Kinovo : AGM Notice 2022 (23/08/2022) 08/23/2022 | 11:06am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Notice of Annual General Meeting THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION If you are in any doubt as to what action you should take, you are recommended to seek your own financial advice from your stockbroker or other independent adviser authorised under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. If you have recently sold or transferred all of your shares in the Company, please forward this document, together with the accompanying documents, as soon as possible either to the purchaser or transferee or to the person who arranged the sale or transfer so they can pass these documents to the person who now holds the shares, except that such documentation should not be sent to the United States. Kinovo plc (Incorporated and registered in England and Wales with registered number 09095860) Notice of Annual General Meeting Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting ("Meeting") ("AGM") of Kinovo plc will be held on 15 September 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the offices of Hudson Sandler, 25 Charterhouse Square, London, EC1M 6AE, to consider and, if thought fit, to pass the resolutions (set out below), of which resolutions 1 to 6 are proposed as ordinary resolutions and resolution 7 is proposed as a special resolution. We are keen to welcome shareholders in person to our AGM this year, particularly given the constraints we faced in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, considering the uncertainty as to any further COVID-19 measures that may be put in place by the UK Government, the Company encourages shareholders to consider submitting their voting instructions in advance by appointing the Chair of the Meeting as their proxy. This will ensure that votes are registered in accordance with shareholders' wishes regardless of any restrictions or disruption around the AGM. Instructions are set out in this Notice of Meeting and the proxy form. We ask that all shareholders complete and return their proxy form by 10:00 a.m. on 13 September 2022, as this will ensure that your vote is counted in the event attendance at the Meeting is restricted or that you or any other proxy you might appoint are unable to attend in person. The return of a completed proxy form will not prevent a member from attending the AGM and voting in person if the member wishes to do so. The Company will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation in the lead-up to the AGM. Should the situation change such that we consider that it is no longer possible for shareholders to attend the Meeting, we will notify shareholders of the change through announcements via the Regulatory News Service and on the Company's website, https://www.kinovoplc.com/. Ordinary resolutions To receive and adopt the Annual Report and Accounts of the Company for the financial year ended 31 March 2022, together with the Directors' Report and Auditor's Report thereon. To re-appoint Moore Kingston Smith LLP as auditor of the Company to hold office from the conclusion of the Meeting until such a time in which the Directors terminate their appointment or the conclusion of the next AGM of the Company at which the accounts are laid. To elect Kim Wright, who has been appointed by the Board since the last AGM and, being eligible, offers herself for election at this AGM, as a Director of the Company. To re-appoint David Bullen as a Director of the Company, who retires by rotation in accordance with the Company's Articles of Association. To re-appoint Clive Lovett as a Director of the Company, who retires by rotation in accordance with the Company's Articles of Association. The Directors be generally and unconditionally authorised pursuant to and in accordance with Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Act") to exercise all powers of the Company to allot shares or grant rights to subscribe for or to convert any security into shares up to a nominal amount of £2,071,258.50, such authority to expire at the end of the next AGM or on 15 December 2023, whichever is the earlier, but, in each case, so that the Company may make offers and enter into agreements during the relevant period which would, or might, require shares to be allotted or rights to subscribe for or to convert any security into shares to be granted after the authority ends. This resolution revokes and replaces all unexercised authorities previously granted to the Directors in accordance with Section 551 of the Act to allot shares or grant rights to subscribe for or to convert any security into shares but without prejudice to any allotment of shares or grant of rights already made, offered or agreed to be made pursuant to such authorities. Special resolution 7. That subject to the passing of resolution 6 above, the Directors be generally empowered to allot equity securities wholly for cash pursuant to the authority given by resolution 6 above, or where the allotment constitutes an allotment of equity securities by virtue of Section 560(3) of the 2006 Act, in each case: in connection with a pre-emptive offer; and otherwise than in connection with a pre-emptive offer, up to an aggregate nominal amount of £2,071,258.50, and as if Section 561(1) of the 2006 Act did not apply to any such allotment, such power to expire at the end of the next AGM or on 15 