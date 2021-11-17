Kingston Resources : Mineral Hill Resource and Reserve Statement

ASX/Media Announcement 18 November 2021 Mineral Hill Mine Resource and Reserve Statement onlyKey Points: Total Mineral Hill Mine Mineral Resource

5.9Mt @ 1.20g/t Au, 23g/t Ag, 0.7% Cu, 1.0% Pb & 0.6% Zn 1,2 o 229Koz Au, 4,461Koz Ag, 43Kt Cu, 60Kt Pb, 35Kt Zn

Total Mineral Hill Mine Ore Reserve

2.1Mt @ 1.40g/t Au, 5g/t Ag 1,2

71Koz Au and 346Koz Ag use Kingston Resources Limited (ASX: KSN) (Kingston or the Company) is pleased to report a Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve statement for the Mineral Hill Mine, Condobolin NSW. These estimates have been prepared personalby the previous owners of Mineral Hill, Quintana Minerals Corporation and KBL Limited. All the Resource and Reserve estimates have been previously released to the public except for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve Estimate for the Mineral Hill Tailings Reprocessing Project. This announcement contains the initial release for the Mineral Hill Tailings Reprocessing Project. Kingston's acquisition of the Mineral Hill Mine is subject to the satisfaction of the conditions of the Transaction and is expected to complete by mid to late January 2022. Kingston expects to release an updated Resource and Reserves estimate as part of its annual Group Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve Statement. Application of Kingston's internal estimation methodology to the deposits at Mineral Hill may result in changes to the Mineral Resource. Application of Kingston's estimation methodology to the deposits at Mineral Hill may potentially result in a downgrade in the classification of the Mineral Resource and/or Reserve compared to existing estimates. Cautionary statement: Mineral Resource and Reserve estimates for Parkers Hill and Pearse are JORC 2004 estimates and as such are not reported in accordance with the JORC 2012 code. A competent person has not done sufficient work to classify these estimates as mineral resources or ore reserves in accordance Forwith the JORC 2012 Code. It is uncertain that following evaluation and/or further exploration work that the estimates will be able to be reported as mineral resources or ore reserves in accordance with the JORC c de. Nothing has come to the attention of Kingston that causes it to question the accuracy or reliability of the former owner's estimates; but Kingston has not independently validated the former owner's estimates and therefore is not to be regarded as reporting, adopting or endorsing those estimates. ASX: KSN 201/110 Pacific Hwy, @KSNResources Shares on Issue: 286M North Sydney, NSW 2060 Market Cap: A$68M +61 2 8021 7492 Cash: A$7.5M (31 Sept 2021) info@kingstonresources.com.au www.kingstonresources.com.au

Mineral Resources for Mineral Hill Mine have been compiled for five separate ore bodies within the Mine Lease area. Ore Reserves have been compiled for three deposits at TSF, Pearse and Pearse North. Mineral Hill Resources have been estimated as: 5.9Mt @ 1.20g/t Au, 23.5g/t Ag, 0.7% Cu, 1.0% Pb & 0.6% Zn for 229Koz Au, 4,461Koz Ag, 43Kt Cu, 60Kt Pb, 35Kt Zn (Table 1). onlyMineral Hill Mine Ore Reserves for TSF, Pearse and Pearse North have been estimated as: 2.1Mt @ 1.40g/t Au, 5g/t Ag for 71Koz Au and 346Koz Ag (Table 2). Existing Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves provide a solid foundation for Kingston to unlock the potential useof the Mineral Hill asset, with minimal capital required to access several production-ready open pit and underground deposits. Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves for Pearse, Parkers Hill and the Southern Ore Zone have been adjusted for mining depletion using the production wireframes created by the site survey department at the time of mining1. The Southern Ore Zone (SOZ) and Tailings Storage Facility (TSF; Tails Reprocessing Project) Estimates have been prepared in accordance with JORC Code 2012 and are current. Parkers Hill and Pearse Mineral Resource Estimates that have been prepared by a Competent Person in accordance with the JORC Code 2004 and have not been updated to comply with the JORC Code 2012 on the basis that the information has not materially changed since it was last reported. Table 1: Consolidated Mineral Resources for Mineral Hill Mine1,2,3,4 Total Deposit Tonnes Au Ag Cu Pb Zn Au Ag Cu Pb Zn Mt (g/t) (g/t) (%) (%) (%) (Koz) (Moz) (Kt) (Kt) (Kt) TSF 1.86 1.13 67 Pearse 0.14 4.82 149 22 0.68 Pearse North 0.30 2.70 26 26 0.25 SOZ 1.78 1.79 18 1.2 1.2 1.0 102 1.02 20 22 18 Parkers Hill 1.84 0.19 43 1.3 2.1 0.9 11 2.52 22 38 17 personal TOTAL 5.91 1.20 23 0.7 1.0 0.6 229 4.46 43 60 35 Table 2: Ore Reserves for Mineral Hill Mine1,2,3,4 For Proved Probable Total Tonnes Au Ag Tonnes Au Ag Tonnes Au Ag Au Ag (Mt) (g/t) (g/t) (Mt) (g/t) (g/t) (Mt) (g/t) (g/t) (Koz) (Koz) TSF 1.81 1.13 1.81 1.13 43 Pearse 0.08 5.12 85 0.08 5.12 85 14 227 Pearse North 0.06 2.30 17 0.12 2.60 22 0.18 2.50 21 15 119 TOTAL 0.06 2.30 17 2.02 1.38 5 2.07 1.41 5 71 346 www.kingstonresources.com.au 2

