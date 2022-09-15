Kinovo : Results of AGM (15/09/2022)

Kinovo plc

Result of Annual General Meeting and Directorate Change

The Annual General Meeting of Kinovo plc was held at the offices of Hudson Sandler, 25 Charterhouse Square, London, EC1M 6AE on 15 September 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

Resolutions 1 to 6 were proposed as ordinary resolutions and resolution 7 was proposed as a special resolution. The results of the poll are outlined in the table below.

Resolution Votes for % Votes against % Votes withheld Resolution 1 (Ordinary) To receive and adopt the Annual 21,414,922 100 0 0 0 Report and Accounts for the financial year ended 31 March 2022. Resolution 2 (Ordinary) To appoint Moore Kingston Smith LLP 21,414,922 100 0 0 0 as auditor of the Company. Resolution 3 (Ordinary) To elect Kim Wright as a Director of the 21,414,722 99.9 150 0.1 0 Company. Resolution 4 (Ordinary) To re-elect David Bullen as a Director of 21,414,922 100 0 0 0 the Company. Resolution 5 (Ordinary) To re-elect Clive Lovett as a Director of 21,414,922 100 0 0 0 the Company. Resolution 6 (Ordinary) To authorise the Directors to allot relevant securities pursuant to section 21,414,722 99.9 150 0.1 0 551 of the Companies Act 2006, as set out in the Notice of the Meeting. Resolution 7 (Special) To disapply pre-emption rights. 12,100,458 56.51 9,314,464 43.49 0

The Board acknowledges the failure to pass resolution 7 and intends to take action to understand the reasons behind the result. The Board is disappointed in this outcome given that the resolution follows the provisions of the Pre-emptionGroup's Statement of Principles for the disapplication of pre-emptionrights and reflects UK- listed company market practice.

The Board considers the flexibility afforded by this authority to be in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders and notes that it has received support for this resolution at previous Annual General Meetings.