December 2023, whichever is the earlier, but so that the Company may make offers and enter into agreements during this period which would, or might, require equity securities to be allotted after the power ends. Kinovo plc Notice of Annual General Meeting 2022 1 NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Notice of Annual General Meeting continued Explanation of resolutions The Company is required to present the accounts for the year ended 31 March 2022 and the reports of the Directors and auditor to the Meeting for approval. These are contained in the Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 March 2022. The Company is required to appoint an auditor at each AGM at which the accounts are presented to shareholders to hold office until the conclusion of the next such meeting. This resolution seeks shareholder approval to appoint Moore Kingston Smith LLP as auditor to hold office from the conclusion of the Meeting until such a time the Directors deem it appropriate to terminate their appointment or the conclusion of the next AGM of the Company at which the accounts are laid. Where any Director has been appointed by the Board since the last AGM, such Director is required to be offered for election at the next AGM. This resolution seeks shareholder approval to appoint Kim Wright as a Director of the Company. The Articles of Association of the Company require that any Directors who held office at the time of the two preceding AGMs, who did not retire at either of them, retire from office and offer themselves up for re-election. This resolution seeks to re-elect David Bullen as a Director of the Company. The Articles of Association of the Company require that any Directors who held office at the time of the two preceding AGMs, who did not retire at either of them, retire from office and offer themselves up for re-election. This resolution seeks to re-elect Clive Lovett as a Director of the Company. The Directors are prevented, subject to certain exceptions, from allotting shares in the Company or granting rights to subscribe for, or convert any security into, shares in the Company without the authority of the shareholders. The authority to allot granted on 1 September 2021 expires at the end of the Meeting and therefore the Directors are seeking to renew the authority to allot shares up to a maximum nominal value of £2,071,258.50. The Directors' authority granted in this resolution will expire at the next AGM or on 15 December 2023, whichever is the earlier. Subject to certain exceptions, when new shares are allotted, they must be offered to existing shareholders pro rata to their holdings. This resolution would give the Directors the authority to allot ordinary shares in the Company without first having to offer such securities to existing shareholders in proportion to their existing shareholdings. The authority would be limited to allotments or sales in connection with (a) a pre-emptive offer and (b) up to an aggregate nominal amount of £2,071,258.50. The Directors' authority granted in this resolution will expire at the next AGM or on 15 December 2023, whichever is the earlier. By order of the Board ONE Advisory Limited, Company Secretary to Kinovo plc 201 Temple Chambers 3-7 Temple Avenue London EC4Y 0DT 2 Kinovo plc Notice of Annual General Meeting 2022 Notes to the Notice of Annual General Meeting Entitlement to attend and vote 1. Pursuant to Regulation 41 of the Uncertificated Securities Regulations 2001, the Company gives notice that only those shareholders included in the register of members of the Company at 6:00 p.m. on 13 September 2022 or, if the Meeting is adjourned, in the register of members at 6:00 p.m. on the day that is two business days before the day of any adjourned Meeting, will be entitled to attend and to vote at the AGM in respect of the number of shares registered in their names at that time. Changes to entries on the share register after 6:00 p.m. on 13 September 2022, or, if the Meeting is adjourned, in the register of members at 6:00 p.m. on the day that is two business days before the day of any adjourned Meeting, will be disregarded in determining the rights of any person to attend or vote at the AGM. Website giving information regarding the Meeting 2. Information regarding the Meeting, including the information required by Section 311A of the Companies Act 2006, can be found at https://www.kinovoplc.com/. Appointment of proxies If you are a shareholder who is entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting, you are entitled to appoint a proxy to exercise all or any of your rights to attend, speak and vote at the Meeting and you should have received a proxy form with this Notice of Meeting, notwithstanding the particulars as set out in the "Entitlement to attend and vote" section above. You can only appoint a proxy using the procedures set out in these notes and the notes to the proxy form. The return of a completed proxy will not prevent a member from attending the AGM and voting in person if the member wishes to do so. You may appoint more than one proxy provided each proxy is appointed to exercise rights attached to different shares. You may not appoint more than one proxy to exercise rights attached to any one share. To appoint more than one proxy, please contact the Company's registrar, Neville Registrars Limited: by post at Neville House, Steelpark Road, Halesowen B62 8HD; or

