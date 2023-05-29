Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jamaica
  4. JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Kingston Wharves Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KW   JMP607321073

KINGSTON WHARVES LIMITED

(KW)
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-05-25
31.00 JMD    0.00%
Kingston Wharves : KW) – Trading In Shares
PU
05/18Kingston Wharves : Amended and restated notice of annual general meeting 2023
PU
05/15Kingston Wharves : KW) Unaudited Results for the First Quarter Ended 31 March 2023
PU
Kingston Wharves : KW) – Trading In Shares

05/29/2023 | 03:31pm EDT
Kingston Wharves Limited (KW) advises that a connected party sold a total of 26,057 KW shares between 24 - 26 May 2023.

Financials
Sales 2022 9 476 M 60,8 M 60,8 M
Net income 2022 2 694 M 17,3 M 17,3 M
Net cash 2022 7 743 M 49,7 M 49,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,1x
Yield 2022 1,86%
Capitalization 44 256 M 284 M 284 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,23x
EV / Sales 2022 4,61x
Nbr of Employees 551
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart KINGSTON WHARVES LIMITED
Kingston Wharves Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mark Williams Chief Executive Officer & Director
Clover Moodie Group Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey McGowan Hall Non-Executive Chairman
Lloyd Smith Manager-Technical Services
Marcello Richards Engineering Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KINGSTON WHARVES LIMITED-13.89%289
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED-11.15%19 005
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO., LTD.-0.75%17 300
ABU DHABI PORTS COMPANY14.11%9 079
MISC-3.73%6 999
CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED1.57%5 938
