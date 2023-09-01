Kinovo PLC - London-based property services provider offering safety compliance and sustainability solutions - Says it would not recommend shareholders accept a 56 pence per share offer from Rx3 Holdings Ltd should a firm bid be made. On August 24, Kinovo said it had received a non-binding indicative offer from Rx3 which may or may not lead to an offer being made.

Decision follows a process of consultation with certain key shareholders and considered direct shareholder feedback.

Current stock price: 52.00 pence

12-month change: up 33%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.