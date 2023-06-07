Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jamaica
  4. JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Kingston Wharves Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KW   JMP607321073

KINGSTON WHARVES LIMITED

(KW)
  Report
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-06-05
30.00 JMD   -1.64%
09:35aKingston Wharves : KW) Considers Dividend
PU
05/29Kingston Wharves : KW) – Trading In Shares
PU
05/18Kingston Wharves : Amended and restated notice of annual general meeting 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kingston Wharves : KW) Considers Dividend

06/07/2023 | 09:35am EDT
Kingston Wharves Limited (KW) has advised that its Board of Directors will consider the declaration of a dividend at a Board meeting scheduled on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Kingston Wharves Ltd. published this content on 07 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2023 13:34:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 9 476 M 61,4 M 61,4 M
Net income 2022 2 694 M 17,5 M 17,5 M
Net cash 2022 7 743 M 50,2 M 50,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,1x
Yield 2022 1,86%
Capitalization 42 828 M 278 M 278 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,23x
EV / Sales 2022 4,61x
Nbr of Employees 551
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart KINGSTON WHARVES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Kingston Wharves Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mark Williams Chief Executive Officer & Director
Clover Moodie Group Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey McGowan Hall Non-Executive Chairman
Lloyd Smith Manager-Technical Services
Marcello Richards Engineering Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KINGSTON WHARVES LIMITED-16.67%278
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED-8.89%19 508
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO., LTD.-1.87%17 133
ABU DHABI PORTS COMPANY13.07%8 993
MISC-4.00%6 976
QINGDAO PORT INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.20.63%6 038
