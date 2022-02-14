Kingstone : "Kingstone Select" is Successfully Launched in New York

Log in
02/14/2022
KINGSTON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2022 / Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) (the "Company" or "Kingstone"), a Northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company, today announced that Kingstone Insurance Company ("KICO"), its wholly-owned subsidiary, has successfully launched its "Select" Homeowners and Dwelling Fire Products in New York.

The lynchpin to our three-year plan dubbed "Kingstone 2.0," is "Kingstone Select", a new, more modern personal lines suite of products that better matches rate to risk. The "Select" products will be a launched during 2022 across our geographic footprint subject to approval of various states' insurance departments.

"I am delighted that our "Select" products are now live in our largest state, and I am confident that "Select" will enhance Kingstone's profitability with its refined segmentation and expanded use of analytics. Thanks to the hard work of our many employees and partners, especially insured.io, Milliman and WaterStreet Company, who helped us achieve this tremendous accomplishment" said Meryl Golden, KICO's President.

Financial information, including material announcements about Kingstone Companies, is routinely posted on www.kingstonecompanies.com.

About Kingstone Companies, Inc.

Kingstone is a northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company whose principal operating subsidiary is Kingstone Insurance Company ("KICO"). KICO is a New York domiciled carrier writing business through retail and wholesale agents and brokers. KICO offers primarily personal lines insurance products in New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. Kingstone is also licensed in Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, and Maine.

Forward-Looking Statements

CONTACT:
Kingstone Companies, Inc.
Amanda M. Goldstein
Investor Relations Director
(516) 960-1319

SOURCE: Kingstone Companies, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/688634/Kingstone-Select-is-Successfully-Launched-in-New-York

Disclaimer

Kingstone Companies Inc. published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 18:12:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
