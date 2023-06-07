Kingston Wharves : KW) Considers Dividend
Kingston Wharves Limited (KW) has advised that its Board of Directors will consider the declaration of a dividend at a Board meeting scheduled on Thursday, June 15, 2023.
Sales 2022
9 476 M
61,4 M
61,4 M
Net income 2022
2 694 M
17,5 M
17,5 M
Net cash 2022
7 743 M
50,2 M
50,2 M
P/E ratio 2022
19,1x
Yield 2022
1,86%
Capitalization
42 828 M
278 M
278 M
EV / Sales 2021
6,23x
EV / Sales 2022
4,61x
Nbr of Employees
551
Free-Float
99,0%
