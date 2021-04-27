Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Kingstone Companies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KINS

KINGSTONE COMPANIES, INC.

(KINS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kingstone : Schedules 2021 First Quarter Financial Results and Conference Call

04/27/2021 | 09:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KINGSTON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2021 / Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) (the 'Company' or 'Kingstone'), a Northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company, announced today that it will hold its 2021 First Quarter financial results conference call for analysts and investors on Friday, May 14, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The earnings announcement is scheduled for release shortly after the stock markets close on the previous day, May 13, 2021.

The details of the conference call and webcast are as follows:

Date: Friday, May 14, 2021
Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Access by conference call:

Domestic callers: 877-407-3105
International callers: 201-493-6794

Access by webcast:

The call will be simultaneously webcast over the internet and can be accessed via the following: link fifteen minutes prior to call: Kingstone Q1 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

The webcast will be archived and accessible for approximately 30 days.

About Kingstone Companies, Inc.

Kingstone is a northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company whose principal operating subsidiary is Kingstone Insurance Company ('KICO'). KICO is a New York domiciled carrier writing business through retail and wholesale agents and brokers. KICO offers primarily personal lines insurance products in New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. Kingstone is also licensed in Pennsylvania, New Hampshire and Maine.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

Amanda M. Goldstein
Investor Relations Director
(516) 960-1319

SOURCE: Kingstone Companies, Inc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/642408/Kingstone-Schedules-2021-First-Quarter-Financial-Results-and-Conference-Call

Disclaimer

Kingstone Companies Inc. published this content on 27 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2021 13:08:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KINGSTONE COMPANIES, INC.
09:09aKINGSTONE  : Schedules 2021 First Quarter Financial Results and Conference Call
PU
04/08KINGSTONE  : Insurance Company Successfully Implements insured.io Platform
PU
03/31KINGSTONE  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RES..
AQ
03/19KINGSTONE COMPANIES, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fina..
AQ
03/19KINGSTONE  : to Buy Back Up to $10 Million Shares; Q4 Net Operating Income, Reve..
MT
03/18KINGSTONE  : Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results Board..
PU
03/02KINGSTONE COMPANIES, INC.  : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
02/25KINGSTONE COMPANIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/17KINGSTONE COMPANIES, INC.  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
02/16KINGSTONE  : Schedules 2020 Fourth Quarter Financial Results and Conference Call
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 143 M - -
Net income 2021 5,94 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,5x
Yield 2021 1,88%
Capitalization 91,3 M 91,3 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,64x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 87
Free-Float 73,6%
Chart KINGSTONE COMPANIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Kingstone Companies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KINGSTONE COMPANIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 10,00 $
Last Close Price 8,53 $
Spread / Highest target 17,2%
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Barry B. Goldstein Executive Chairman, President & CEO
Scott van Pelt Chief Financial Officer
Meryl S. Golden Chief Operating Officer & Director
Floyd R. Tupper Secretary & Independent Director
William L. Yankus Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KINGSTONE COMPANIES, INC.28.27%91
AON PLC8.64%51 827
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY9.79%29 831
ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.9.80%26 512
BROWN & BROWN, INC.6.48%14 118
STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED4.01%2 809
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