Kingwest Resources : Sir Laurence Discovery doubles to over 2km strike length

Sir Laurence Gold Discovery doubles to over 2km strike length
Highlights include:
Aircore drilling assays continue to deliver significant gold on every line over 2km strike length to date highlighting high grade source potential
Mineralisation remains open in all directions
8m @ 5.0 g/t Au from 12m depth approx. 1.5km to the west of Sir Laurence highlights potential new gold discovery
Initial diamond core drilling programme doubled in size
A minimum of 4,000m of additional aircore drilling planned for Q1 2022 to test for further extensions to Sir Laurence
CEO, Ed Turner commented"Sir Laurence continues to exceed expectations with significant intersections on every line of drilling now over more than 2km strike length and up to 500m across strike. Importantly the last four lines at the northern end of Sir Laurence all had their best results in the last hole of the line at the eastern end so mineralisation is wide open there as well as to the north and west. The planned diamond core drilling program now commencing in early 2022, with a new customised drill rig, has now been doubled and an additional minimum 4,000m of aircore drilling is also being planned to test for further extensions to the Sir Laurence mineralised system.
To intersect 8m @ 5.0 g/t Au in a regional hole 1.5km to the west of Sir Laurence also demonstrates the larger project potential. This is a great way to finish off the year and we eagerly anticipate recommencing drilling next year."
DISCUSSION OF RESULTS
All composite assay results have now been received from the second aircore program at Lake Goongarrie which comprised 107 holes at Sir Laurence and 32 Goongarrie Gold Project regional holes1.
At Sir Laurence, significant mineralisation has now been intersected on all 14 lines of drilling over a
2km strike length. Mineralisation remains open in all directions and additional aircore drilling is planned to test the limits of the system in 2022.
New aircore intersections from the northern extents of Sir Laurence including 12m @ 0.7 g/t Au from 64m in KGA0693 (Line I), 16m @ 1.4 g/t Au from 64m in KGA0694 (Line J), 12m @ 0.8 g/t Au from 64m in KHA0736 (Line K) and 12m @ 0.7 g/t Au from 60m in KGA0701 (Line L) demonstrate the huge potential for further discoveries within the mineralised system as well as the potential for further extensions to the system (Figure 1).
Significant new intersections from holes KGA0677 - 0753 are included in Table 1 and all drill hole details are included in Table 2 (N.B. previously released).
Outside of Sir Laurence drillholes on regional lines returned numerous significant intersections from lines 22, 19 and 8 (Figure 2, Table 1). These included 8m @ 5.0 g/t Au from 12m in KGA0730 1.5km to the west of Sir Laurence on line 8. The Goongarrie Gold Project has exceptional potential for multiple discoveries including a major discovery and the results to date support and to enhance this potential.
Figure 1: Significant aircore drill results within the Sir Laurence Discovery on magnetics background
Table 1: Significant aircore intersections (>0.1 g/t Au) within Sir Laurence Discovery and regional
targets
Depth From
Depth To
Interval
Au
Line
Hole ID
(m)
(m)
(m)
(g/t)
Comment
H
KGA0677
68
72
4
0.35
Alluvial
H
KGA0677
84
86
2
0.12
Bedrock
H
KGA0678
72
76
4
0.34
Alluvial
H
KGA0680
68
72
4
0.11
Alluvial
H
KGA0681
44
48
4
0.34
Alluvial
H
KGA0683
36
40
4
0.10
Alluvial
H
KGA0683
64
68
4
0.14
Alluvial
I
KGA0689
36
40
4
0.11
Alluvial
I
KGA0691
68
72
4
0.10
Alluvial
I
KGA0692
68
72
4
0.65
Alluvial
I
KGA0693
64
76
12
0.66
Alluvial
J
KGA0694
64
80
16
1.45
Alluvial
J
KGA0695
72
76
4
0.27
Alluvial
J
KGA0696
36
40
4
0.44
Alluvial
L
KGA0697
68
72
4
0.19
Alluvial
L
KGA0698
16
20
4
0.15
Alluvial
L
KGA0699
60
64
4
0.10
Alluvial
L
KGA0700
32
40
8
0.20
Alluvial
L
KGA0700
60
64
4
0.51
Alluvial
L
KGA0701
60
72
12
0.72
Alluvial
19
KGA0706
8
12
4
0.12
Bedrock
19
KGA0707
16
24
8
0.28
Bedrock
19
KGA0712
24
26
2
0.12
Bedrock
19
KGA0713
20
27
7
0.26
Bedrock
19
KGA0714
20
24
4
0.21
Bedrock
19
KGA0719
28
29
1
0.10
Bedrock
22
KGA0726
68
72
4
0.22
Alluvial
8
KGA0730
12
20
8
4.96
Alluvial
K
KGA0731
60
64
4
0.10
Alluvial
K
KGA0733
64
72
8
0.22
Bedrock
K
KGA0734
8
12
4
0.40
Alluvial
K
KGA0735
28
32
4
0.19
Alluvial
K
KGA0736
64
76
12
0.79
Alluvial
A
KGA0742
60
64
4
0.14
Bedrock
A
KGA0742
72
74
2
0.17
Bedrock
A
KGA0743
60
64
4
0.10
Bedrock
A
KGA0744
64
68
4
0.35
Bedrock
A
KGA0746
60
62
2
0.13
Bedrock
As
KGA0747
60
62
2
0.12
Bedrock
Figure 2: Location of all aircore drill collars for the first and second aircore programmes completed. Regional
holes completed in this second programme are within the black circles
