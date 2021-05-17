European stocks slip into negative territory as Asia worries weigh

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
* Stocks struggle for headway
* Asia restrictions, China data weigh
* Kinnevik slumps to bottom of STOXX 600
May 17 (Reuters) - European stocks dipped on Monday after
staging a sharp recovery late last week, as underwhelming
Chinese data and a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in some Asian
countries outweighed optimism over the reopening of the British
economy.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index slipped 0.1%,
adding to last week's marginal losses spurred by a U.S.
inflation scare.
Data showed China's factories slowed their output growth in
April and retail sales significantly missed expectations as
officials warned of new problems affecting the economic
recovery.
Fresh restrictions across Asia following a new wave of
COVID-19 cases also dampened the mood despite prospects of
improving economic recovery in the United Stated and Europe.
"Some mixed activity data from China are a reminder that
even that economy is not fully through the pandemic's effects,"
Peel Hunt's Ian Williams wrote in a morning note.
UK's domestically focussed midcap index was flat,
but hovered near a one-week high as the British economy
reopened, giving 65 million people a measure of freedom after
the gloom of a four-month COVID-19 lockdown.
However, there were concerns about a fast-spreading
coronavirus variant first identified in India that could knock a
full re-opening of the economy off track.
Irish airline Ryanair edged higher despite reporting
a record annual after-tax loss, as it said there were signs the
recovery had begun.
The wider travel and leisure index fell 1.4% as BNP
Paribas downgraded French meal card company Sodexo to
"neutral".
German chemical group Bayer fell 2.1% after a
U.S. federal appeals court upheld a $25 million judgment and
trial verdict finding that the company's Roundup caused a
California resident's non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
Sweden's Kinnevik slumped 35.2% to the bottom of
the STOXX 600 index after the company transferred its stake in
online fashion retailer Zalando to shareholders.
Zalando edged up after Goldman Sachs added the stock to its
conviction list.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)