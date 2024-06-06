Corporate Presentation
JUNE 2024
Forward Looking Statements
This presentation (together with any other statements or information that we may make in connection herewith) contains forward-looking statements with respect to Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (and its consolidated subsidiaries, collectively, unless context otherwise requires, "Kiniksa," "we," "us" or "our"). In some cases, you can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "goal," "design," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "strategy," or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. All statements contained in this presentation that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation, statements regarding our strategy; potential value drivers; potential indications; potential market opportunities and competitive position; ongoing, planned and potential clinical trials and other studies; timing and potential impact of clinical data; regulatory and other submissions, applications and approvals; commercial strategy and commercial activities; expected run rate for our cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments; expected funding of our operating plan; financial guidance; and capital allocation.
These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks arising from the planned redomiciliation of our principal holding company from Bermuda to the United Kingdom; potential delays or difficulties with our clinical trials; potential inability to demonstrate safety or efficacy or otherwise producing negative, inconclusive or uncompetitive results; potential for changes in final data from preliminary or interim data; potential inability to replicate in later clinical trials positive results from earlier trials and studies; our reliance on third parties for manufacturing and conducting clinical trials, research and other studies; risks arising from our technology transfer of ARCALYST drug substance manufacturing; our ability to realize value from our licensing and collaboration arrangements; our ability to source sufficient drug product, as needed, to meet our clinical and commercial requirements; our inability to demonstrate safety and efficacy to the satisfaction of applicable regulatory authorities; potential for applicable regulatory authorities to not accept our filings or to delay or deny approval of any of our product candidates or to require additional data or trials to support any such approval or authorization; delays, difficulty or inability to successfully execute on our commercial strategy for ARCALYST; potential changes in our strategy, clinical trial priority, operating plan, business development strategy or funding requirements; raw materials, important ancillary product and drug substance and/or drug product shortages; substantial new or existing competition; risks arising from political and economic instability; and our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel.
These and the important factors discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including underhet caption "Risk Factors" contained therein could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this presentation. These forward-looking statements reflect various assumptions of Kiniksa's management that may or may not prove to be correct. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future results, performance, or achievements, and one should avoid placing undue reliance on such statements. Except as otherwise indicated, this presentation speaks as of the date of this presentation. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
This presentation also contains estimates, projections, and/or other information regarding our industry, our business and the markets for certain of our product candidates, including data regarding the estimated size of those markets, and the incidence and prevalence of certain medical conditions. Unless otherwise expressly stated, we obtained this industry, business, market and other data from reports, research surveys, clinical trials, studies and similar data prepared by market research firms and other third parties, from industry, medical and general publications, and from government data and similar sources. Information that is based on estimates, forecasts, projections, market research, or similar methodologies is inherently subject to uncertainties and actual events or circumstances may differ materially from events and circumstances reflected in this information.
