Kinovo : AGM Proxy 2022 (23/08/2022)

The Notice of Annual General Meeting ("Meeting") to which this Proxy Form relates and the Report and Accounts are available on the Company's website at www.kinovoplc.com

NOTES TO THE FORM OF PROXY

As a member of the Company you are entitled to appoint a proxy to exercise all or any of your rights to attend, speak and vote at a meeting of the Company. You can only appoint a proxy using the procedures set out in these notes.

Appointment of a proxy does not preclude you from attending the Meeting and voting in person. If you have appointed a proxy and attend the Meeting in person, your proxy appointment will automatically be terminated.

A proxy does not need to be a member of the Company but must attend the Meeting to represent you. To appoint as your proxy a person other than the Chair of the Meeting, insert their full name in the relevant box. If you sign and return this proxy form with no name inserted in the box, the Chair of the Meeting will be deemed to be your proxy. Where you appoint as your proxy someone other than the Chair, you are responsible for ensuring that they attend the Meeting and are aware of your voting intentions. If you wish for your proxy to make any comments on your behalf, you will need to appoint someone other than the Chair and give them the relevant instructions directly.

You may appoint more than one proxy provided each proxy is appointed to exercise rights attached to different shares. You may not appoint more than one proxy to exercise rights attached to any one share. To appoint more than one proxy, please contact Neville Registrars Limited (Neville Registrars):

by post at Neville House, Steelpark Road, Halesowen B62 8HD; or by telephone on 0121 585 1131.



To direct your proxy on how to vote on the resolutions mark the appropriate box with an 'X'. To abstain from voting on a resolution, select the relevant "withheld" box. A vote withheld is not a vote in law, which means that the vote will not be counted in the calculation of votes for or against the resolution. If no voting indication is given, your proxy will vote or abstain from voting at his or her discretion. In that case, your proxy will vote (or abstain from voting) as he or she thinks fit in relation to any other matter which is put before the Meeting.

To appoint a proxy using this form, the form must be:

completed and signed; sent or delivered to Neville Registrars Limited at Neville House, Steelpark Road, Halesowen B62 8HD; and received by Neville Registrars Limited no later than 10:00 a.m. on 13 September 2022.



In the case of a member which is a company, this proxy form must be executed under its common seal or signed on its behalf by an officer of the company or an attorney for the company.

CREST members who wish to appoint a proxy or proxies by using the CREST electronic appointment service may do so by using the procedures described in the CREST Manual. To be valid, the appropriate CREST message, regardless of whether it constitutes the appointment of a proxy or an amendment to the instructions given to a previously appointed proxy, must be transmitted so as to be received by our agent Neville Registrars (ID 7RA11) no later than 10:00 a.m. 13 September 2022. See the notes to the notice of meeting for further information on proxy appointment through CREST.

In the case of joint holders, where more than one of the joint holders purports to appoint a proxy, only the appointment submitted by the most senior holder will be accepted. Seniority is determined by the order in which the names of the joint holders appear in the Company's register of members in respect of the joint holding (the first-named being the most senior).

If you submit more than one valid proxy appointment, the appointment received last before the latest time for the receipt of proxies will take precedence. For details of how to change your proxy instructions or revoke your proxy appointment see the notes to the notice of Meeting. You may not use any electronic address provided in this proxy form to communicate with the Company for any purposes other than those expressly stated.

Please complete and return this Form of Proxy to the Registrar at the address shown overleaf. If you wish to use an envelope, please address it to 'FREEPOST NEVILLE'. If it is posted outside the United Kingdom, please return it in an envelope using the address shown overleaf and pay the appropriate postage charge.

Kinovo plc FORM OF PROXY

(A Company incorporated and registered in England and Wales with registered number 09095860)

I⧸We _________________________________________________ being (a) member(s) of the Company and entitled to vote at the Annual General Meeting, hereby appoint

(Please only complete if appointing someone other than the Chair of the Meeting)

or failing him⧸her, the Chair of the Meeting as my⧸our proxy, to attend, speak and vote for me⧸us and on my⧸our behalf at the Annual General Meeting of the Company, to be held on 15 September 2022 at the offices of Hudson Sandler, 25 Charterhouse Square, London, EC1M 6AE at 10:00 a.m. and at any adjournment thereof.