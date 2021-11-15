Kingwest Resources : Huge Potential at Lake Goongarrie Gold Discovery

Figure 2: Line A cross section

Line A is the southernmost aircore line yet at the Sir Laurence gold discovery. It targeted the cross- faulted conglomerate unit where this has lobes of demagnetisation that may be areas of enhanced alteration. At its eastern end it also targeted the contact of the conglomeratic Black Flag metasedimentary sequence against a gabbroic dolerite sill.

The drilling intersected a 50m deep alluvial channel to the west of the dolerite sill, which appears to be a tributary of the 80m deep main Sir Laurence alluvial channel. The central part of the channel has a sequence of yellow and white clayey Tertiary sands which are partly equivalent to the shallower sands and clays in the Sir Laurence channel, but these are dry sediments in the Line A channel, and lack the hypersaline water charged running sands and basal channel-lag vein quartz gravels that characterise the deeper units of the main Sir Laurence channel.

The eastern side of the Line A channel shallows rapidly as the paleo topography rises over the resistant dolerite sill and meta-basalts to the east.

The western side of the channel also shallows, although the bedrock/alluvium interface is far less distinct and subjectively interpreted. The regionally developed upper 20m of lake clays is obviously alluvial, but below that the channel appears to be choked with a locally derived colluvium of ironstone, silcrete and clays

The underlying bedrock passes westwards from shallow fresh meta-basalts and dolerite sill in the east, followed by a fine grained graphitic metasedimentary unit, then a zone of schistose felsic metasediment to the west that is interpreted to be a 'wacke' metasediment by the GSWA, followed by the main conglomerate sequence in the west. The conglomerate sequence includes a narrow meta- basalt unit that was intersected in the bottom KGA0627.

The main channel sediments lack the gold mineralised vein quartz gravels of the main channel on Line 5 and contain little gold, but the underlying bedrock is highly gold anomalous in six holes towards the eastern and western ends of Line A. Bedrock is clearly gold mineralised in these areas, and the mineralisation may be structurally associated with the basalt and dolerite units that are present there. This now presents a major gold exploration target.