Kingwest Resources : Sir Laurence Discovery doubles to over 2km strike length

DISCUSSION OF RESULTS

All composite assay results have now been received from the second aircore program at Lake Goongarrie which comprised 107 holes at Sir Laurence and 32 Goongarrie Gold Project regional holes1.

At Sir Laurence, significant mineralisation has now been intersected on all 14 lines of drilling over a

2km strike length. Mineralisation remains open in all directions and additional aircore drilling is planned to test the limits of the system in 2022.

New aircore intersections from the northern extents of Sir Laurence including 12m @ 0.7 g/t Au from 64m in KGA0693 (Line I), 16m @ 1.4 g/t Au from 64m in KGA0694 (Line J), 12m @ 0.8 g/t Au from 64m in KHA0736 (Line K) and 12m @ 0.7 g/t Au from 60m in KGA0701 (Line L) demonstrate the huge potential for further discoveries within the mineralised system as well as the potential for further extensions to the system (Figure 1).

Significant new intersections from holes KGA0677 - 0753 are included in Table 1 and all drill hole details are included in Table 2 (N.B. previously released).

Outside of Sir Laurence drillholes on regional lines returned numerous significant intersections from lines 22, 19 and 8 (Figure 2, Table 1). These included 8m @ 5.0 g/t Au from 12m in KGA0730 1.5km to the west of Sir Laurence on line 8. The Goongarrie Gold Project has exceptional potential for multiple discoveries including a major discovery and the results to date support and to enhance this potential.