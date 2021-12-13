Log in
KINGWEST RESOURCES : Resurgence Conference Presentation
PU
Kingwest Resources Provides Mining and Processing JV Update
CI
Kingwest Resources Extends Sir Laurence Discovery to Over One Kilometer
MT
Kingwest Resources : Sir Laurence Discovery doubles to over 2km strike length

12/13/2021 | 05:38pm EST
Kingwest Resources Ltd

ASX: KWR

onlyShares on Issue 241,610,525

Directors & Management

Chairman

Gregory Bittar

useCEO

Ed Turner

Non Executive Directors

Adrian Byass

Jonathan Downes

Jon Price

personalComp ny Secretary Stephen Brockhurst

Principal Place of Business

Unit 3, Churchill Court

335 Hay Street

Subiaco WA 6008

Registered Office

L v l 11

216 St Georges Terrace

Perth WA 6000

Contact

ForT 08 9481 0389

E admin@kingwestresources.com.auW www.kingwestresources.com.au

Investor Relations

Lucas Robinson

T +61 408 228 889

  1. lucas@corporatestorytime.com

14 December 2021

Sir Laurence Gold Discovery doubles to over 2km strike length

Highlights include:

  • Aircore drilling assays continue to deliver significant gold on every line over 2km strike length to date highlighting high grade source potential
  • Mineralisation remains open in all directions
  • 8m @ 5.0 g/t Au from 12m depth approx. 1.5km to the west of Sir Laurence highlights potential new gold discovery
  • Initial diamond core drilling programme doubled in size
  • A minimum of 4,000m of additional aircore drilling planned for Q1 2022 to test for further extensions to Sir Laurence

CEO, Ed Turner commented "Sir Laurence continues to exceed expectations with significant intersections on every line of drilling now over more than 2km strike length and up to 500m across strike. Importantly the last four lines at the northern end of Sir Laurence all had their best results in the last hole of the line at the eastern end so mineralisation is wide open there as well as to the north and west. The planned diamond core drilling program now commencing in early 2022, with a new customised drill rig, has now been doubled and an additional minimum 4,000m of aircore drilling is also being planned to test for further extensions to the Sir Laurence mineralised system.

To intersect 8m @ 5.0 g/t Au in a regional hole 1.5km to the west of Sir Laurence also demonstrates the larger project potential. This is a great way to finish off the year and we eagerly anticipate recommencing drilling next year."

DISCUSSION OF RESULTS

All composite assay results have now been received from the second aircore program at Lake Goongarrie which comprised 107 holes at Sir Laurence and 32 Goongarrie Gold Project regional holes1.

At Sir Laurence, significant mineralisation has now been intersected on all 14 lines of drilling over a

2km strike length. Mineralisation remains open in all directions and additional aircore drilling is planned to test the limits of the system in 2022.

New aircore intersections from the northern extents of Sir Laurence including 12m @ 0.7 g/t Au from 64m in KGA0693 (Line I), 16m @ 1.4 g/t Au from 64m in KGA0694 (Line J), 12m @ 0.8 g/t Au from 64m in KHA0736 (Line K) and 12m @ 0.7 g/t Au from 60m in KGA0701 (Line L) demonstrate the huge potential for further discoveries within the mineralised system as well as the potential for further extensions to the system (Figure 1).

Significant new intersections from holes KGA0677 - 0753 are included in Table 1 and all drill hole details are included in Table 2 (N.B. previously released).

Outside of Sir Laurence drillholes on regional lines returned numerous significant intersections from lines 22, 19 and 8 (Figure 2, Table 1). These included 8m @ 5.0 g/t Au from 12m in KGA0730 1.5km to the west of Sir Laurence on line 8. The Goongarrie Gold Project has exceptional potential for multiple discoveries including a major discovery and the results to date support and to enhance this potential.

Figure 1: Significant aircore drill results within the Sir Laurence Discovery on magnetics background

Table 1: Significant aircore intersections (>0.1 g/t Au) within Sir Laurence Discovery and regional

targets

Depth From

Depth To

Interval

Au

Line

Hole ID

(m)

(m)

(m)

(g/t)

Comment

H

KGA0677

68

72

4

0.35

Alluvial

H

KGA0677

84

86

2

0.12

Bedrock

H

KGA0678

72

76

4

0.34

Alluvial

H

KGA0680

68

72

4

0.11

Alluvial

H

KGA0681

44

48

4

0.34

Alluvial

H

KGA0683

36

40

4

0.10

Alluvial

H

KGA0683

64

68

4

0.14

Alluvial

I

KGA0689

36

40

4

0.11

Alluvial

I

KGA0691

68

72

4

0.10

Alluvial

I

KGA0692

68

72

4

0.65

Alluvial

I

KGA0693

64

76

12

0.66

Alluvial

J

KGA0694

64

80

16

1.45

Alluvial

J

KGA0695

72

76

4

0.27

Alluvial

J

KGA0696

36

40

4

0.44

Alluvial

L

KGA0697

68

72

4

0.19

Alluvial

L

KGA0698

16

20

4

0.15

Alluvial

L

KGA0699

60

64

4

0.10

Alluvial

L

KGA0700

32

40

8

0.20

Alluvial

L

KGA0700

60

64

4

0.51

Alluvial

L

KGA0701

60

72

12

0.72

Alluvial

19

KGA0706

8

12

4

0.12

Bedrock

19

KGA0707

16

24

8

0.28

Bedrock

19

KGA0712

24

26

2

0.12

Bedrock

19

KGA0713

20

27

7

0.26

Bedrock

19

KGA0714

20

24

4

0.21

Bedrock

19

KGA0719

28

29

1

0.10

Bedrock

22

KGA0726

68

72

4

0.22

Alluvial

8

KGA0730

12

20

8

4.96

Alluvial

K

KGA0731

60

64

4

0.10

Alluvial

K

KGA0733

64

72

8

0.22

Bedrock

K

KGA0734

8

12

4

0.40

Alluvial

K

KGA0735

28

32

4

0.19

Alluvial

K

KGA0736

64

76

12

0.79

Alluvial

A

KGA0742

60

64

4

0.14

Bedrock

A

KGA0742

72

74

2

0.17

Bedrock

A

KGA0743

60

64

4

0.10

Bedrock

A

KGA0744

64

68

4

0.35

Bedrock

A

KGA0746

60

62

2

0.13

Bedrock

KGA0747

60

62

2

0.12

Bedrock

Figure 2: Location of all aircore drill collars for the first and second aircore programmes completed. Regional

holes completed in this second programme are within the black circles

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kingwest Resources Ltd. published this content on 13 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2021 22:37:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
