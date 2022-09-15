Kinovo : Results of AGM (15/09/2022)

Result of Annual General Meeting and Directorate Change
The Annual General Meeting of Kinovo plc was held at the offices of Hudson Sandler, 25 Charterhouse Square, London, EC1M 6AE on 15 September 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
Resolutions 1 to 6 were proposed as ordinary resolutions and resolution 7 was proposed as a special resolution. The results of the poll are outlined in the table below.
Resolution
Votes for
%
Votes against
%
Votes withheld
Resolution 1 (Ordinary)
To receive and adopt the Annual
21,414,922
100
0
0
0
Report and Accounts for the financial
year ended 31 March 2022.
Resolution 2 (Ordinary)
To appoint Moore Kingston Smith LLP
21,414,922
100
0
0
0
as auditor of the Company.
Resolution 3 (Ordinary)
To elect Kim Wright as a Director of the
21,414,722
99.9
150
0.1
0
Company.
Resolution 4 (Ordinary)
To re-elect David Bullen as a Director of
21,414,922
100
0
0
0
the Company.
Resolution 5 (Ordinary)
To re-elect Clive Lovett as a Director of
21,414,922
100
0
0
0
the Company.
Resolution 6 (Ordinary)
To authorise the Directors to allot
relevant securities pursuant to section
21,414,722
99.9
150
0.1
0
551 of the Companies Act 2006, as set
out in the Notice of the Meeting.
Resolution 7 (Special)
To disapply pre-emption rights.
12,100,458
56.51
9,314,464
43.49
0
The Board acknowledges the failure to pass resolution 7 and intends to take action to understand the reasons behind the result. The Board is disappointed in this outcome given that the resolution follows the provisions of thePre-emptionGroup's Statement of Principles for the disapplication ofpre-emptionrights and reflects UK- listed company market practice.
The Board considers the flexibility afforded by this authority to be in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders and notes that it has received support for this resolution at previous Annual General Meetings.
However, the Board remains committed to continuing open and transparent dialogue and will, accordingly, seek to continue to engage with those shareholders regarding their views in this area.
As at 15 September 2022, there were 62,137,757 ordinary shares in issue. Shareholders are entitled to one vote per share. Votes withheld are not votes in law and so have not been included in the calculation of the proportion of votes for and against a resolution.
Directorate Change
At the Annual General Meeting held this morning, Sangita Shah stated her intention to resign from the Board in due course. She will remain in post to assist the Board find a suitable successor.
For further information:
Kinovo plc
Sangita Shah, Chairman
+44 (0)20 7796 4133
David Bullen, Chief Executive Officer
(via Hudson Sandler)
Canaccord Genuity Limited (Nominated Adviser and Sole Broker)
