Stock KINV B KINNEVIK AB
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up

Kinnevik AB

Equities

KINV B

SE0015810247

Investment Holding Companies

Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe
Other stock markets
 10:57:51 2024-02-01 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
104.3 SEK -7.58% Intraday chart for Kinnevik AB -5.69% -3.42%
04:44pm KINNEVIK INVESTMENT : NAV still dragged down by the unlisted portfolio Alphavalue
Jan. 24 Nordic Stocks Moved Upward Wednesday; Electrolux Series a Climbed Highest DJ
This content is reserved for Premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Already a customer? Log In

Latest news about Kinnevik AB

KINNEVIK INVESTMENT : NAV still dragged down by the unlisted portfolio Alphavalue
Nordic Stocks Moved Upward Wednesday; Electrolux Series a Climbed Highest DJ
TravelPerk S.L.U announced that it has received $380 million in funding from a group of investors CI
Nordic Stocks Rose Thursday; Kinnevik Series B Topped Leaders DJ
Guanajuato Silver Begins Processing Third Party Gold and Silver at El Cubo MT
Germany's Vay launches remote-driven car service in Las Vegas RE
Aira Italia S.P.A announced that it has received ?145 million in funding from a group of investors CI
Guanajuato Silver Appointed Danny Lee As Chief Financial Officer MT
Kinnevik AB(OM:KINV B) dropped from S&P EUROPE 350 CI
Kinnevik AB(OM:KINV B) dropped from S&P EUROPE 350 - Financial Services (Industry Group) CI
Kinnevik AB(OM:KINV B) dropped from S&P EUROPE 350 - Financials CI
Kinnevik AB(OM:KINV B) dropped from S&P International 700 CI
Kinnevik AB(OM:KINV B) dropped from S&P Global 1200 CI
EARNINGS AND TRADING: Oxford Metrics revenue up; TPXimpact loss widens AN
Guanajuato Silver processes mineralised material at Horcon AN
Guanajuato Silver quarterly net loss narrows; revenue down AN
KINNEVIK INVESTMENT : Adjustment following the Q3-23 results Alphavalue
KINNEVIK INVESTMENT : NAV hit by shrinking multiples Alphavalue
Transcript : Kinnevik AB, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 18, 2023
US Futures, European Stocks Slip DJ
Kinnevik AB Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 CI
Aira Italia S.P.A announced that it has received SEK 1 billion in funding from Altor Equity Partners AB, Collaborative Fund, Creades AB, Kinnevik AB, Lingotto Investment Management LLP and other investors CI
PROJECTS Co-living GmbH announced that it has received ?40 million in funding from a group of investors CI
Inland Homes appoints administrators; EDX buys Hutano AN
Kinnevik Injects EUR75 Million in H2 Green Steel MT

Chart Kinnevik AB

Chart Kinnevik AB
More charts

Company Profile

Kinnevik AB is an investment company. At the end of 2021, its portfolio had a market value of SEK 67.5 billion, broken down by type of shares as follows: - shares in listed companies (51.7%): primarily Global Fashion Group (owned at 36% owned; online fashion retailing), Tele2 (27%; telecommunications services), Babylon (13%; digital health services) and Teladoc (3%; telemedicine and virtual health services); - shares in unlisted companies (48%): primarily MatHem (owned at 37%; online sales of food products), Budbee (28%; transportation and logistics services), Monese (26%; development of software solutions for financial transactions) and TravelPerk (15%; travel organization and management services); - other (0.3%).
Sector
Investment Holding Companies
Calendar
02:00am - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Kinnevik AB

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
6
Last Close Price
112.8 SEK
Average target price
140.4 SEK
Spread / Average Target
+24.41%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Annual profits - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Holding Companies

1st Jan change Capi.
KINNEVIK AB Stock Kinnevik AB
-1.99% 3 075 M $
INVESTOR AB Stock Investor AB
+5.92% 72 505 M $
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED Stock CK Hutchison Holdings Limited
-3.35% 19 794 M $
INVESTMENT AB LATOUR Stock Investment AB Latour
+1.94% 16 256 M $
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN Stock AB Industrivärden
-0.03% 13 700 M $
KOÇ HOLDING Stock Koç Holding
+15.09% 13 430 M $
L E LUNDBERGFÖRETAGEN AB Stock L E Lundbergföretagen AB
-0.58% 13 054 M $
HAL TRUST Stock HAL Trust
+0.53% 11 312 M $
BAJAJ HOLDINGS & INVESTMENT LIMITED Stock Bajaj Holdings & Investment Limited
+8.83% 11 205 M $
LIFCO AB Stock Lifco AB
+3.92% 11 072 M $
Other Holding Companies
  1. Stock
  2. Equities
  3. Stock Kinnevik AB - Nasdaq Stockholm
  4. News Kinnevik AB
  5. Kinnevik Investment : NAV still dragged down by the unlisted portfolio
All transcripts on over 9000 companies, on the day they post their earnings!
Unlock them now!
fermer