Table 3: Measured Component of Mineral Hill Mine Mineral Resources For personal use only Measured 4 Tonnes Au Ag Cu Pb Zn (Mt) (g/t) (g/t) (%) (%) (%) TSF Pearse 0.14 4.82 149 Pearse North 0.07 2.40 19 SOZ 0.49 2.03 12 1.2 0.6 0.4 Parkers Hill TOTAL 0.70 2.63 40 0.8 0.4 0.3 Table 4: Indicated Component of Mineral Hill Mine Mineral Resources Indicated 4 Tonnes Au Ag Cu Pb Zn (Mt) (g/t) (g/t) (%) (%) (%) TSF 1.86 1.13 Pearse Pearse North 0.21 2.90 30 SOZ 0.69 1.63 22 1.1 1.7 1.4 Parkers Hill 1.79 0.19 42 1.3 2.1 0.9 TOTAL 4.54 0.92 21 0.7 1.1 0.6 Table 5: Inferred Component of Mineral Hill Mine Mineral Resources Inferred 4 Tonnes (Mt) Au Ag Cu Pb Zn (g/t) (g/t) (%) (%) (%) TSF Pearse Pearse North 0.03 2.00 16 SOZ 0.60 1.79 18 1.3 1.3 1.1 Parkers Hill 0.05 0.20 48 0.7 1.8 2.4 TOTAL 0.67 1.68 20 1.2 1.3 1.2 1- The Ore Reserve and Mineral Resources estimates were prepared by a Competent person in accordance with the JORC Code 2012. The Parkers Hill and Pearse Mineral Resource Estimates that have been prepared by a Competent Person in accordance with the JORC Code 2004 and have not been updated to comply with the JORC Code 2012 on the basis that the information has not materially changed since it was last reported. Pearse, Parkers Hill and the Southern Ore Zone Mineral Resource estimates and Ore Reserves have been adjusted by mining depletion using the production wireframes created by the site survey department at the time of mining. These wireframes represent the mining activities at these deposits to the best of Kingston's knowledge although they are not to be viewed as complete or accurate in their entirety and therefore mining depletion may be revised when Kingston is able to produce revised determinations on more complete data and verification thereof. 2- Mineral Resources are reported inclusive of Ore Reserves 3- See Competent Person details and year of original release on page 12 4- Rounding to significant figures may cause minor computational discrepancies www.kingstonresources.com.au 3

Drilling Techniques High levels: gold-silver-electrum-arsenopyrite-stibnite Mid levels: sphalerite-galena-tetrahedrite/tennantite/freibergite Lower levels: gold-chalcopyrite-bismuthinite-bornite Geology and Geological Interpretation JORC 2012 Resource and Reserves Mineral Hill Tailings Deposit The Mineral Resource for the Mineral Hill Tailings Deposit (TSF) is estimated as: 1.9Mt @ 1.13g/t Au for 67Koz Au. The TSF Ore Reserve is estimated as: 1.8Mt @ 1.13g/t Au for 43Koz Au. onlyThe Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation for the Mineral Hill Tailings Deposit was completed by Groundworks Plus and Burnt Shirt Pty Ltd on work programs organised by Atom Minerals in January 2020 and have been prepared in accordance with JORC-2012. Competent Persons for Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves are presented in Table 10 and Table 11. usethe north-eastern limb having been displaced around 100m vertically by the Parkers Hill Fault. Multiple phases of mineralisation are present and it is suggested that the gold-dominant mineralisation preceded the Mineralisation at Mineral Hill is hosted within the Silurian Mineral Hill Volcanics near its contact with the overlying Talingaboolba formation. The sequence was folded resulting in a south-east plunging anticline, with base metal-dominant mineralisation. The gold-dominant mineralisation consists of pyrite-gold-native bismuth ± arsenopyrite within quartz veins or breccia. The base metals-dominant mineralisation consists of sulphides, personalthe composition of which varies in a vertical zonation as follows: • • • Secondary copper oxides and carbonates, lead carbonates and sulphates and a variety of silver halides ccur in the oxidised zones of the mineralised system. Mineralised material in the tailings storage facilities consists of clay to fine sand sized particles deposited in ub horizontal layers from numerous outflow sites located around the perimeter of the facilities. The particles contain remnant gold and copper that were not separated from the gangue during the beneficiation process. TSF1 is a raised "turkey's nest" type dam, measuring approximately 300m by 250m and an average of 15m d pth. The dam walls were raised over time using the upstream method of construction. TSF2 is immediately adjacent to TSF1 and is also a "turkey's nest" design, with a compartment, or cell, partitioned from the main body of tailings with an earthen wall. TSF2 cell measures approximately 200m by 120m and an average of 2m in depth. ForThe tailings contained within TSF1 have been investigated by drilling programs in 2008 (CBH Resources) and 2019 (Atom Minerals). Overall, 54 holes were used in this Resource estimate study of TSF1, totalling 855 m of drilling, of which 24% was completed using push tube methods, and 76% by air core methods. The 2019 drilling was completed using a 6 x 6 Landcruiser mounted air core rig (ex-Wallis Drilling) with auxiliary compressor, drilling approximately 80mm diameter holes. The high-grade compartment of TSF2 was drilled in 2019 using a petrol powered 90mm auger. Push tube methods were utilised in the 2008 drilling program however the specifications of the rig and hole sizes are not available. Drill and Data Spacing Drilling density is on a notional 50 m x 50 m grid, with closer spaced drilling in the north-eastern corner (25 m x 25 m) (Table 6) and numerous pairs of drill holes at around 10m separation (Figure 1). Down hole sampling intervals are approximately 1m. Maximum thickness of tailings encountered in the drilling was 17m in TSF1 and 1.75m in TSF2. www.kingstonresources.com.au 4

For personal use only Table 6: Drilling Statistics for Mineral Hill Tailings Deposit Figure 1: Location of Tailings Deposit and Drill Collars www.kingstonresources.com.au 5

