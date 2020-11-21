Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Kingstone Companies, Inc.    KINS

KINGSTONE COMPANIES, INC.

(KINS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kingstone : Hires New Chief Actuary

11/21/2020 | 02:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KINGSTON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2020 / Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) (the 'Company' or 'Kingstone'), a Northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company, announced that Sarah Chen has joined the company effective today as Chief Actuary. In this role, Sarah is a key member of the Company's senior leadership team, responsible for leading the reserving, pricing, financial planning, reporting and analysis, and reinsurance management functions of the company.

Sarah is a Fellow of the Casualty Actuarial Society, with more than a decade of experience in personal lines pricing, reserving and other actuarial responsibilities. Sarah is joining Kingstone from Homesite, a subsidiary of American Family, where she was Senior Pricing Manager responsible for ratemaking for their almost $2 billion homeowners, renters and condo book. Prior to Homesite, she was an Actuarial Manager at Plymouth Rock, a northeast regional insurer focused on auto and home. Sarah also worked at XL Insurance, the Hartford and Travelers in various actuarial roles. Sarah has a B.S., Mathematics form Tsinghua University in Beijing and a M.S., Applied Mathematics from Brown University.

Sarah assumes responsibility from Ben Walden, whose departure was announced earlier this year, enabling him to pursue other opportunities while consulting with Kingstone to allow for a smooth transition. 'We thank Ben for his many contributions during his seven years at the company', said Barry Goldstein, Kingstone Chairman and CEO. 'Ben leaves the company well positioned for the future.'

'I am excited about the expertise that Sarah brings to Kingstone', said Meryl Golden, Chief Operating Officer. 'I am confident that Sarah will make significant contributions to achieving our Kingstone 2.0 vision which is well underway. Sarah will help the Company reach an even greater level of financial performance.'

About Kingstone Companies, Inc.

Kingstone is a northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company whose principal operating subsidiary is Kingstone Insurance Company ('KICO'). KICO is a New York domiciled carrier writing business through retail and wholesale agents and brokers. KICO offers primarily personal lines insurance products in New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. Kingstone is also licensed in Pennsylvania, New Hampshire and Maine.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:
Amanda M. Goldstein
Investor Relations Director
(516) 960-1319

SOURCE:Kingstone Companies, Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/613734/Kingstone-Hires-New-Chief-Actuary

Disclaimer

Kingstone Companies Inc. published this content on 02 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2020 19:10:03 UTC
11/21/2020 | 02:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
All news about KINGSTONE COMPANIES, INC.
02:11pKINGSTONE : Announces 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results
PU
02:11pKINGSTONE : Hires New Chief Actuary
PU
11/09KINGSTONE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESU..
AQ
11/06KINGSTONE COMPANIES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form ..
AQ
10/08KINGSTONE COMPANIES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regul..
AQ
10/08KINGSTONE COMPANIES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regul..
AQ
10/07KINGSTONE : Provides 2020 Third Quarter Catastrophe Loss Estimate
BU
10/05KINGSTONE : Schedules 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results and Conference Call
BU
08/28KINGSTONE COMPANIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/11KINGSTONE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESU..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 118 M - -
Net income 2020 -0,97 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -70,7x
Yield 2020 2,83%
Capitalization 67,9 M 67,9 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,57x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 97
Free-Float 81,7%
Chart KINGSTONE COMPANIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Kingstone Companies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KINGSTONE COMPANIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 8,25 $
Last Close Price 6,36 $
Spread / Highest target 33,6%
Spread / Average Target 29,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 25,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Barry B. Goldstein Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Meryl S. Golden Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sriram Seshadri Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Floyd R. Tupper Secretary & Independent Director
William L. Yankus Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KINGSTONE COMPANIES, INC.-17.94%68
AON PLC-4.62%45 335
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-1.26%25 704
ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.21.34%22 223
BROWN & BROWN, INC.20.16%13 402
STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED12.07%2 468
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