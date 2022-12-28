Kingston Wharves : KW) – Trading In Shares
Kingston Wharves Limited (KW) has advised that a connected party sold a total of 505,000 KW shares on 23 December 2022.
Kingston Wharves Ltd. published this content on 28 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2022 22:22:08 UTC.
Sales 2021
8 674 M
56,8 M
56,8 M
Net income 2021
3 196 M
20,9 M
20,9 M
Net cash 2021
7 393 M
48,4 M
48,4 M
P/E ratio 2021
19,2x
Yield 2021
1,40%
Capitalization
44 024 M
288 M
288 M
EV / Sales 2020
8,68x
EV / Sales 2021
6,23x
Nbr of Employees
551
Free-Float
99,0%
