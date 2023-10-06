Kingswood Holdings Limited is a Guernsey-based integrated wealth and investment management company. The Company is engaged in the operation of an investment management and financial planning business. The Company offers a suite of wealth planning and investment management solutions to its clients, which range from private individuals to some of the United Kingdom's universities and institutions including investment advice and management, personal and company pensions, and wealth planning. The Company's segments include investment management, wealth planning, and United States operations. The Company's subsidiaries include KW Wealth Group Limited, which offers management services; KW Investment Management Limited, which provides investment management services; Sterling Trust Financial Consulting Limited, which is a holding company; KW Wealth Planning Limited, which is engaged in wealth planning business, and Kingswood Capital Partners LLC, which is a independent broker dealer.