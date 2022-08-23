Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Kinovo plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KINO   GB00BV9GHQ09

KINOVO PLC

(KINO)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:09 2022-08-23 am EDT
35.00 GBX   +1.45%
11:06aKINOVO : AGM Proxy 2022 (23/08/2022)
PU
11:06aKINOVO : AGM Notice 2022 (23/08/2022)
PU
08/19FTSE 100 Closes Friday Up Slightly After Pound Strength Collapses
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kinovo : AGM Proxy 2022 (23/08/2022)

08/23/2022 | 11:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY

The Notice of Annual General Meeting ("Meeting") to which this Proxy Form relates and the Report and Accounts are available on the Company's website at www.kinovoplc.com

NOTES TO THE FORM OF PROXY

  • As a member of the Company you are entitled to appoint a proxy to exercise all or any of your rights to attend, speak and vote at a meeting of the Company. You can only appoint a proxy using the procedures set out in these notes.
  • Appointment of a proxy does not preclude you from attending the Meeting and voting in person. If you have appointed a proxy and attend the Meeting in person, your proxy appointment will automatically be terminated.
  • A proxy does not need to be a member of the Company but must attend the Meeting to represent you. To appoint as your proxy a person other than the Chair of the Meeting, insert their full name in the relevant box. If you sign and return this proxy form with no name inserted in the box, the Chair of the Meeting will be deemed to be your proxy. Where you appoint as your proxy someone other than the Chair, you are responsible for ensuring that they attend the Meeting and are aware of your voting intentions. If you wish for your proxy to make any comments on your behalf, you will need to appoint someone other than the Chair and give them the relevant instructions directly.
  • You may appoint more than one proxy provided each proxy is appointed to exercise rights attached to different shares. You may not appoint more than one proxy to exercise rights attached to any one share. To appoint more than one proxy, please contact Neville Registrars Limited (Neville Registrars):
    • by post at Neville House, Steelpark Road, Halesowen B62 8HD; or
    • by telephone on 0121 585 1131.
  • To direct your proxy on how to vote on the resolutions mark the appropriate box with an 'X'. To abstain from voting on a resolution, select the relevant "withheld" box. A vote withheld is not a vote in law, which means that the vote will not be counted in the calculation of votes for or against the resolution. If no voting indication is given, your proxy will vote or abstain from voting at his or her discretion. In that case, your proxy will vote (or abstain from voting) as he or she thinks fit in relation to any other matter which is put before the Meeting.
  • To appoint a proxy using this form, the form must be:
    • completed and signed;
    • sent or delivered to Neville Registrars Limited at Neville House, Steelpark Road, Halesowen B62 8HD; and
    • received by Neville Registrars Limited no later than 10:00 a.m. on 13 September 2022.
  • In the case of a member which is a company, this proxy form must be executed under its common seal or signed on its behalf by an officer of the company or an attorney for the company.
  • CREST members who wish to appoint a proxy or proxies by using the CREST electronic appointment service may do so by using the procedures described in the CREST Manual. To be valid, the appropriate CREST message, regardless of whether it constitutes the appointment of a proxy or an amendment to the instructions given to a previously appointed proxy, must be transmitted so as to be received by our agent Neville Registrars (ID 7RA11) no later than 10:00 a.m. 13 September 2022. See the notes to the notice of meeting for further information on proxy appointment through CREST.
  • In the case of joint holders, where more than one of the joint holders purports to appoint a proxy, only the appointment submitted by the most senior holder will be accepted. Seniority is determined by the order in which the names of the joint holders appear in the Company's register of members in respect of the joint holding (the first-named being the most senior).
  1. If you submit more than one valid proxy appointment, the appointment received last before the latest time for the receipt of proxies will take precedence.
  2. For details of how to change your proxy instructions or revoke your proxy appointment see the notes to the notice of Meeting.
  3. You may not use any electronic address provided in this proxy form to communicate with the Company for any purposes other than those expressly stated.

Please complete and return this Form of Proxy to the Registrar at the address shown overleaf. If you wish to use an envelope, please address it to 'FREEPOST NEVILLE'. If it is posted outside the United Kingdom, please return it in an envelope using the address shown overleaf and pay the appropriate postage charge.

