Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Kinjiro Co.,Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4013   JP3680630005

KINJIRO CO.,LTD.

(4013)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-09 am EDT
1015.00 JPY   -1.55%
05:36aKINJIRO : Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30,2022
PU
05/16Kinjiro Co.,Ltd. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Six Months Ending June 30, 2022 and for the Full Year Ending December 31, 2022
CI
05/16Kinjiro Co.,Ltd. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Year-End December 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kinjiro : Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30,2022

08/09/2022 | 05:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Note:This document is a translation of a part of the original Japanese version and provided for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail.

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

[Japanese GAAP]

Company name: Kinjiro Co.,Ltd.

August 09, 2022

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo

Code number: 4013

URL: https://www.kinjiro-e.com

Representative: Kozo Kamura

President

Contact: Shinichi Tanaka

Executive Officer

Phone: 052-249-9200

Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: August 09, 2022

Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: -

Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: Yes

Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: Yes

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 (January 01, 2022 to June 30, 2022)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Six months ended

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

June 30, 2022

1,644

(3.9)

183

2.3

181

0.7

123

3.9

June 30, 2021

1,710

(3.1)

179

(48.0)

180

(47.9)

118

(47.8)

(Note) Comprehensive income:

Six months ended June 30, 2022:

Six months ended June 30, 2021:

¥

127 million

[

6.0%]

¥

120 million

[

(46.9) %]

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings per

per share

share

Six months ended

Yen

Yen

June 30, 2022

12.46

-

June 30, 2021

11.41

-

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Capital adequacy ratio

As of

Million yen

Million yen

%

June 30, 2022

9,758

8,820

90.4

December 31, 2021

9,778

8,854

90.5

(Reference) Equity: As of

June 30, 2022:

¥

8,820 million

As of

December 31, 2021:

¥

8,854 million

2. Dividends

Annual dividends

1st

2nd

3rd

Year-end

Total

quarter-end

quarter-end

quarter-end

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended December 31, 2021

-

0.00

-

17.00

17.00

Fiscal year ending December 31, 2022

-

0.00

Fiscal year ending December 31, 2022

-

17.00

17.00

(Forecast)

(Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends

announced most

recently:

No

(Note) Breakdown of the 2nd quarter dividend for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 :

Commemorative dividend

-

yen

Special dividend

-

yen

3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2022(January 01, 2022 to December 31, 2022) (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Basic earnings

owners of parent

per share

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

Full year

3,620

8.9

402

53.6

400

63.8

270

65.7

27.25

(Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently:

Yes

* Notes:

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the six months ended June 30, 2022

(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation):

No

New

-

(Company name:

)

Exclusion:

-

(Company name:

)

(2) Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements:

Yes

  1. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: Yes
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: No
    4. Retrospective restatement: No
  3. Total number of issued shares (common shares)
    1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):

June 30, 2022:

10,420,000

shares

December 31, 2021:

10,420,000

shares

2) Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period:

June 30, 2022:

509,053

shares

December 31, 2021:

517,500

shares

3) Average number of shares during the period:

Six months ended June 30, 2022:

9,905,766

shares

Six months ended June 30, 2021:

10,416,286

shares

Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Thousand yen)

As of December 31,2021

As of June 30,2022

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

7,627,459

7,506,467

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

588,330

582,799

Inventories

48,517

60,402

Other

108,216

93,070

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(3)

(3)

Total current assets

8,372,520

8,242,737

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

642,880

608,673

Intangible assets

Software

403,039

559,643

Software in progress

71,845

72,020

Other

10,519

10,294

Total intangible assets

485,404

641,958

Investments and other assets

Other

278,878

266,321

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(1,220)

(1,220)

Total investments and other assets

277,658

265,100

Total non-current assets

1,405,943

1,515,731

Total assets

9,778,464

9,758,469

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

65,442

56,469

Short-term borrowings

40,000

-

Current portion of long-term borrowings

44,608

32,110

Income taxes payable

36,397

89,197

Unearned revenue

212,855

239,328

Other

292,950

291,685

Total current liabilities

692,254

708,791

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

49,843

40,045

Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and

44,186

-

other officers)

Retirement benefit liability

120,679

129,029

Asset retirement obligations

17,274

14,672

Other

-

45,347

Total non-current liabilities

231,983

229,094

Total liabilities

924,238

937,885

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

4,099,300

4,099,300

Capital surplus

4,056,450

4,056,450

Retained earnings

1,692,758

1,638,402

Treasury shares

(999,946)

(983,625)

Total shareholders' equity

8,848,561

8,810,527

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Foreign currency translation adjustment

5,664

10,056

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

5,664

10,056

Total net assets

8,854,226

8,820,584

Total liabilities and net assets

9,778,464

9,758,469

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (For the six months)

(Thousand yen)

For the six months

For the six months

ended June 30,2021

ended June 30,2022

Net sales

1,710,449

1,644,573

Cost of sales

655,663

515,835

Gross profit

1,054,786

1,128,737

Selling, general and administrative expenses

875,404

945,305

Operating profit

179,382

183,432

Non-operating income

Interest income

48

55

Foreign exchange gains

1,223

-

Interest on refund of income taxes

-

162

Surrender value of insurance policies

603

-

Other

33

29

Total non-operating income

1,909

248

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

143

103

Foreign exchange losses

-

1,955

Commission expenses

840

-

Miscellaneous losses

59

47

Total non-operating expenses

1,043

2,106

Ordinary profit

180,248

181,574

Profit before income taxes

180,248

181,574

Income taxes

61,378

58,125

Profit

118,870

123,449

Profit attributable to owners of parent

118,870

123,449

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (For the six months)

(Thousand yen)

For the six months

For the six months

ended June 30,2021

ended June 30,2022

Profit

118,870

123,449

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

18

-

Foreign currency translation adjustment

1,710

4,391

Total other comprehensive income

1,729

4,391

Comprehensive income

120,599

127,841

Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of

120,599

127,841

parent

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nittsusystem Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 09:35:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KINJIRO CO.,LTD.
05:36aKINJIRO : Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30,2022
PU
05/16Kinjiro Co.,Ltd. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Six Months Ending June..
CI
05/16Kinjiro Co.,Ltd. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Year-End December 31, 2022
CI
02/14KINJIRO : Financial Results Briefing Materials for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021
PU
02/14KINJIRO : Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2021
PU
02/14Kinjiro Co.,Ltd. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Six Months Ending June..
CI
02/14Kinjiro Co.,Ltd. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Year Ending December 31, 2022
CI
02/14Kinjiro Co.,Ltd. Announces Year End Dividend for the Year Ended December 31, 2021, Paya..
CI
2021KINJIRO : Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30,2021
PU
2021KINJIRO : Financial Results Briefing Materials for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year En..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 324 M - -
Net income 2021 162 M - -
Net cash 2021 7 494 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 64,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10 209 M 75,8 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,57x
EV / Sales 2021 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 277
Free-Float 29,6%
Chart KINJIRO CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Kinjiro Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KINJIRO CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Minoru Kamura President & Representative Director
Nobuo Nishigaki Managing Director & General Manager-Administration
Mitsuro Shibata Outside Director
Yoshiki Watanabe Independent Director
Yasushi Washio Managing Director, Head-Development & Service
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KINJIRO CO.,LTD.1.58%76
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-15.88%2 090 596
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-26.74%71 214
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-18.53%57 222
SYNOPSYS INC.1.57%56 916
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.0.11%50 482