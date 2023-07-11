Equities KINV B SE0015810247
Kinnevik AB is an investment company. At the end of 2021, its portfolio had a market value of SEK 67.5 billion, broken down by type of shares as follows: - shares in listed companies (51.7%): primarily Global Fashion Group (owned at 36% owned; online fashion retailing), Tele2 (27%; telecommunications services), Babylon (13%; digital health services) and Teladoc (3%; telemedicine and virtual health services); - shares in unlisted companies (48%): primarily MatHem (owned at 37%; online sales of food products), Budbee (28%; transportation and logistics services), Monese (26%; development of software solutions for financial transactions) and TravelPerk (15%; travel organization and management services); - other (0.3%).Read more
SectorInvestment Holding Companies
02:00am - Q2 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution
Ratings for Kinnevik AB
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
6
Last Close Price
139.55SEK
Average target price
170.83SEK
Spread / Average Target
+22.42%
Sector Other Holding Companies
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-4.47%
|3 687 M $
|+4.48%
|3 685 M $
|+5.05%
|4 345 M $
|+13.06%
|4 466 M $
|-1.65%
|1 940 M $
|+14.09%
|1 893 M $
|+202.33%
|1 869 M $
|-2.83%
|1 844 M $
|-4.87%
|1 593 M $
|-.--%
|1 565 M $