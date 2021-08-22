Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Kingworld Medicines Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1110   KYG5268M1006

KINGWORLD MEDICINES GROUP LIMITED

(1110)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kingworld Medicines : MAJOR TRANSACTION - MAIN CONTRACTOR CONSTRUCTION AGREEMENT

08/22/2021 | 06:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Pursuant to the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Repurchases ('Takeovers Codes'), a copy of each document to be displayed under Note 1 to Rule 8 of the Takeovers Codes must be provided by the issuer of the offer document or offeree board circular, as appropriate, to Securities and Futures Commission ('SFC') for display on the SFC's website. To access these documents on display, you can either click this link https://www.sfc.hk/dod/jsp/EN/DoDmain.jsp or click the View Documents on Displaybutton next to the subject title of the offer document or offeree board circular.

Some of the files are prepared in the portable document format and viewing them requires Adobe(R) Reader(R) which can be downloaded free of charge.

Disclaimer

Kingworld Medicines Group Ltd. published this content on 22 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2021 10:23:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KINGWORLD MEDICINES GROUP LIMITED
06:24aKINGWORLD MEDICINES : Major transaction - main contractor construction agreement
PU
08/16Kingworld Medicines Group Limited Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for..
CI
05/27Kingworld Medicines Group Limited Declares Final Dividend for the Year Ended ..
CI
05/10KINGWORLD MEDICINES : Notice of extraordinary general meeting
PU
05/10KINGWORLD MEDICINES : Continuing connected transactions - proposed annual caps f..
PU
05/10FORM OF PROXY FOR USE AT THE EXTRAOR : 30 a.m. (or immediately after the conclus..
PU
05/07KINGWORLD MEDICINES : Announcement - further delay in despatch of circular in re..
PU
04/26KINGWORLD MEDICINES : Announcement - delay in despatch of circular in relation t..
PU
04/23FORM OF PROXY FOR USE BY SHAREHOLDER : 00 a.m.
PU
04/23Kingworld Medicines Group Limited Proposes Final Dividend for the Year Ended ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 745 M 115 M 115 M
Net income 2020 11,7 M 1,80 M 1,80 M
Net Debt 2020 44,3 M 6,82 M 6,82 M
P/E ratio 2020 33,1x
Yield 2020 0,87%
Capitalization 410 M 63,1 M 63,1 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,61x
EV / Sales 2020 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 1 033
Free-Float 34,1%
Chart KINGWORLD MEDICINES GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Kingworld Medicines Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KINGWORLD MEDICINES GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Li Sheng Zhao Chairman
Cheuk Lam Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Ji Dong Duan Independent Non-Executive Director
Jian Bin Zhang Independent Non-Executive Director
Lok San Chan Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KINGWORLD MEDICINES GROUP LIMITED5.33%63
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.21.11%41 779
MCKESSON CORPORATION15.23%30 998
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-61.27%23 765
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.-4.18%14 926
HUADONG MEDICINE CO., LTD42.73%10 203