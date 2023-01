Kingswood Holdings Ltd - London-based wealth and investment management group - Completes the acquisition of Berkshire-based financial planner Barry Fleming & Partners Ltd, following regulatory approval.

It announced the acquisition for an undisclosed sum in December.

Current stock price: 23.00 pence

12-month change: down 43%

By Abby Amoakuh, Alliance News reporter

