Kingston Wharves Limited is a Jamaica-based port terminal and logistics provider. The Company and its subsidiaries are engaged in the operation of public wharves, logistic services, and security services. The Company operates through two segments: Terminal Operations and Logistics Services. Terminal Operations segment includes operation of public wharves and stevedoring of vessels. Logistics Services segment includes the provision of logistics facilities, port security services and rental of warehouses and other properties. It operates nine deep water berths, representing over 1655 meters of continuous quay on the Port of Kingdom. Its port terminal provides a suite of cargo handling and logistics services, such as mooring and unmooring of vessels, stevedoring, equipment rental, stripping and stuffing of containers, transshipment, and refrigerated container management and support. It operates over 3,40,000 square feet of warehouse space in Newport West area.

Sector Marine Port Services