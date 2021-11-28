Kingwest Resources : Sir Laurence Gold Discovery grows to over 1km strike length

29 November 2021

Sir Laurence Gold Discovery grows to over 1km strike length: AC drilling completed and Diamond core drilling underway

Highlights include:

Significant gold on every line over 1km strike length to date with assays from 44 of 107 holes at Sir Laurence pending

Significant bedrock mineralisation on every line

Mineralisation remains open in all directions

Diamond core drilling has commenced

32 regional aircore holes outside Sir Laurence also completed for 1,245m with all assays pending

CEO, Ed Turner commented "To get significant gold intersections, including bedrock mineralisation, on every line drilled to date at Sir Laurence is exceptional. To date these cover a strike length of 1km and mineralisation is open in all directions. Some of our best results, such as 2m @ 1.6 g/t Au from 76m in KGA067O, have been at the end of drill lines and therefore there remains a lot of additional drilling required before the limits of mineralisation are defined. We now look forward to seeing what the diamond core drilling intersects and anticipate initial results before Christmas. We also look forward to the assay results from the remainder of the Sir Laurence holes and the regional holes."

DISCUSSION OF RESULTS

The second aircore program at Lake Goongarrie has been completed comprising 149 holes for 10,066m (KGA0615 - O753) (Figure 1).

This included 107 holes at Sir Laurence for 8,821m (KGA0615 - 0701 and KGA0731 - 750) (Figure 2) as well as 32 regional holes for 1,245m (KGA0702

0730 and KGA0751 - 0753) (Figure 3).

Composite assays have been received for 63 holes (KGA0615 - KGA0676) from Lines A, B, C, D, E, F, G and H) with the remainder pending. N.B. assays for KGA0615 - 0643 were reported to the ASX on 16 November 20211.

Significant intersections from holes KGA0644 - 0676 are included in Table 1 and all drill hole details are included in Table 2.