  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Kingstone Companies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KINS   US4967191051

KINGSTONE COMPANIES, INC.

(KINS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59:30 2023-01-24 pm EST
1.700 USD   +0.59%
01/17Kingstone Names Jennifer Gravelle Finance Chief
MT
01/17Kingstone Companies, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01/17Kingstone Appoints Jennifer Gravelle as Chief Financial Officer
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kingstone Schedules 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results Conference Call

01/24/2023 | 04:17pm EST
Kingstone Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq: KINS) (the “Company” or “Kingstone”), a Northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company, announced today that it will hold its 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 financial results conference call for analysts and investors on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The earnings announcement is scheduled for release shortly after the stock markets close on Thursday, March 30th.

The details of the conference call and webcast are as follows:
Date: Friday, March 31, 2023
Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Access by conference call:
Domestic callers: 877-407-3105
International callers: 201-493-6794

Access by webcast:
The call will be simultaneously webcast over the internet and can be accessed via the following link fifteen minutes prior to the call:

Kingstone Companies Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Conference Call Webcast

The webcast will be archived and accessible for approximately 30 days.

About Kingstone Companies, Inc.
Kingstone is a northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company whose principal operating subsidiary is Kingstone Insurance Company (“KICO”). KICO is a New York domiciled carrier writing business through retail and wholesale agents and brokers. KICO offers primarily personal lines insurance products in New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. Kingstone is also licensed in Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, and Maine.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 112 M - -
Net income 2022 -17,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,01x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 18,1 M 18,1 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,16x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,15x
Nbr of Employees 91
Free-Float 68,2%
Technical analysis trends KINGSTONE COMPANIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Barry B. Goldstein Chairman, President, CEO & Treasurer
Jennifer Gravelle Chief Financial Officer
Meryl S. Golden Chief Operating Officer & Director
Floyd R. Tupper Secretary & Independent Director
William L. Yankus Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KINGSTONE COMPANIES, INC.25.19%18
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-0.22%46 882
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-0.60%43 673
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-3.80%41 790
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-7.34%33 215
SAMPO OYJ-0.06%27 189