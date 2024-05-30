  • May 29, 2024
  • 6:32 pm

Kingston Wharves Limited (KW) has advised that its Board of Directors will meet on 05 June 2024, to consider the declaration of a dividend.

Disclaimer

Kingston Wharves Ltd. published this content on 29 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2024 23:41:09 UTC.