  Homepage
  Equities
  Sweden
  Nasdaq Stockholm
  Kinnevik AB
  News
  Summary
    KINV B   SE0015810247

KINNEVIK AB

(KINV B)
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  11:29 2022-11-29 am EST
158.65 SEK   -2.19%
01:41aCricket-England's 'Bazball' faces first away test in Pakistan
RE
11/29Guanajuato Silver Company Q3 Loss Widens as Costs Rise
MT
11/24IN BRIEF: Guanajuato Silver boasts production jump as new mines added
AN
Cricket-England's 'Bazball' faces first away test in Pakistan

11/30/2022 | 01:41am EST
FILE PHOTO: Third Test - England Practice

(Reuters) - England's first test tour of Pakistan in 17 years will also be the first chance to see how their 'Bazball' brand of cricket fares away from home, and they signalled their attacking intent by picking Liam Livingstone for the opening match in Rawalpindi.

Coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes have championed England's aggressive, high-risk high-reward style and it is unlikely they will take a more conservative approach in the three-test tour, which starts on Thursday.

Veteran pace bowler James Anderson said England's only thought was winning.

"We've got a captain and coach that don't want draws. We're not playing for draws," Anderson told BBC Sport.

Six wins in their last seven matches at home vindicate England's new approach but fans are keen to see if it can work just as well abroad.

The tourists have made a bold decision by selecting batting all-rounder Livingstone, a highly sought-after Twenty20 player, to make his test debut despite not having played red-ball cricket this year.

Anderson was part of the England team which toured Pakistan in 2005, though he played only the one-day leg of that series.

Security concerns kept England away from Pakistan for the next 17 years until they arrived in September to play seven T20s on the first leg of their tour.

Anderson felt his experience from that 2005 tour would count for little and said England would have to adapt quickly to conditions in Rawalpindi, Multan and Karachi.

"Seventeen years is a long time," the 40-year-old said.

"It's a completely different team we're playing against, completely different conditions.

"It's about adapting when we get out there. We talk a little bit about the opposition but mainly concentrate on what we do well - that's what we did in the summer."

Ben Duckett will open the batting with Zak Crawley, while Joe Root is expected to share Jack Leach's spin burden along with Livingstone.

Hosts Pakistan will hope 19-year-old Naseem Shah can soften the blow of pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi's absence.

"When your best bowler gets injured, it makes a big difference," Naseem told reporters.

"So we have to take that responsibility and make good use of the new ball."

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Peter Rutherford)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on KINNEVIK AB
Financials
Sales 2022 2 984 M 282 M 282 M
Net income 2022 6 595 M 624 M 624 M
Net cash 2022 12 478 M 1 180 M 1 180 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,70x
Yield 2022 1,80%
Capitalization 44 474 M 4 206 M 4 206 M
EV / Sales 2022 10,7x
EV / Sales 2023 10,9x
Nbr of Employees 40
Free-Float 88,9%
Chart KINNEVIK AB
Kinnevik AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends KINNEVIK AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 158,65 SEK
Average target price 174,80 SEK
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Georgi Martin Ganev Chief Executive Officer
Samuel Sjöström Chief Financial Officer
James Kennedy Anderson Chairman
Natalie Patricia Tydeman Senior Director-Investment
Lena Charlotte Strömberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KINNEVIK AB-49.74%4 206
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-15.47%57 399
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-13.72%21 279
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-21.50%11 496
HAL TRUST-12.14%11 444
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-8.01%10 907