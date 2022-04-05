EF Hutton Appoints Duncan Swanston, Managing Director, Head of Structured Products

New York, NY, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, announced today Duncan Swanston has joined the firm as Managing Director, Head of Structured Products. Duncan will oversee the Structured Products team and will be responsible for growing the business and his team, with several Wall Street veterans already committed to joining EF Hutton.



Duncan has over 15 years of experience helping public and private corporations and borrowers reach their long- and short-term objectives by securing long-term flexible capital. He has closed over one hundred transactions for more than $15 billion in structured financing alone by tailoring transactions to meet the specific needs of each of his clients allowing for the lowest effective cost while maintaining the highest degree of flexibility. His investment banking experience spans across several sectors including investment grade and sub investment grade fixed income, debt and equity private placements, both rated and non-rated securitizations, capital markets, and real estate equity to include office, retail, industrial, governmental, healthcare, manufacturing, multi-family, and special purpose properties.

Prior to joining EF Hutton, Duncan Swanston grew his career at CGA Capital, LLC, where he most recently served as a Managing Director. At CGA Capital, LLC, Duncan was primarily responsible for transaction structuring and execution. Prior to that, he was an Analyst at RBS Greenwich Capital/RBS Securities the US broker/dealer affiliate of The Royal Bank of Scotland plc.

Outside of the office, Duncan is committed to supporting his local community as an Alumni Board Member of the Jemicy School, which is dedicated to educating students with dyslexia and related language-based differences.

Joseph T. Rallo, Chief Executive Officer of EF Hutton, stated, “We’ve seen tremendous growth over the past two years, and it’s important that we keep our foot on the pedal and continue to focus on further developing our offerings and capabilities for our clients. With that, I’m delighted that Duncan Swanston joined our EF Hutton team to focus on growing the Structured Products business and team to continue to position us for future growth.”

“As we further develop our Investment Banking group at EF Hutton, Duncan’s past structured finance experience and the overall investment banking knowledge he brings with him to the firm will serve as an asset to our clients and company,” commented EF Hutton President, David W Boral.

Duncan Swanston, Managing Director, Head of Structured Products commented, “I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity to join such a growing and diversified investment bank such as EF Hutton and to use my past experiences to develop new capabilities and contribute to the continued success of the business.”

EF Hutton continues its trajectory of aggressive growth. Since its inception in May of 2020, it has raised more than $10 billion in capital. As one of the most active investment banks in the middle market space, EF Hutton looks to expand its global footprint and build upon recent success.

About EF Hutton

EF Hutton is a global full-service investment bank headquartered in New York, New York. EF Hutton is a division of Kingswood US, a subsidiary of Kingswood Holdings Limited (AIM: KWG). The synergies of these divisions and direct access to Kingswood Holdings Limited ($8.7 billion AUM and 15 offices worldwide) provides EF Hutton with a unique global presence and broad platform outreach to ensure success for its clients. EF Hutton’s experienced, industry agnostic investment banking team is dedicated to providing strategic advice and financing solutions to middle market and emerging growth companies around the world. EF Hutton has led public and private offerings across both the debt and equity capital markets. With a client centric investment bank model and the support of a global syndicate network, EF Hutton is the ideal strategic partner for middle market issuers.

