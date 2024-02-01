Kinnevik AB is an investment company. At the end of 2021, its portfolio had a market value of SEK 67.5 billion, broken down by type of shares as follows: - shares in listed companies (51.7%): primarily Global Fashion Group (owned at 36% owned; online fashion retailing), Tele2 (27%; telecommunications services), Babylon (13%; digital health services) and Teladoc (3%; telemedicine and virtual health services); - shares in unlisted companies (48%): primarily MatHem (owned at 37%; online sales of food products), Budbee (28%; transportation and logistics services), Monese (26%; development of software solutions for financial transactions) and TravelPerk (15%; travel organization and management services); - other (0.3%).

Sector Investment Holding Companies