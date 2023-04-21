Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Kingstone Companies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KINS   US4967191051

KINGSTONE COMPANIES, INC.

(KINS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59:39 2023-04-21 pm EDT
1.210 USD   -1.63%
05:01pKingstone Schedules 2023 First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call
BU
04/19China Kingstone Mining Raises HK$3.5 Million from Share Issue to an Independent Third Party
MT
03/31KINGSTONE COMPANIES, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kingstone Schedules 2023 First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call

04/21/2023 | 05:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq: KINS) (the “Company” or “Kingstone”), a Northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company, announced today that it will hold its First Quarter 2023 financial results conference call for analysts and investors on Friday, May 12, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The earnings announcement is scheduled for release shortly after the stock markets close on Thursday, May 11th.

The details of the conference call and webcast are as follows:
Date: Friday, May 12, 2023
Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Access by conference call:
Domestic callers: 877-407-3105
International callers: 201-493-6794

Access by webcast:
The call will be simultaneously webcast over the internet and can be accessed via the following link fifteen minutes prior to the call:

Kingstone Companies First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Webcast

The webcast will be archived and accessible for approximately 30 days.

About Kingstone Companies, Inc.
Kingstone is a northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company whose principal operating subsidiary is Kingstone Insurance Company (“KICO”). KICO is a New York domiciled carrier writing business through retail and wholesale agents and brokers. KICO offers primarily personal lines insurance products in New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. Kingstone is also licensed in Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, and Maine.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about KINGSTONE COMPANIES, INC.
05:01pKingstone Schedules 2023 First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call
BU
04/19China Kingstone Mining Raises HK$3.5 Million from Share Issue to an Independent Third P..
MT
03/31KINGSTONE COMPANIES, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION ..
AQ
03/31Transcript : Kingstone Companies, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 31, 2023
CI
03/31Kingstone Companies, Inc.'s Equity Buyback announced on March 18, 2021, has expired.
CI
03/30Kingstone Companies, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD D..
AQ
03/30Earnings Flash (KINS) KINGSTONE COMPANIES Posts Q4 Revenue $37.1M, vs. Street Est of $3..
MT
03/30Kingstone Announces 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results
BU
03/30Kingstone Companies, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year..
CI
03/30Tranche Update on Kingstone Companies, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on March 18..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KINGSTONE COMPANIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 121 M - -
Net income 2023 -2,67 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -4,92x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 13,2 M 13,2 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,11x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,11x
Nbr of Employees 95
Free-Float 67,8%
Chart KINGSTONE COMPANIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Kingstone Companies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KINGSTONE COMPANIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,23 $
Average target price 1,20 $
Spread / Average Target -2,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Barry B. Goldstein Chairman, President, CEO & Treasurer
Jennifer Gravelle Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Meryl S. Golden Chief Operating Officer & Director
Floyd R. Tupper Secretary & Independent Director
William L. Yankus Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KINGSTONE COMPANIES, INC.-8.89%13
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-2.62%41 405
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-4.24%39 552
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-17.24%38 400
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-13.44%30 890
ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD.14.99%26 736
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer