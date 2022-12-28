Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jamaica
  4. JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Kingston Wharves Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KW   JMP607321073

KINGSTON WHARVES LIMITED

(KW)
  Report
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-12-22
30.80 JMD   +0.33%
05:23pKingston Wharves : KW) – Trading In Shares
PU
12/16Kingston Wharves : KW) – Trading in Shares
PU
12/05Kingston Wharves : KW) – Trading In Shares
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kingston Wharves : KW) – Trading In Shares

12/28/2022 | 05:23pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Kingston Wharves Limited (KW) has advised that a connected party sold a total of 505,000 KW shares on 23 December 2022.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Kingston Wharves Ltd. published this content on 28 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2022 22:22:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KINGSTON WHARVES LIMITED
05:23pKingston Wharves : KW) – Trading In Shares
PU
12/16Kingston Wharves : KW) – Trading in Shares
PU
12/05Kingston Wharves : KW) – Trading In Shares
PU
12/01Kingston Wharves : KW) Declares Dividend
PU
11/28Kingston Wharves : KW) – Trading In Shares
PU
11/22Kingston Wharves : KW) – Dividend Consideration
PU
11/14Kingston Wharves Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months..
CI
09/26Kingston Wharves : KW) – Trading In Shares
PU
09/19Kingston Wharves : KW) – Trading In Shares
PU
09/09Kingston Wharves : KW) – Trading In Shares
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 8 674 M 56,8 M 56,8 M
Net income 2021 3 196 M 20,9 M 20,9 M
Net cash 2021 7 393 M 48,4 M 48,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,2x
Yield 2021 1,40%
Capitalization 44 024 M 288 M 288 M
EV / Sales 2020 8,68x
EV / Sales 2021 6,23x
Nbr of Employees 551
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart KINGSTON WHARVES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Kingston Wharves Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mark Williams Chief Executive Officer & Director
Clover Moodie Group Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey McGowan Hall Non-Executive Chairman
Lloyd Smith Manager-Technical Services
Denise Walcott-Samuels Manager-Human Resource & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KINGSTON WHARVES LIMITED-28.37%288
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED11.89%21 306
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO., LTD.-4.01%17 664
MISC3.40%7 419
CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-20.00%5 831
QINGDAO PORT INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.-14.12%4 822