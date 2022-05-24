Log in
    KINV B   SE0015810247

KINNEVIK AB

(KINV B)
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  05/24 03:01:35 am EDT
175.70 SEK   -1.54%
Kinnevik sells 7.2% stake in Tele2 for 6.1 billion SEK

05/24/2022 | 02:10am EDT
Illustration shows a smartphone with displayed Kinnevik AB logo

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish investment company Kinnevik has sold a 7.2% stake in telecoms operator Tele2 for 6.1 billion Swedish crowns ($619.6 million), it said late on Monday.

Kinnevik said it had completed a placement of 50 million class B shares, which constitute 26.7% of the investment company's holding in Tele2, to institutional investors.

"The transaction provides Kinnevik with additional financial strength at a time of market uncertainty, ensuring net cash runway through 2024 at our current pace of investment of around SEK 5bn per year," Kinnevik said in a statement.

It added that it will hold 19.8% of Tele2's issued share capital and 36.1% of the votes after the transaction.

($1 = 9.8451 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Simon Johnson)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KINNEVIK AB -1.46% 175.7 Delayed Quote.-44.71%
TELE2 AB 0.86% 129.75 Delayed Quote.0.50%