ARCALYST is a registered trademark of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Kiniksa OneConnect is a trademark of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
Portfolio of Immune-Modulating Assets
Program
Target
Preclinical
Phase 1
Phase 2
Phase 3
Commercial
CARDIOVASCULAR FRANCHISE
ARCALYST® (rilonacept)1,2,3
Recurrent Pericarditis
IL-1α & IL-1β Trap
Mavrilimumab4
Evaluating Potential Partnership
Anti-GM-CSFRα
Opportunities
AUTOIMMUNE FRANCHISE
Abiprubart
Sjögren's Disease
Anti-CD40
(Expected to initiate in 2H 2024)
Program
Licensee
Exclusive Licensed Territory
OUT-LICENSING AGREEMENTS
ARCALYST (rilonacept)
Huadong Medicine
IL-1α & IL-1β Trap
Mavrilimumab
Huadong Medicine
Anti-GM-CSFRα
Vixarelimab
Roche and Genentech
Anti-OSMRβ
Asia Pacific Region, Excluding Japan
Asia Pacific Region, Excluding Japan
Worldwide
- Approved in the U.S.; ARCALYST is also approved in the U.S. for cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes (CAPS) and deficiency of the interleukin-1 receptor antagonist (DIRA); 2) The FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy designation to ARCALYST for recurrent pericarditis in 2019; the FDA granted Orphan Drug exclusivity to ARCALYST in March 2021 for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis and reduction in risk of recurrence in adults and pediatric patients 12 years and older. The European Commission granted Orphan Drug designation to ARCALYST for the treatment of idiopathic pericarditis in 2021; 3) Kiniksa has worldwide rights, excluding the Middle East and North Africa; Kiniksa granted Huadong Medicine exclusive rights in the Asia Pacific Region, excluding Japan; 4) Phase 2 clinical trials of mavrilimumab in rheumatoid arthritis and giant cell arteritis achieved their primary and secondary endpoints with statistical significance; Kiniksa granted Huadong Medicine exclusive rights in the Asia Pacific Region, excluding Japan
IL-1α = interleukin-1α;IL-1β = interleukin-1β;GM-CSFRα = granulocyte macrophage colony stimulating factor receptor alpha; OSMRβ = oncostatin M receptor beta
ARCALYST ®
IL-1α AND IL-1β CYTOKINE TRAP
DISEASE AREA: Recurrent pericarditis1; painful and debilitating auto-inflammatory cardiovascular disease
COMPETITION2: First and only FDA-approved therapy for recurrent pericarditis
REGULATORY: U.S. Orphan Drug exclusivity for treatment of and reduction in risk of recurrence of recurrent pericarditis; European Commission Orphan Drug designation in idiopathic pericarditis
STATUS: FDA-Approved
ECONOMICS: 50/50 split on profit and third-party proceeds
RIGHTS: Kiniksa has worldwide rights3 (excluding MENA) for all indications outside those in oncology and local administration to the eye or ear
1) ARCALYST is also approved and marketed for Cryopyrin-Associated Periodic Syndromes (CAPS) and maintenance of remission of Deficiency of Interleukin-1 Receptor Antagonist (DIRA) in the United States;
2) Drugs@FDA: ARCALYST Prescribing Information, Ilaris Prescribing Information, Kineret Prescribing Information; Kaiser et al. Rheumatol Int (2012) 32:295-299; Theodoropoulou et al. Pediatric Rheumatology 2015, 13(Suppl 1):P155;
Fleischmann et al, 2017 ACR/ARHP Abstract 1196; Kosloski et al, J of Clin Pharm 2016, 56 (12) 1582-1590; Cohen et al. Arthritis Research & Therapy 2011, 13:R125; Cardiel et al. Arthritis Research & Therapy 2010, 12:R192; Hong et al. Lancet
Oncol 2014, 15: 656-666; 3) Kiniksa granted Huadong Medicine exclusive rights in the Asia Pacific Region, excluding Japan;
IL-1α = interleukin-1α ; IL-1β = interleukin-1β; MENA = Middle East North Africa
Pericarditis Epidemiology
Of the 14,000 target population with multiple recurrences, there is a high turnover of ~50% of patients each year, meaning ongoing opportunities to ensure diagnosis and targeted treatment
Recurrent
Pericarditis
Pericarditis
~160,000
Multiple
Recurrent
Pericarditis
~40,000
Recurrences
Pericarditis
~160,000
~14,000
~40,000
Approximately 14,000 recurrent pericarditis patients in the U.S. suffer from persistent underlying disease, with multiple recurrences and inadequate response to conventional therapy1
~160,000: Epidemiological analysis using large national surveillance databases to calculate the pooled annualized prevalence of pericarditis
(Basis for Orphan Drug Designation)2
~40,000: Up to 30% experience at least one recurrence; some recur over multiple years3,4
~14,000: Nearly 50% annual turnover with ~7,000 patients entering into the pool each year5
All figures annual period prevalence
- Cremer et al. American Journal of Cardiology. 2016;2311-2328; 2) DOF, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.; 3) Imazio et al. Circulation. 2005;112:2012-2016; 4) Adler et al. Circulation. 1998;97:2183-2185; 5) Klein A, Cremer P, Kontzias A, et al. US database study of clinical burden and unmet need in recurrent pericarditis. J Am Heart Assoc. 2021; 10:e018950. doi:10.1161/JAHA. 120.018950
Role of IL-1α and IL-1β in the Autoinflammatory Cycle of Recurrent Pericarditis
In addition to inflammatory cytokines such as IL-6, promotion and progression of the inflammatory process in pericarditis is due to IL-1α and IL-1β
CRP, C-reactive protein; DAMPs, damage- associated molecular patterns; IL, interleukin; PAMPs, pathogen-associated molecular patterns; WBC, white blood cell.
The Autoinflammatory Cycle of Recurrent Pericarditis:
Tissue damage caused by IL-1α and IL-1β in the pericardium stimulates additional IL-1α and IL-1β, thereby creating a cycle of perpetual pericardial inflammation
RESONANCE: Growing Adoption of ARCALYST as a Steroid-Sparing Therapy1,2
RESONANCE is an ongoing observational registry in up to 500 patients from 29 US sites, collecting real-world data on RP natural history and disease management over a 6-yearintensive-observation period
The proportion (n=264) of IL-1 pathway inhibition use increased from 11% of patient-years before ARCALYST availability to 25% of patient- years in 2023, with ARCALYST use driving this observed shift
No RP-specific treatment
csDMARDs+
Aspirin/NSAIDs/colchicine
Corticosteroids¥
IL-1 pathway inhibition€
A = anakinra; R = rilonacept; *Partial year prior to rilonacept availability; **Partial year after rilonacept availability April 1, 2021 - Dec 31, 2021
-
Not mutually exclusive, pts could contribute whole/fractions of PY to multiple medication classes (i.e., includes combination therapy & sequential therapy) € 24% of pts using anakinra went on to use rilonacept; of those, 9% used anakinra for ≤30 days (possibly as short-term bridge therapy)
¥ 16% of pts who utilized steroids did so as short-term bridge therapy (≤30 days) before transitioning to rilonacept + Includes azathioprine, methotrexate, hydroxychloroquine/Plaquenil®, sulfasalazine
£ Data censored at last check-in visit
Total absolute pt counts: rilonacept (n=89); anakinra (n=45), corticosteroids (n=85), aspirin/NSAIDs/colchicine (n=239), csDMARDs (n=12)
csDMARDs: conventional disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs
In a sub-analysis of patients failing Aspirin/NSAIDs/Colchicine
(n=101), substantially more patients transitioned to ARCALYST, and
fewer patients transitioned to steroids over time
csDMARDs
Corticosteroids
Anakinra¥
Rilonacept€
*Partial year 2021 prior to rilonacept availability on April 1, 2021; **Partial year 2021 after rilonacept availability after April 1, 2021
€ Of 41 pts starting rilonacept after aspirin/NSAIDs/colchicine, 4 pts utilized steroids as a short-term bridge prior to starting rilonacept (1 pt in 2021, 2 pts in 2022, 1 pt in 2023); 1 pt (in 2022) utilized anakinra as a short-term bridge prior to starting rilonacept
-
Of 16 pts starting anakinra after aspirin/NSAIDs/colchicine, 3 pts utilized steroids as a short-term bridge prior to starting anakinra (1 pt in 2021, 2 pts in 2022)
£ Data censored at last check-in visit
csDMARDs: conventional disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs
This interval analysis included medication class use data from study start (March 2021) until data cutoff (Feb 15, 2024) collected from 21 US sites
1. Luis, S, Cremer, P, Raisinghani, A. et al. Rilonacept utilization in a steroid-sparing paradigm for recurrent pericarditis: real world evidence demonstrating increased adoption.
