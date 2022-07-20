Kingston Resources : Investor Presentation – Melbourne Mining Club
07/20/2022 | 04:04am EDT
ASX: KSN
Asia-Pacific Gold Producer,
Developer and Explorer
Corporate Update
July 2022 - Melbourne Mining Club
Andrew Corbett, Managing Director
Mineral Hill development plan underway to deliver growth in production
3.8Moz Misima Gold Project Definitive Feasibility Study complete
Disclaimer
Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this presentation, including information as to the future financial or operating performance of Kingston Resources Limited ("KSN") and its projects, are forward looking statements. Such forward looking statements:
include, among other things, statements regarding incomplete and uncertain proposals or targets, production and prices, operating costs and results, capital expenditures, and are or may be based on assumptions and estimates related to future technical, economic, market, political, social and other conditions;
are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by KSN, are inherently subject to significant technical, business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies; and
involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results reflected in such forward looking statements.
KSN disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "indicate", "contemplate", "target", "scope", "plan", "intends", "continue", "budget", "estimate", "may", "will", "schedule" and similar expressions identify forward looking statements. All forward looking statements made in this presentation are qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements. Recipients are cautioned that forward looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.
Disclaimer
No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information, opinions and conclusions contained in this presentation. To the maximum extent permitted by law, none of KSN, its directors, employees or agents, nor any other person accepts any liability, including, without limitation, any liability arising out of fault of negligence, for any loss arising from the use of the information contained in this presentation. In particular, no representation or warranty, express or implied is given as to the accuracy, completeness or correctness, likelihood of achievement or reasonableness or any forecasts, prospects or returns contained in this presentation nor is any obligation assumed to update such information. Such forecasts, prospects or returns are by their nature subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies.
The information contained in this presentation is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to issue, or arrange to issue, securities or other financial products. The information contained in this presentation is not investment or financial product advice and is not intended to be used as the basis for making an investment decision. The presentation has been prepared without taking into account the investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any particular person. Before making an investment decision, you should consider, with or without the assistance of a financial adviser, whether an investment is appropriate in light of your particular investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances. Past performance is no guarantee of future performance.
Exploration by Other Explorers
This presentation contains information sourced from the reports of Other Explorers. References to the original reports are provided as footnotes where the information is cited in this presentation. KSN does not vouch for the accuracy of these reports. KSN has taken the decision to include this information as it is in the public domain and as we assess it to be of relevance to shareholders and investors.
Diamond Drilling at Pearse North
www.kingstonresources.com.au I ASX: KSN
Corporate Update | July 2022
2
Our Vision is to Create an ASX Listed Mid-tier Gold Producer Operating in the Asia-Pacific
Led by an experienced and qualified management team with a proven track record for creating value by developing and operating gold mines
Two 100%-owned Gold
Current Gold & Silver
Large-scale,long-life,low-cost
& Copper Projects
production at Mineral Hill
opportunity at Misima
Exceptional Gold &
Extensive
Strong, diversified
Copper exploration upside
Infrastructure Base
platform for growth
www.kingstonresources.com.au I ASX: KSN
Corporate Update | July 2022
3
Investment Summary
Misima Gold-Silver Project (100%) in PNG
DFS confirms potential for a large-scale,long-life,low-cost operation
Forecast gold production of ~2.4Moz open pit gold mine over 20-year mine life
• Pre-tax Net Present Value (NPV) of A$956 million
• LOM revenue of A$6.1 billion, All in Sustaining Cost (AISC) of A$1,217/oz
28% increase in the Ore Reserve to 1.73Moz1
• Environmental and mining approval applications nearing completion
• Corporate advisor appointed to lead strategic review of Misima
Mineral Hill Gold-Copper Mine (100%) in NSW
Current operation delivering cashflow from gold and silver production to early 2024
Development plan targeting an initial +5-year mine life focusing on gold and copper production out to 2029+ from within approved MLs
• $10M debt facility secured to accelerate development plan
Extensive on-site infrastructure - processing plant and underground development
Exceptional exploration upside within the current ML and wider ELs
Strategically located in NSW's world-class Cobar Basin
Kingston Resources Limited published this content on 20 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2022 08:03:06 UTC.