by telephone on 0121 585 1131. Shareholders can: appoint a proxy and give proxy instructions by returning the enclosed proxy form by post; or

if a CREST member, register their proxy appointment by utilising the CREST electronic proxy appointment service. A vote withheld is not a vote in law, which means that the vote will not be counted in the calculation of votes for or against the resolution. If no voting indication is given, your proxy will vote or abstain from voting at his or her discretion. Your proxy will vote (or abstain from voting) as he or she thinks fit in relation to any other matter which is put before the Meeting. Appointment of proxy by post 7. The notes to the proxy form explain how to direct your proxy how to vote on each resolution or withhold your vote. To appoint a proxy using the proxy form, the form must be: completed and signed;

sent or delivered to Neville Registrars Limited, Neville House, Steelpark Road, Halesowen B62 8HD; and

received by Neville Registrars no later than 10:00 a.m. on 13 September 2022. In the case of a shareholder which is a company, the proxy form must be executed under its common seal or signed on its behalf by an officer of the company or an attorney for the company. Any power of attorney or any other authority under which the proxy form is signed (or a duly certified copy of such power or authority) must be included with the proxy form. If you have not received a proxy form and believe that you should have one, or if you require additional proxy forms, please contact Neville Registrars by email at info@nevilleregistrars.co.uk or by telephone on 0121 585 1131. Appointment of proxies through CREST 8. CREST members who wish to appoint a proxy or proxies by utilising the CREST electronic proxy appointment service may do so for the Meeting and any adjournment(s) of it by using the procedures described in the CREST Manual (available via www.euroclear.com). CREST Personal Members or other CREST sponsored members, and those CREST members who have appointed a voting service provider(s), should refer to their CREST sponsor or voting service provider(s), who will be able to take the appropriate action on their behalf. In order for a proxy appointment made using the CREST service to be valid, the appropriate CREST message (a "CREST Proxy Instruction") must be properly authenticated in accordance with Euroclear UK & Ireland Limited's ("EUI") specifications and must contain the information required for such instructions, as described in the CREST Manual. The message, regardless of whether it constitutes the appointment of a proxy or is an amendment to the instruction given to a previously appointed proxy, must, in order to be valid, be transmitted so as to be received by the Company's agent (ID 7RA11) no later than 10:00 a.m. on 13 September 2022 or, in the event of an adjournment of the Meeting, 48 hours before the adjourned Meeting. Kinovo plc Notice of Annual General Meeting 2022 3 NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Notes to the Notice of Annual General Meeting continued Appointment of proxies through CREST continued 8. Continued For this purpose, the time of receipt will be taken to be the time (as determined by the timestamp applied to the message by the CREST Applications Host) from which the issuer's agent is able to retrieve the message by enquiry to CREST in the manner prescribed by CREST. After this time, any change of instructions to proxies appointed through CREST should be communicated to the appointee through other means. CREST members and, where applicable, their CREST sponsors or voting service providers should note that EUI does not make available special procedures in CREST for any particular message. Normal system timings and limitations will therefore apply in relation to the input of CREST Proxy Instructions. It is the responsibility of the CREST member concerned to take (or, if the CREST member is a CREST personal member or sponsored member or has appointed a voting service provider(s), to procure that his/her CREST sponsor or voting service provider(s) take(s)) such action as shall be necessary to ensure that a message is transmitted by means of the CREST system by any particular time. In this connection, CREST members and, where applicable, their CREST sponsors or voting service providers are referred, in particular, to those sections of the CREST Manual concerning practical limitations of the CREST system and timings. The Company may treat as invalid a CREST Proxy Instruction in the circumstances set out in Regulation 35(5)(a) of the Uncertificated Securities Regulations 2001. Changing proxy instructions 9. Shareholders may change proxy instructions by submitting a new proxy appointment using the methods set out above. Note that the cut-off time for receipt of proxy appointments (see above) also applies in relation to amended instructions; any amended proxy appointment received after the relevant cut-off time will be disregarded. Where you have appointed a proxy using the hard-copy proxy form and would like to change the instructions using another hard-copy proxy form, please contact Neville Registrars by email at info@nevilleregistrars.co.uk or by telephone on 0121 585 1131. If you submit more than one valid proxy appointment, the appointment received last before the latest time for the receipt of proxies will take precedence. Termination of proxy appointments 10. A shareholder may change a proxy instruction but to do so you will need to inform the Company in writing by either: sending a signed hard-copy notice clearly stating your intention to revoke your proxy appointment to Neville Registrars Limited, Neville House, Steelpark Road, Halesowen B62 8HD. In the case of a shareholder which is a company, the revocation notice must be executed under its common seal or signed on its behalf by an officer of the company or an attorney for the company. Any power of attorney or any other authority under which the revocation notice is signed (or a duly certified copy of such power or authority) must be included with the revocation notice; or

