Kingwest Resources : Nickel sulphide exploration to commence at Lake Goongarrie

Kingwest will be exploring an 11km strike length of the nickel-fertile Highway Ultramafic within the

E29/996 and E29/966 licences (Figure 1). This section of the ultramafic is entirely covered by salt-lake sediments, and not unlike the Sir Laurence area, has had little effective previous exploration due to vehicle access and drilling problems in this boggy ground.

Just 500 metres south of the company's tenements, the same Highway Ultramafic unit is host to the 'Saints' nickel sulphide deposits. These are a series of nickel sulphide lenses that were discovered by Western Mining Corporation in the 1990s. They include a JORC 2012 resource of 1.05Mt @ 2.0% Ni, 0.2% Cu and 0.06% Co, for 21,400 tonnes of contained nickel, 1,600 tonnes of contained copper and 600t of contained cobalt1.

The Saints nickel deposits are currently being explored by Auroch Minerals, who have recently reported an intersection of 1.77m @ 6.72% Ni, 0.27% Cu, including 0.5m @ 9.98% Ni and 0.25% Cu1.

15km to the south of the Saints nickel deposits, the Highway Ultramafic is also host to the historic

Scotia underground nickel mine. This nickel sulphide body was mined by Western Mining Corporation from 1969 to 1977, when the mine was closed prematurely due to a crown pillar collapse. The Scotia

mine produced 30,800t of nickel at 2.2% Ni, and has a remaining ore reserve of 17,500t of nickel at 2.14% Ni2.

The company's nickel exploration target at Goongarrie is a series of repetitions of the Kambalda-style,komatiite-hosted, Saints channel nickel sulphide deposits, along the 11km of prospective ultramafic that lie beneath lake sediments within Kingwest's Goongarrie tenements.

Initial exploration will consist of approximately 3,000m of track-mounted vertical aircore drill holes. These will be drilled on seven cross sections, spaced at regular intervals along the aeromagnetically- interpreted strike of the ultramafic. This will confirm the subsurface limits of the ultramafic unit, as interpreted from Kingwest's recent high-resolution aeromagnetic survey, and locate the exact position of the prospective basal contact. It will also serve as a regional geochemical reconnaissance for nickel gossans and sulphides that have intersected the geochemically active alluvium/bedrock interface.

This drilling will follow on from the current 4,000m aircore program that is testing for extensions to the Sir Laurence Gold Discovery.

This will be followed by a program of detailed infill aircore drilling along strike between sections, which will directly target the geochemical haloes of any nickel sulphide deposits that lie between the reconnaissance sections.

Nickel sulphide prospects generated by this aircore drilling can be then drilled out using the lake- capable diamond drilling rig that is currently being prepared for the Sir Laurence follow up program.