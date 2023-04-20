Advanced search
    KINV B   SE0015810247

KINNEVIK AB

(KINV B)
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  11:29:45 2023-04-20 am EDT
160.20 SEK   -0.65%
02:26pKinnevik Investment : Q1 23: Swedish banking tremors did not break Kinnevik
Alphavalue
04:00aTranscript : Kinnevik AB, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 20, 2023
CI
02:01aKinnevik’s Interim Report 1 January – 31 March 2023
AQ
Kinnevik Investment : Q1 23: Swedish banking tremors did not break Kinnevik

04/20/2023 | 02:26pm EDT

04/20/2023 | 02:26pm EDT
© Alphavalue 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 1 745 M 169 M 169 M
Net income 2023 3 558 M 344 M 344 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,6x
Yield 2023 4,50%
Capitalization 45 500 M 4 404 M 4 404 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 26,1x
Capi. / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees 45
Free-Float 88,9%
Chart KINNEVIK AB
Duration : Period :
Kinnevik AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KINNEVIK AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 161,25 SEK
Average target price 173,50 SEK
Spread / Average Target 7,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Georgi Martin Ganev Chief Executive Officer
Samuel Sjöström Chief Financial Officer
James Kennedy Anderson Independent Chairman
Natalie Patricia Tydeman Senior Director-Investment
Susanna Margareta Campbell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KINNEVIK AB12.60%4 404
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)11.79%62 954
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED8.11%24 713
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA8.39%12 474
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.-5.56%10 333
LIFCO AB (PUBL)31.55%10 072
