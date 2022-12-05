Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Kinnevik AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KINV B   SE0015810247

KINNEVIK AB

(KINV B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:59 2022-12-05 am EST
152.63 SEK   +0.71%
08:38aCricket-Rawalpindi among England's greatest away triumphs, says Stokes
RE
11/30Guanajuato Silver posts record quarterly production, loss widens
AN
11/29Guanajuato Silver Company Q3 Loss Widens as Costs Rise
MT
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cricket-Rawalpindi among England's greatest away triumphs, says Stokes

12/05/2022 | 08:38am EST
First Test - England v Pakistan  Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, Pakistan (Reuters) - England's 74-run victory over Pakistan on a lifeless Rawalpindi track will rank among their greatest test victories away from home, captain Ben Stokes said on Monday.

England pulled off a memorable victory in fading light and barely 10 minutes before the close of play to reward Stokes's bold declaration on Sunday.

Chasing 343 for an improbable victory, a dogged Pakistan nearly snatched a draw but pace bowlers James Anderson and Ollie Robinson produced a reverse-swing masterclass to deny them.

"It's a great place to be, and I think it's up there with one of England's greatest away test match wins," Stokes said at the presentation ceremony.

"Jimmy Anderson said he was feeling very emotional trying to keep himself together.

"Having a bloke who's played nearly 180 test matches to feel like that at the end of this, I think we've achieved something very special this week."

Since former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum took over the coaching reins, England have played a highly entertaining brand of test cricket.

"We wanted to come here in Pakistan and carry on with our mantra of exciting cricket giving ourselves the best opportunity to win a test match," Stokes said.

"I have got no interest in playing for the draws..we always try to look at the positive option."

Stokes stood out for his inspirational leadership in the match - especially his astute handling of his bowlers and attacking field setting.

"On wickets like this, you have to make things happen - score your runs quickly and then make some pretty rash and bold decisions with the field placing and bowling changes and stuff like that," he said.

"I think we have played eight-nine test matches now, and one thing we try and do is focus on ourselves, rather than the opposition."

"We have got some broken bodies after that. It's amazing to see the amount of enthusiasm and heart the lads showed," he added.

"I don't think I have seen a group of players who have put their bodies on the lines like that."

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Ed Osmond)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on KINNEVIK AB
Financials
Sales 2022 2 984 M 287 M 287 M
Net income 2022 6 595 M 635 M 635 M
Net cash 2022 12 478 M 1 202 M 1 202 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,40x
Yield 2022 1,88%
Capitalization 42 543 M 4 097 M 4 097 M
EV / Sales 2022 10,1x
EV / Sales 2023 10,2x
Nbr of Employees 40
Free-Float 88,9%
Chart KINNEVIK AB
Duration : Period :
Kinnevik AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KINNEVIK AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 151,55 SEK
Average target price 174,20 SEK
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Georgi Martin Ganev Chief Executive Officer
Samuel Sjöström Chief Financial Officer
James Kennedy Anderson Chairman
Natalie Patricia Tydeman Senior Director-Investment
Lena Charlotte Strömberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KINNEVIK AB-53.04%4 097
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-16.26%57 786
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-12.52%21 665
HAL TRUST-10.46%11 872
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-20.15%11 715
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-7.98%11 017