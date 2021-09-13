Log in
    KNTE   US49705R1059

KINNATE BIOPHARMA INC.

(KNTE)
Kinnate Biopharma : JCA-AACR KIN-3248 Presentation

09/13/2021 | 11:42am EDT
THE NEXT-GENERATION FGFR INHIBITOR, KIN-3248, IS ACTIVE AGAINST ACQUIRED FGFR2 AND FGFR3 GATEKEEPER AND MOLECULAR BRAKE DRUG RESISTANCE MUTATIONS

Aleksandra Franovic, Nichol Miller, Qibiao Wu, Ping Jiang, John Tyhonas, Noel Timple, Paul Severson, Robert Kania, Eric Murphy, Nabeel Bardeesy, Eric S. Martin

Kinnate Biopharma Inc.

San Diego, CA, U.S.A.

JCA-AACRPrecision Cancer Medicine International Conference - September 10-12, 2021

COI Disclosure Information

Lead Presenter/Principal Researcher:

Aleksandra Franovic, Ph.D.

I have the following financial relationships to disclose.

  • Employee for: Kinnate Biopharma Inc.
  • Stockholder in: Kinnate Biopharma Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb, Guardant Health Inc.

2

KIN-3248 is a potent and selective pan-FGFR inhibitor

  • Oncogenic FGFR gene alterations are observed in approximately 7% of all human cancers
  • Approved and clinical stage FGFR inhibitors confer clinical benefit but are limited by acquired resistance
  • KIN-3248 is a potent and highly selective, covalent pan- FGFR inhibitor targeting:
    • FGFR2 and FGFR3 driver alterations and known / predicted "on-target"kinase domain mutations that confer clinical resistance (e.g., gatekeeper & molecular brake mutations)
    • Bypass resistance opportunities by inhibiting all 4 FGFR family members
  • KIN-3248activity was evaluated across wild-type FGFR family members, clinically relevant gene fusions and kinase domain mutations in vitro and in vivo

STK10

Kinase selectivity for KIN-3248 at 1000 nM across a panel of 321 kinases was established in single dose, duplicate measurements in a mobility shift assay (Carna Biosciences). Percent inhibition is relative to DMSO control.

3

KIN-3248 is active against various FGFR2 and FGFR3 alterations

V565F

Gatekeeper

N550H

Molecular Brake

Kinase

Janssen

Incyte

Taiho

Kinnate

Kinase Domain

Domain

Erdafitinib

Pemigatinib

Futibatinib

KIN-3248

Alteration

IC50 (nM)

IC50 (nM)

IC50 (nM)

IC50 (nM)

FGFR1 WT

-

0.2

0.4

2.1

3.9

FGFR2 WT

-

0.15

0.4

1.4

5.3

FGFR2 V565F

Gatekeeper

330

>500

>500

20.8

FGFR2 N550H

Mol. Brake

4.1

19.8

36.4

22.8

FGFR3 WT

-

0.7

1.5

5.3

9.7

FGFR3 V555M

Gatekeeper

137

>500

324

24.3

FGFR3 K650M

Activ. Mut.

3.5

20

8.3

4.6

Ratios of Resistance Mutations Compared to Wild Type (WT)

(Fold Difference in IC50)

R2 V565F / WT

Gatekeeper

2200X

1250X

385X

4X

R2 N550H / WT

Mol. Brake

27X

50X

31X

4X

R3 V555M / WT

Gatekeeper

188X

>333X

61X

3X

R3 K650M / WT

Activ. Mut.

5X

13X

1.6X

0.5X

KIN-3248 inhibition of wild type and mutant FGFR family kinases were determined using a fluorescence-based microfluidic mobility shift assay in multiple independent experiments. IC50 values were calculated using Dotmatics Knowledge Solutions Studies curve fitting.

  • KIN-3248 shows improved inhibition of the gatekeeper and molecular brake mutations when compared to the FDA-approvedand clinical stage candidate FGFR inhibitors

4

Single agent KIN-3248 activity in human cancer cell lines expressing secondary resistance mutations

Fold Difference in EC50 (Mutant : Wild Type)

Cancer

Cell Line

Kinase Domain Mutation

Mutation Type

Pemigatinib

Futibatinib

KIN-3248

Type

(Fusion)

WT

-

V565F

Gatekeeper

CCLP-1

V565I

Gatekeeper

V565L

Gatekeeper

(FGFR2-

N550H

Mol. Brake

PHGDH)

ICC

N550K

Mol. Brake

E566A

Mol. Brake

C492F

-

ICC13-7*

WT

-

V565F

Gatekeeper

(FGFR2-

N550K

Mol. Brake

PHGDH)

L618V

Activ. Mut.

WT

-

RT-112

V555M

Gatekeeper

UC

(FGFR3-

N540K

Mol. Brake

TACC3)

N540S

Mol. Brake

K650M

Activ. Mut.

*ICC13-7 express endogenous FGFR2-OPTN fusion

Fold change in

0

10 20 30 40 > 50

KIN-3248 inhibition of cellular proliferation was measured by CellTiter-Glo following 3, 5 or 10 days of treatment in multiple independent

activity versus WT

experiments. EC50 values were calculated using a dose-response regression curve fitting utilizing a 4-parameter analytical method.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2021 15:41:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