Kinovo plc

FORM OF PROXY

(A Company incorporated and registered in England and Wales with registered number 09095860)

I⧸We _________________________________________________ being (a) member(s) of the Company and entitled to vote at the Annual General Meeting, hereby appoint

(Please only complete if appointing someone other than the Chair of the Meeting)

or failing him⧸her, the Chair of the Meeting as my⧸our proxy, to attend, speak and vote for me⧸us and on my⧸our behalf at the Annual General Meeting of the Company, to be held on 15 September 2022 at the offices of Hudson Sandler, 25 Charterhouse Square, London, EC1M 6AE at 10:00 a.m. and at any adjournment thereof.

Resolutions (*Special Resolution)

FOR

AGAINST

WITHHELD

  • To receive and adopt the Annual Report and Accounts for the financial year ended 31 March 2022 together with the Directors Report and Auditors Report on those accounts
  • To re-appoint Moore Kingston Smith LLP as auditors of the Company
  • To elect Kim Wright as a Director of the Company
  • To re-appoint David Bullen as a Director of the Company
  • To re-appoint Clive Lovett as a Director of the Company
  • To authorise the Directors to allot shares in the Company

7* To disapply pre-emption rights

Mark this box with an "X" if you are appointing more than one proxy: Signed:

If you are planning to attend the Annual General Meeting, please tick the following box:

Leave blank to authorise your proxy to act in relation to your full entitlement or enter the number of shares in relation to which your proxy is authorised to vote:

Date:

>123-0

Ñ>123|Ó

D

D

M

M

Y

Y

Kinovo plc

Attendance Card

Ñ>123|Ó

Name

Address 1

Address 2

Address 3

Address 4

Address 5

Address 6

The Annual General Meeting will start at 10:00 a.m. and is being held on 15 September 2022 at the offices of Hudson Sandler, 25 Charterhouse Square, London, EC1M 6AE.

If you plan to attend the Annual General Meeting, please bring this card with you to ensure you gain entry as quickly as possible.

Please present this card at the registration desk. It will be used to show that you have the right to attend, speak and vote at the Annual General Meeting.

Disclaimer

Kinovo plc published this content on 23 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2022 15:05:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KINOVO PLC
11:06aKINOVO : AGM Proxy 2022 (23/08/2022)
PU
11:06aKINOVO : AGM Notice 2022 (23/08/2022)
PU
08/19FTSE 100 Closes Friday Up Slightly After Pound Strength Collapses
DJ
08/19FTSE 100 Falls as Retail, Leisure Stocks Lose Ground
DJ
08/19Earnings Flash (KINO.L) KINOVO Posts FY22 EPS GBX3.66
MT
08/19Earnings Flash (KINO.L) KINOVO Reports FY22 Revenue GBP53.3M
MT
08/19Kinovo plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
03/31Kinovo plc Announces Directorate Change
CI
01/12Kinovo Climbs 10% on $6.8 Million Sale of Non-core Construction Arm
MT
01/12MCG Global Limited acquired DCB Limited from Kinovo plc for £5 million.
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 60,2 M 70,8 M 70,8 M
Net income 2021 0,16 M 0,18 M 0,18 M
Net Debt 2021 4,41 M 5,18 M 5,18 M
P/E ratio 2021 147x
Yield 2021 1,28%
Capitalization 21,4 M 25,2 M 25,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,23x
EV / Sales 2021 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 219
Free-Float 54,5%
Chart KINOVO PLC
Duration : Period :
Kinovo plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KINOVO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David Michael Alexander Bullen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Clive Lovett Director & Finance Director
Sangita Shah Non-Executive Chairman
David Anthony Guest Non-Executive Director
Kim Wright Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KINOVO PLC-17.86%25
TOPBUILD CORP.-30.35%6 189
INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC.-29.72%2 799
CHANGJIANG & JINGGONG STEEL BUILDING (GROUP) CO., LTD-0.70%1 243
INSTALCO AB (PUBL)-46.59%1 126
SOLAR A/S-18.74%630