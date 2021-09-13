Kinnate Biopharma : JCA-AACR KIN-3248 Presentation

THE NEXT-GENERATION FGFR INHIBITOR, KIN-3248, IS ACTIVE AGAINST ACQUIRED FGFR2 AND FGFR3 GATEKEEPER AND MOLECULAR BRAKE DRUG RESISTANCE MUTATIONS
Aleksandra Franovic, Nichol Miller, Qibiao Wu, Ping Jiang, John Tyhonas, Noel Timple, Paul Severson, Robert Kania, Eric Murphy, Nabeel Bardeesy, Eric S. Martin
Kinnate Biopharma Inc.
San Diego, CA, U.S.A.
JCA-AACRPrecision Cancer Medicine International Conference - September 10-12, 2021
COI Disclosure Information
Lead Presenter/Principal Researcher:
Aleksandra Franovic, Ph.D.
I have the following financial relationships to disclose.
Employee for: Kinnate Biopharma Inc.
Stockholder in: Kinnate Biopharma Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb, Guardant Health Inc.
2
KIN-3248 is a potent and selective pan-FGFR inhibitor
Oncogenic FGFR gene alterations are observed in approximately 7% of all human cancers
Approved and clinical stage FGFR inhibitors confer clinical benefit but are limited by acquired resistance
KIN-3248 is a potent and highly selective, covalent pan- FGFR inhibitor targeting:
FGFR2 and FGFR3driver alterations and known / predicted "on-target"kinase domain mutations that confer clinical resistance (e.g., gatekeeper & molecular brake mutations)
Bypass resistance opportunities by inhibiting all 4 FGFR family members
KIN-3248activity was evaluated across wild-type FGFR family members, clinically relevant gene fusions and kinase domain mutations in vitro and in vivo
STK10
Kinase selectivity for KIN-3248 at 1000 nM across a panel of 321 kinases was established in single dose, duplicate measurements in a mobility shift assay (Carna Biosciences). Percent inhibition is relative to DMSO control.
3
KIN-3248 is active against various FGFR2 and FGFR3 alterations
V565F
Gatekeeper
N550H
Molecular Brake
Kinase
Janssen
Incyte
Taiho
Kinnate
Kinase Domain
Domain
Erdafitinib
Pemigatinib
Futibatinib
KIN-3248
Alteration
IC50 (nM)
IC50 (nM)
IC50 (nM)
IC50 (nM)
FGFR1 WT
-
0.2
0.4
2.1
3.9
FGFR2 WT
-
0.15
0.4
1.4
5.3
FGFR2 V565F
Gatekeeper
330
>500
>500
20.8
FGFR2 N550H
Mol. Brake
4.1
19.8
36.4
22.8
FGFR3 WT
-
0.7
1.5
5.3
9.7
FGFR3 V555M
Gatekeeper
137
>500
324
24.3
FGFR3 K650M
Activ. Mut.
3.5
20
8.3
4.6
Ratios of Resistance Mutations Compared to Wild Type (WT)
(Fold Difference in IC50)
R2 V565F / WT
Gatekeeper
2200X
1250X
385X
4X
R2 N550H / WT
Mol. Brake
27X
50X
31X
4X
R3 V555M / WT
Gatekeeper
188X
>333X
61X
3X
R3 K650M / WT
Activ. Mut.
5X
13X
1.6X
0.5X
KIN-3248 inhibition of wild type and mutant FGFR family kinases were determined using a fluorescence-based microfluidic mobility shift assay in multiple independent experiments. IC50 values were calculated using Dotmatics Knowledge Solutions Studies curve fitting.
KIN-3248 shows improved inhibition of the gatekeeper and molecular brake mutations when compared to theFDA-approvedand clinical stage candidate FGFR inhibitors
4
Single agent KIN-3248 activity in human cancer cell lines expressing secondary resistance mutations
Fold Difference in EC50 (Mutant : Wild Type)
Cancer
Cell Line
Kinase Domain Mutation
Mutation Type
Pemigatinib
Futibatinib
KIN-3248
Type
(Fusion)
WT
-
V565F
Gatekeeper
CCLP-1
V565I
Gatekeeper
V565L
Gatekeeper
(FGFR2-
N550H
Mol. Brake
PHGDH)
ICC
N550K
Mol. Brake
E566A
Mol. Brake
C492F
-
ICC13-7*
WT
-
V565F
Gatekeeper
(FGFR2-
N550K
Mol. Brake
PHGDH)
L618V
Activ. Mut.
WT
-
RT-112
V555M
Gatekeeper
UC
(FGFR3-
N540K
Mol. Brake
TACC3)
N540S
Mol. Brake
K650M
Activ. Mut.
*ICC13-7 express endogenous FGFR2-OPTN fusion
Fold change in
0
10 20 30 40 > 50
KIN-3248 inhibition of cellular proliferation was measured by CellTiter-Glo following 3, 5 or 10 days of treatment in multiple independent
activity versus WT
experiments. EC50 values were calculated using a dose-response regression curve fitting utilizing a 4-parameter analytical method.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Kinnate Biopharma Inc. published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2021 15:41:10 UTC.