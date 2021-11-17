Log in
    KSN   AU000000KSN7

KINGSTON RESOURCES LIMITED

(KSN)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/15
0.2375 AUD   -1.04%
05:42pKINGSTON RESOURCES : Proposed issue of securities - KSN
PU
05:42pKINGSTON RESOURCES : Acquisition of Mineral Hill Gold and Copper Mine
PU
05:42pKINGSTON RESOURCES : Mineral Hill Resource and Reserve Statement
PU
Kingston Resources : Proposed issue of securities - KSN

11/17/2021 | 05:42pm EST
Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

KINGSTON RESOURCES LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

18/11/2021

The Proposed issue is:

An offer of securities under a securities purchase plan

A placement or other type of issue

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for an offer of securities under a securities purchase plan

Maximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

KSN

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

20,000,000

+Record date

17/11/2021

Offer closing date

16/12/2021

+Issue date

23/12/2021

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue

Maximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

KSN

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

70,000,000

Proposed +issue date

24/11/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

1 / 10

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

KINGSTON RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

44009148529

1.3

ASX issuer code

KSN

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

18/11/2021

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

An offer of +securities under a +securities purchase plan

A placement or other type of issue

Proposed issue of securities

2 / 10

Proposed issue of securities

Part 4 - Details of proposed offer under securities purchase plan

Part 4A - Conditions

4A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the offer of +securities under the +securities purchase plan issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?

No

Proposed issue of securities

3 / 10

Proposed issue of securities

Part 4B - Offer details

Class or classes of +securities that will participate in the proposed issue and class or classes of +securities proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description

KSN : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Will the proposed issue of this

+security include an offer of

attaching +securities?

No

D tails of +securities proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description

KSN : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Maximum total number of those +securities that could be issued

if all offers under the +securities purchase plan are accepted

20,000,000

a minimum number or value of +securities (i.e. a minimum

Will the offer be conditional on applications for a minimum

number of +securities being received or a minimum amount

being raised (i.e. a minimum subscription condition)?

No

Will the offer be conditional on applications for a maximum

number of +securities being received or a maximum amount

being raised (i.e. a maximum subscription condition)?

Yes

Describe the maximum subscription condition

The Company intends to issue up to 20,000,000 new shares under the SPP at a price of $0.20 (20

cents) per share (¿Offer Price¿) to raise approximately $4 million. The Company may scale-back the

Offer or accept oversubscriptions at its discretion.

Will individual security holders be required to accept the offer for

acceptance condition)?

Yes

Is the minimum acceptance unit based or dollar based?

Dollar based ($)

Please enter the minimum acceptance value

$ 2,000

Will individual security holders be limited to accepting the offer

for a maximum number or value of +securities (i.e. a maximum

acceptance condition)?

Yes

Is the maximum acceptance unit based or dollar based?

Proposed issue of securities

4 / 10

Proposed issue of securities

Dollar based ($)

Please enter the maximum acceptance value

$ 30,000

Describe all the applicable parcels available for this offer in number of securities or dollar value

$2,000, $5,000, $10,000, $15,000, $20,000, $25,000, $30,000.

Offer price details

Has the offer price been determined?

Yes

In what currency will the offer

What is the offer price per

be made?

+security?

use

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.20000

Oversubscription & Scale back details

Will a scale back be applied if the offer is over-subscribed?

Yes

Describe the scale back arrangements

Although the SPP is offered on a `first come first accepted¿ basis, if applications so received for new

shares under the SPP exceed the number proposed to be issued under the SPP, the Company

reserves the right to scale-back any application as it, in its absolute discretion without showing cause,

sees fit. The Company may also accept oversubscriptions at its discretion, subject to compliance with

the ASX Listing Rules.

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued

+securities in that class?

Yes

Part 4C - Timetable

4C.1 Date of announcement of +security purchase plan

18/11/2021

4C.2 +Record date

17/11/2021

4C.3 Date on which offer documents will be made available to investors

22/11/2021

4C.4 Offer open date

22/11/2021

Proposed issue of securities

5 / 10

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kingston Resources Limited published this content on 17 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2021 22:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
