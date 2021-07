STOCKHOLM, July 12 (Reuters) - Sweden's Kinnevik, one of Europe's largest listed investment firms, on Monday reported an 11% rise in second-quarter net asset value from prior quarter mainly due to revaluations of its investments in Babylon, Pleo and Budbee.

Net asset value grew by 12.6 billion crowns to 76.2 billion from the previous quarter. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm)