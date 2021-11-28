Log in
Kingwest Resources : Sir Laurence Gold Discovery grows to over 1km strike length

11/28/2021
Kingwest Resources Ltd

ASX: KWR

onlyShares on Issue 241,610,525

Directors & Management

Chairman

Gregory Bittar

useCEO

Ed Turner

Non Executive Directors

Adrian Byass

Jonathan Downes

Jon Price

personalComp ny Secretary Stephen Brockhurst

Principal Place of Business

Unit 3, Churchill Court

335 Hay Street

Subiaco WA 6008

Registered Office

L v l 11

216 St Georges Terrace

Perth WA 6000

Contact

ForT 08 9481 0389

E admin@kingwestresources.com.auW www.kingwestresources.com.au

Investor Relations

Lucas Robinson

T +61 408 228 889

  1. lucas@corporatestorytime.com

29 November 2021

Sir Laurence Gold Discovery grows to over 1km strike length: AC drilling completed and Diamond core drilling underway

Highlights include:

  • Significant gold on every line over 1km strike length to date with assays from 44 of 107 holes at Sir Laurence pending
  • Significant bedrock mineralisation on every line
  • Mineralisation remains open in all directions
  • Diamond core drilling has commenced
  • 32 regional aircore holes outside Sir Laurence also completed for 1,245m with all assays pending

CEO, Ed Turner commented "To get significant gold intersections, including bedrock mineralisation, on every line drilled to date at Sir Laurence is exceptional. To date these cover a strike length of 1km and mineralisation is open in all directions. Some of our best results, such as 2m @ 1.6 g/t Au from 76m in KGA067O, have been at the end of drill lines and therefore there remains a lot of additional drilling required before the limits of mineralisation are defined. We now look forward to seeing what the diamond core drilling intersects and anticipate initial results before Christmas. We also look forward to the assay results from the remainder of the Sir Laurence holes and the regional holes."

DISCUSSION OF RESULTS

The second aircore program at Lake Goongarrie has been completed comprising 149 holes for 10,066m (KGA0615 - O753) (Figure 1).

This included 107 holes at Sir Laurence for 8,821m (KGA0615 - 0701 and KGA0731 - 750) (Figure 2) as well as 32 regional holes for 1,245m (KGA0702

  • 0730 and KGA0751 - 0753) (Figure 3).

Composite assays have been received for 63 holes (KGA0615 - KGA0676) from Lines A, B, C, D, E, F, G and H) with the remainder pending. N.B. assays for KGA0615 - 0643 were reported to the ASX on 16 November 20211.

Significant intersections from holes KGA0644 - 0676 are included in Table 1 and all drill hole details are included in Table 2.

For personal use only

New significant intersections from Lines D, E, F and G include 2m @ 1.6 g/t Au from 76m in KGA067O (the last effective drillhole at western end of Line F), 8m @ 0.7 g/t Au from 72m (followed by 6m @

0.3 g/t Au from 80m in bedrock) in KGA0675 and 4m @ 0.7 g/t Au from 84m in KGA0667 however there are many significant intersections of > 0.1 g/t Au in other holes and the fact that significant results have now been returned on every line over a strike length of at least 1km once again reinforces the very large size of the Sir Laurence mineralised system.

The programme was extended by 2,800m from the original planned programme, including an additional 14 holes drilled to follow up significant results around Lines A and B, which included 28m @

1.9 g/t Au from 20m in KGA0627 (16m in bedrock) and 12m @ 2.0 g/t Au from 12m in KGA06261. Assays for these holes are pending.

Figure 1 shows the extent of significant gold encountered to date. There are indications of a possible relationship between the bedrock gold, which has been intersected on every line to date, the presence of the NW trending D4 magnetic structures, and the occurrence of lobes of demagnetisation within the generally more magnetic Black Flag Group polymictic conglomerate unit.

The assays received for Line A to G are only composite samples while assays result from Program 1 (Line 5) include composite and single split values.

Figure 1: Aircore drilling at the Sir Laurence Discovery

For personal use only

Figure 2: Significant drill results within the Sir Laurence Discovery on magnetics background

For personal use only

Table 1: Significant aircore intersections (>0.1 g/t Au) within Sir Laurence Discovery

Line

Hole ID

Depth From (m)

Depth To (m)

Interval (m)

Au (g/t)

Comment

D

KGA0644

72

76

4

0.36

Alluvial

D

KGA0648

60

64

4

0.13

Alluvial

D

KGA0649

66

70

4

0.15

Alluvial

D

KGA0650

56

60

4

0.18

Alluvial

D

KGA0650

68

72

4

0.35

Alluvial

D

KGA0651

56

60

4

0.22

Alluvial

D

KGA0651

68

72

4

0.11

Alluvial

D

KGA0652

56

75

19

0.10

Alluvial

E

KGA0653

84

86

2

0.17

Bedrock

E

KGA0654

72

84

12

0.41

Alluvial

E

KGA0654

80

84

4

0.20

Bedrock

E

KGA0655

80

84

4

0.33

Alluvial

E

KGA0657A

72

76

4

0.37

Alluvial

E

KGA0660

60

68

8

0.24

Alluvial

F

KGA0661

76

84

8

0.37

Alluvial

F

KGA0662

56

72

16

0.16

Alluvial

F

KGA0663

60

64

4

0.13

Alluvial

F

KGA0667

84

88

4

0.70

Alluvial

F

KGA0670

72

76

4

0.18

Alluvial

F

KGA0670

76

78

2

1.61

Bedrock

G

KGA0672

68

72

4

0.33

Alluvial

G

KGA0674

76

84

8

0.20

Alluvial

G

KGA0675

72

80

8

0.69

Alluvial

G

KGA0675

80

86

6

0.33

Bedrock

G

KGA0676

72

76

4

0.12

Alluvial

Next Steps

A diamond core programme comprising approximately 1,500m of diamond core drilling has started at Sir Laurence to determine the three-dimensional controls of the primary mineralisation. The diamond holes will target the bedrock mineralisation already encountered in both aircore programs.

For personal use only

Figure 3: Location of all aircore drill collars for the first and second aircore programmes completed. Regional

holes completed in this second programme are shown as red dots within the smaller black boxes





Kingwest Resources Ltd. published this content on 28 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2021 22:19:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 0,03 M 0,02 M 0,02 M
Net income 2021 -1,93 M -1,38 M -1,38 M
Net cash 2021 2,99 M 2,13 M 2,13 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,23x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 58,0 M 41,3 M 41,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 839x
EV / Sales 2021 487x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 88,0%
Chart KINGWEST RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Kingwest Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KINGWEST RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Edward Turner Chief Executive Officer
Gregory John Bittar Non-Executive Chairman
Stephen Michael Brockhurst Secretary & Non-Executive Director
Adrian Paul Byass Non-Executive Director
Jonathan Paul Price Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KINGWEST RESOURCES LIMITED41.18%41
NEWMONT CORPORATION-7.38%44 697
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-15.72%34 005
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-5.89%25 544
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.0.11%18 749
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-5.86%14 086