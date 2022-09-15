Advanced search
Kinovo : Results of AGM (15/09/2022)

09/15/2022 | 11:20am EDT
Kinovo plc

Result of Annual General Meeting and Directorate Change

The Annual General Meeting of Kinovo plc was held at the offices of Hudson Sandler, 25 Charterhouse Square, London, EC1M 6AE on 15 September 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

Resolutions 1 to 6 were proposed as ordinary resolutions and resolution 7 was proposed as a special resolution. The results of the poll are outlined in the table below.

Resolution

Votes for

%

Votes against

%

Votes withheld

Resolution 1 (Ordinary)

To receive and adopt the Annual

21,414,922

100

0

0

0

Report and Accounts for the financial

year ended 31 March 2022.

Resolution 2 (Ordinary)

To appoint Moore Kingston Smith LLP

21,414,922

100

0

0

0

as auditor of the Company.

Resolution 3 (Ordinary)

To elect Kim Wright as a Director of the

21,414,722

99.9

150

0.1

0

Company.

Resolution 4 (Ordinary)

To re-elect David Bullen as a Director of

21,414,922

100

0

0

0

the Company.

Resolution 5 (Ordinary)

To re-elect Clive Lovett as a Director of

21,414,922

100

0

0

0

the Company.

Resolution 6 (Ordinary)

To authorise the Directors to allot

relevant securities pursuant to section

21,414,722

99.9

150

0.1

0

551 of the Companies Act 2006, as set

out in the Notice of the Meeting.

Resolution 7 (Special)

To disapply pre-emption rights.

12,100,458

56.51

9,314,464

43.49

0

The Board acknowledges the failure to pass resolution 7 and intends to take action to understand the reasons behind the result. The Board is disappointed in this outcome given that the resolution follows the provisions of the Pre-emptionGroup's Statement of Principles for the disapplication of pre-emptionrights and reflects UK- listed company market practice.

The Board considers the flexibility afforded by this authority to be in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders and notes that it has received support for this resolution at previous Annual General Meetings.

However, the Board remains committed to continuing open and transparent dialogue and will, accordingly, seek to continue to engage with those shareholders regarding their views in this area.

As at 15 September 2022, there were 62,137,757 ordinary shares in issue. Shareholders are entitled to one vote per share. Votes withheld are not votes in law and so have not been included in the calculation of the proportion of votes for and against a resolution.

Directorate Change

At the Annual General Meeting held this morning, Sangita Shah stated her intention to resign from the Board in due course. She will remain in post to assist the Board find a suitable successor.

For further information:

Kinovo plc

Sangita Shah, Chairman

+44 (0)20 7796 4133

David Bullen, Chief Executive Officer

(via Hudson Sandler)

Canaccord Genuity Limited (Nominated Adviser and Sole Broker)

+44 (0)20 7523 8000

Adam James

Andrew Potts

Harry Rees

Hudson Sandler (Financial PR)

+44 (0)20 7796 4133

Dan de Belder

Harry Griffiths

Disclaimer

Kinovo plc published this content on 15 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2022 15:19:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