J Am Coll Cardiol. 2024 Apr, 83 (13_Supplement) 408; 2. Clinicaltrials.gov NCT04687358
Commercial Experience Highlights Successful Targeting Strategy with Further Upside Potential
Recurrent Pericarditis Annual Epidemiology: ~40,000
1ST RECURRENCE
~26,000
LOWEST
SHARE
ARCALYST
LABEL
2ND RECURRENCE
MODERATE SHARE
~7,000
14,000
TARGET
POPULATION
3RD RECURRENCE
HIGH SHARE
~3,500
≥4TH
RECURRENCE
HIGH SHARE
~3,500
ARCALYST Usage Since Launch
SIGNIFICANT MARKET POTENTIAL
~9% penetration into the 14K target population at the end of Q4 2023
ARCALYST PATIENTS BY
FLARE STATUS AT INITIATION1
NOTIN ACTIVE FLARE
~20%
INACTIVE FLARE
~80%
Commercial nationwide experience demonstrates the vast majority of patients are within the target population of 14K multiple-recurrent patients, while the broad label allows for additional upside
Klein A, Cremer P, Kontzias A, Furqan M, Tubman R, Roy M, Magestro M. Annals of Epidemiology. 2019;36:71; Lin D, Majeski C, DerSarkissian M, Magestro M, Cavanaugh C, Laliberte F, Lejune D, Mahendran M, Duh M, Klein A, Cremer P,
Kontzias A, Furqan M, Tubman R, Roy M, Mage. (Nov, 2019). Real-World Clinical Characteristics and Recurrence Burden of Patients Diagnosed with Recurrent Pericarditis in the United States. Poster session presented at the American Heart
Association, Philadelphia, PA.
1) Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals data on file 2024. 2) Other late line agents include anakinra, azathioprine, methotrexate
Strong ARCALYST Growth Driven by Robust Commercial Execution
Significant Net Revenue Growth
Key Revenue Drivers1
85% Year-over-Year
Growth
$78.9M
$42.7M
Q1 2023
Q1 2024
11% Quarter-over Quarter
Growth
$78.9M
$71.2M
Q4 2023
Q1 2024
Total Prescribers
~2,000
(Since Launch)
Repeat Prescribers
~24%
(% of Total)
Payer Approval
>90%
(% of Completed Cases)
Average Total
~23 months
Duration
of Therapy
Patient Compliance
>85%
1) Data since launch through 3/31/2024
Key Executional Priorities to Drive Greater Patient and Physician Adoption
Identify appropriate patients and drive a proactive mindset with physicians and patients
Close the ARCALYST knowledge gap with physicians
Externally: U.S. thought leaders have introduced treatment paradigms for recurrent pericarditis that recommend IL-1antagonists, such as ARCALYST, be used ahead of corticosteroids1
Our Aim: Continue to drive the evolution of this treatment paradigm
Intended Future Use Among Target Healthcare Providers2
Advance the treatment paradigm
ARCALYST
Corticosteroids
17%
42%
83%
58%
Decrease
Stay the Same
Increase
Educate on duration of disease and treatment
0%
20%
40%
60%
80%
100%
- Target physicians who have knowledge of ARCALYST overwhelmingly expect to increase their prescribing of ARCALYST in next 6 months
- The biggest barriers for physicians to prescribing ARCALYST are limited knowledge about the product and/or perception of the payer approval process
- Dong, Klein, Wang. Paradigm Shift in Diagnosis and Targeted Therapy in Recurrent Pericarditis. Springer Nature. 2023.; Klein, Cremer, Kafil. Recurrent Pericarditis A Promising Future for IL-1 Blockers in Autoinflammatory Phenotypes. Journal of the American College of Cardiology, Editorial Comment. 2023.; Thomas, Bonaventura, Vecchié, et al. Interleukin-1 blockers for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis: pathophysiology, patient reported outcomes and perspectives. Journal of Cardiovascular Pharmacology. 2023.; Imazio, Mardigyan, Andreis, et al. New developments in the management of recurrent pericarditis. Canadian
Journal of Cardiology. 2023.; Kumar, Khubber, Reyaldeen, et al. Advances in Imaging and Targeted Therapies for Recurrent Pericarditis. JAMA Cardiology Review. 2022.; Sushil, Cremer, Raisinghani.
2) HCP Market Research, Q3 2023; Kiniksa Data on File.
