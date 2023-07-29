  • July 28, 2023
  • 6:57 pm

Kingston Wharves Limited (the "Company") advises that it has received notice of the sale of 2,800,000 KW shares by a connected person on 28 July 2023.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Kingston Wharves Ltd. published this content on 28 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2023 00:02:05 UTC.