hard-copy notice clearly stating your intention to revoke your proxy appointment to Neville Registrars Limited, Neville House, Steelpark Road, Halesowen B62 8HD. In the case of a shareholder which is a company, the revocation notice must be executed under its common seal or signed on its behalf by an officer of the company or an attorney for the company. Any power of attorney or any other authority under which the revocation notice is signed (or a duly certified copy of such power or authority) must be included with the revocation notice; or sending an email to info@nevilleregistrars.co.uk. In either case, the revocation notice must be received by Neville Registrars no later than 10:00 a.m. on 13 September 2022. Corporate representatives 11. A corporation which is a shareholder can appoint one or more corporate representatives who may exercise, on its behalf, all its powers as a member provided that no more than one corporate representative exercises powers over the same share. Communication 12. Except as provided above, shareholders who have general queries about the Meeting should use the following means of communication (no other methods of communication will be accepted): contact Neville Registrars by email at info@nevilleregistrars.co.uk or by telephone on 0121 585 1131; or

contact the Company Secretary, ONE Advisory Limited, at co-sec@oneadvisory.london. You may not use any electronic address provided either: in this Notice; or

any related documents (including the Chair's letter and proxy form), to communicate with the Company for any purpose other than those expressly stated. Issued share capital As at 22 August 2022 (being the last business day prior to the publication of this Notice), the Company's issued share capital consisted of 62,137,757 ordinary shares, carrying one vote each. 4 Kinovo plc Notice of Annual General Meeting 2022 Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Kinovo plc published this content on 23 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2022 15:05:01 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about KINOVO PLC 11:06a KINOVO : AGM Proxy 2022 (23/08/2022) PU 11:06a KINOVO : AGM Notice 2022 (23/08/2022) PU 08/19 FTSE 100 Closes Friday Up Slightly After Pound Strength Collapses DJ 08/19 FTSE 100 Falls as Retail, Leisure Stocks Lose Ground DJ 08/19 Earnings Flash (KINO.L) KINOVO Posts FY22 EPS GBX3.66 MT 08/19 Earnings Flash (KINO.L) KINOVO Reports FY22 Revenue GBP53.3M MT 08/19 Kinovo plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2022 CI 03/31 Kinovo plc Announces Directorate Change CI 01/12 Kinovo Climbs 10% on $6.8 Million Sale of Non-core Construction Arm MT 01/12 MCG Global Limited acquired DCB Limited from Kinovo plc for £5 million. CI