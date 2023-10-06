Kingswood Holdings Ltd - London-based wealth manager - Announces that it has made the final deferred consideration payment of GBP1.8 million relating to the acquisition of Sterling Trust Financial Consulting Ltd, as announced on June 25, 2020. This represents the maximum achievable earn-out amount, company says. Plans to satisfy the payment through its funding facility, as announced on October 17, 2022. David Lawrence, chief executive, says: "Sterling Trust was a transformative acquisition for Kingswood when completed in June 2020 and we have been delighted at the growth it has seen as part of the Kingswood group".
Current stock price: 12.00 pence
12-month change: down 49%
By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter
