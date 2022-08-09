Kinjiro : Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30,2022
Note:This document is a translation of a part of the original Japanese version and provided for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail.
Consolidated Financial Results
for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
[Japanese GAAP]
Company name: Kinjiro Co.,Ltd.
August 09, 2022
Stock exchange listing: Tokyo
Code number: 4013
URL:
https://www.kinjiro-e.com
Representative: Kozo Kamura
President
Contact: Shinichi Tanaka
Executive Officer
Phone: 052-249-9200
Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: August 09, 2022
Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: -
Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: Yes
Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: Yes
(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 (January 01, 2022 to June 30, 2022)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Six months ended
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
June 30, 2022
1,644
(3.9)
183
2.3
181
0.7
123
3.9
June 30, 2021
1,710
(3.1)
179
(48.0)
180
(47.9)
118
(47.8)
(Note) Comprehensive income:
Six months ended June 30, 2022:
Six months ended June 30, 2021:
¥
127 million
[
6.0%]
¥
120 million
[
(46.9) %]
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings per
per share
share
Six months ended
Yen
Yen
June 30, 2022
12.46
-
June 30, 2021
11.41
-
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Capital adequacy ratio
As of
Million yen
Million yen
%
June 30, 2022
9,758
8,820
90.4
December 31, 2021
9,778
8,854
90.5
(Reference) Equity: As of
June 30, 2022:
¥
8,820 million
As of
December 31, 2021:
¥
8,854 million
2. Dividends
Annual dividends
1st
2nd
3rd
Year-end
Total
quarter-end
quarter-end
quarter-end
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended December 31, 2021
-
0.00
-
17.00
17.00
Fiscal year ending December 31, 2022
-
0.00
Fiscal year ending December 31, 2022
-
17.00
17.00
(Forecast)
(Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends
announced most
recently:
No
(Note) Breakdown of the 2nd quarter dividend for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 :
Commemorative dividend
-
yen
Special dividend
-
yen
3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2022(January 01, 2022 to December 31, 2022) (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Basic earnings
owners of parent
per share
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
Full year
3,620
8.9
402
53.6
400
63.8
270
65.7
27.25
(Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently:
Yes
* Notes:
(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the six months ended June 30, 2022
(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation):
No
New
-
(Company name:
)
Exclusion:
-
(Company name:
)
(2) Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements:
Yes
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: Yes
Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
Changes in accounting estimates: No
Retrospective restatement: No
Total number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):
June 30, 2022:
10,420,000
shares
December 31, 2021:
10,420,000
shares
2) Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period:
June 30, 2022:
509,053
shares
December 31, 2021:
517,500
shares
3) Average number of shares during the period:
Six months ended June 30, 2022:
9,905,766
shares
Six months ended June 30, 2021:
10,416,286
shares
Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Thousand yen)
As of December 31,2021
As of June 30,2022
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
7,627,459
7,506,467
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
588,330
582,799
Inventories
48,517
60,402
Other
108,216
93,070
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(3)
(3)
Total current assets
8,372,520
8,242,737
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
642,880
608,673
Intangible assets
Software
403,039
559,643
Software in progress
71,845
72,020
Other
10,519
10,294
Total intangible assets
485,404
641,958
Investments and other assets
Other
278,878
266,321
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(1,220)
(1,220)
Total investments and other assets
277,658
265,100
Total non-current assets
1,405,943
1,515,731
Total assets
9,778,464
9,758,469
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
65,442
56,469
Short-term borrowings
40,000
-
Current portion of long-term borrowings
44,608
32,110
Income taxes payable
36,397
89,197
Unearned revenue
212,855
239,328
Other
292,950
291,685
Total current liabilities
692,254
708,791
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
49,843
40,045
Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and
44,186
-
other officers)
Retirement benefit liability
120,679
129,029
Asset retirement obligations
17,274
14,672
Other
-
45,347
Total non-current liabilities
231,983
229,094
Total liabilities
924,238
937,885
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
4,099,300
4,099,300
Capital surplus
4,056,450
4,056,450
Retained earnings
1,692,758
1,638,402
Treasury shares
(999,946)
(983,625)
Total shareholders' equity
8,848,561
8,810,527
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Foreign currency translation adjustment
5,664
10,056
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
5,664
10,056
Total net assets
8,854,226
8,820,584
Total liabilities and net assets
9,778,464
9,758,469
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (For the six months)
(Thousand yen)
For the six months
For the six months
ended June 30,2021
ended June 30,2022
Net sales
1,710,449
1,644,573
Cost of sales
655,663
515,835
Gross profit
1,054,786
1,128,737
Selling, general and administrative expenses
875,404
945,305
Operating profit
179,382
183,432
Non-operating income
Interest income
48
55
Foreign exchange gains
1,223
-
Interest on refund of income taxes
-
162
Surrender value of insurance policies
603
-
Other
33
29
Total non-operating income
1,909
248
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
143
103
Foreign exchange losses
-
1,955
Commission expenses
840
-
Miscellaneous losses
59
47
Total non-operating expenses
1,043
2,106
Ordinary profit
180,248
181,574
Profit before income taxes
180,248
181,574
Income taxes
61,378
58,125
Profit
118,870
123,449
Profit attributable to owners of parent
118,870
123,449
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (For the six months)
(Thousand yen)
For the six months
For the six months
ended June 30,2021
ended June 30,2022
Profit
118,870
123,449
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
18
-
Foreign currency translation adjustment
1,710
4,391
Total other comprehensive income
1,729
4,391
Comprehensive income
120,599
127,841
Comprehensive income attributable to
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of
120,599
127,841
parent
