareholder Structure
Delphi 15%
Quintana 9.4%
Winchester 9.1%
Farjoy 6.7%
Other 59.8%
Strategic regional setting for foundational base metals1
- Strategic advantage of ownership of flexible processing capacity and 8.9Mt of polymetallic resources
- Clear path to underground mining sees increasing levels of copper and zinc production
Lead Zinc
Gold
Silver
FY24FY27
Silver
Gold
Copper
Highly experienced and well-regarded ExecutiveTeam
Significant experience across the development life cycle through to production
Mick Wilkes
Non-Executive Chairman
Mick is a seasoned mining
professional with 35 years'
experience in the industry, primarily in gold and base metals. He has specialised in sustainable project development, construction, and operations throughout his career.
Andrew Corbett
Managing Director
Andrew is a highly experienced mining engineer with over 25 years in mine management and financial markets. He has an in- depth understanding of mining, equity markets, business development and corporate strategy.
Tony Wehby
Non-Executive Director
Tony is a highly experienced board member and chairman, previously Non-Executive Chairman of Tellus Resources Limited and Aurelia Metals Limited, and a Director of Harmony Gold (Aust) Pty Ltd.
Stuart Rechner
Non-Executive Director
Stuart is an experienced company director and geologist with a background in project generation and acquisition in Australia and overseas. Mr Rechner holds degrees in both geology and law.
Mineral Hill
Growth strategy for 2024 and beyond
Extensive existing infrastructure
Targeting a mine plan beyond 10 years
Production set to increasewith
Mineral Hill Processing Capacity
open pit mining in FY25
700 ktpa
Phase 3
350 ktpa
Regional acquisition
Phase 1
potential to expand
Complete the Tailings
the processing
Today
The Future
Project
capacity
Float capacity
CIL capacity
Metal Forecast1
Payable Metal (CuEq t)
8,000
3.14
3.18
3.03
4.0
CuEq Grade (%)
6,000
3.0
Phase 2
4,000
2.0
Lift production in
0.86
1.0
FY25 , commence
2,000
-
0.0
copper production
FY24
FY25
FY26
FY27
and extend the mine
life
Gold
Silver
Copper
Lead
Zinc
CuEq Grade (%)
9
Profitable growth: Mineral Hill drives cash & resources
Strong operational performance; well-positioned for continued growth
Delivering the Plan - $25m operating cash flow since acquiring Mineral Hill January 2022 ($23m total consideration1)
Resource Growth - Total Mineral Resources now at 767,000 oz
AuEq2,3
Extending the Life of Mine - Targeting greater than 5 years life of mine through open pit and underground mining
Critical Minerals - NSW Government's critical minerals grant
of $500k facilitating copper production in 2025
ASX : Mineral Hill transaction completion 18/1/2022; Acquisition of Mineral Hill Gold and Copper Mine 18/11/2021
See KSN ASX announcements on 18 November 2021, 24 November 2022, 15 March 2023, 21 March 2023 and 14 May 2024 for additional Mineral Hill Resource and Reserve information.
Gold equivalent calculated based on consensus commodity prices with adjustments based on company expectations. See Appendix for equivalency calculations
