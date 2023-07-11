  1. Markets
Security KINV B

KINNEVIK AB

Equities KINV B SE0015810247

Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm - 11:29:40 2023-07-11 am EDT Intraday chart for Kinnevik AB 5-day change 1st Jan Change
136.80 SEK -1.97% -9.13% -4.47%
08:46pm KINNEVIK INVESTMENT : Q2 23: NAV down again Alphavalue
03:20pm Guanajuato Silver starts mine exploitation programme AN

Today at 02:46 pm

Latest news about Kinnevik AB

Alphavalue
Guanajuato Silver starts mine exploitation programme
AN
Transcript : Kinnevik AB, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 11, 2023
CI
Kinnevik AB Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
CI
KINNEVIK AB : Q2 2023 Earnings Release
FA
New patents for Sareum; Guanajuato hails assessment
AN
KINNEVIK INVESTMENT : Target cut by -10.6%
Alphavalue
Charm Industrial, Inc. announced that it has received $99.999954 million in funding from Thrive Capital Management, LLC, Lowercarbon Capital LLC, Exor Ventures, Kinnevik AB, General Catalyst Group Management, LLC and another investor
CI
UK's post-Brexit trade deals with Australia, New Zealand effective
AN
Guanajuato Silver boosts quarterly revenue with "record" production
AN
Charm Industrial, Inc. announced that it expects to receive $99.999954 million in funding
CI
MatHem i Sverige AB announced that it has received SEK 1 billion in funding from Kinnevik AB, Verdane, AMF Tjänstepension AB, Bonnier Ventures, VNV Global AB (publ), Axfood AB (publ)
CI
Guanajuato Silver sees "tremendous potential" at San Ignacio
AN
Agnelli investment firm hires former UK minister Osborne
RE
MEDIA-James Anderson returns with Agnelli family backing - FT
RE
KINNEVIK AB : Annual General Meeting
FA
Kinnevik AB's Equity Buyback announced on April 25, 2022 has expired.
CI
KINNEVIK INVESTMENT : Q1 23: Swedish banking tremors did not break Kinnevik
Alphavalue
Transcript : Kinnevik AB, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 20, 2023
CI
KINNEVIK AB : Q1 2023 Earnings Call
FA
Kinnevik AB Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
KINNEVIK AB : Q1 2023 Earnings Release
FA
Enveda Therapeutics, Inc. announced that it has received $119 million in funding from a group of investors
CI
Deepverge reviews funding, proposes Microsaic deal
AN
Guanajuato Silver completes first full year of production
AN

Chart Kinnevik AB

Company Profile

Kinnevik AB is an investment company. At the end of 2021, its portfolio had a market value of SEK 67.5 billion, broken down by type of shares as follows: - shares in listed companies (51.7%): primarily Global Fashion Group (owned at 36% owned; online fashion retailing), Tele2 (27%; telecommunications services), Babylon (13%; digital health services) and Teladoc (3%; telemedicine and virtual health services); - shares in unlisted companies (48%): primarily MatHem (owned at 37%; online sales of food products), Budbee (28%; transportation and logistics services), Monese (26%; development of software solutions for financial transactions) and TravelPerk (15%; travel organization and management services); - other (0.3%).
Sector
Investment Holding Companies
Calendar
02:00am - Q2 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution

Access financial data

Ratings for Kinnevik AB

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
6
Last Close Price
139.55SEK
Average target price
170.83SEK
Spread / Average Target
+22.42%
EPS Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Holding Companies

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
KINNEVIK AB
Chart Analysis Kinnevik AB
-4.47% 3 687 M $
HACI ÖMER SABANCI HOLDING A.S.
Chart Analysis Haci Ömer Sabanci Holding A.S.
+4.48% 3 685 M $
WENDEL
Chart Analysis Wendel
+5.05% 4 345 M $
REMGRO LIMITED
Chart Analysis Remgro Limited
+13.06% 4 466 M $
NORTE GRANDE S.A.
Chart Analysis Norte Grande S.A.
-1.65% 1 940 M $
FAIRFAX INDIA HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Chart Analysis Fairfax India Holdings Corporation
+14.09% 1 893 M $
INVESTCO HOLDING A.S.
Chart Analysis Investco Holding A.S.
+202.33% 1 869 M $
ROCKET INTERNET SE
Chart Analysis Rocket Internet SE
-2.83% 1 844 M $
BURE EQUITY AB (PUBL)
Chart Analysis Bure Equity AB (publ)
-4.87% 1 593 M $
SISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL CORPORATION
Chart Analysis Sistema PublicFinancial Corporation
-.--% 1 565 M $
Other Holding Companies
