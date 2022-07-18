Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Kinpo Electronics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2312   TW0002312006

KINPO ELECTRONICS, INC.

(2312)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-14
12.60 TWD   +0.40%
06/27KINPO ELECTRONICS : To announces newly appoint members of the 5th term of remuneration committee.
PU
06/27KINPO ELECTRONICS : To announces newly appoint members of the 3rd term of audit committee.
PU
06/27KINPO ELECTRONICS : The Company's Board of Directors Appointed General Manager
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kinpo Electronics : Announcement of the ex-dividend record date of the Company and revise distribution ratio per share

07/18/2022 | 01:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: KINPO ELECTRONICS, INC.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/18 Time of announcement 13:36:37
Subject 
 Announcement of the ex-dividend record date of
the Company and revise distribution ratio per share
Date of events 2022/07/18 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
  or decision by the Company:2022/07/18
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Original:Cash dividend NT$290,551,443,NT$0.2 cash dividend per share.
Revised:Cash dividend NT$290,551,443,NT$0.19838236 cash dividend per share.
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/08/02
5.Last date before book closure:2022/08/03
6.Book closure starting date:2022/08/04
7.Book closure ending date:2022/08/08
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/08/08
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The cash dividend will be distributed on 2022/08/26

Disclaimer

Kinpo Electronics Inc. published this content on 18 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2022 05:43:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KINPO ELECTRONICS, INC.
06/27KINPO ELECTRONICS : To announces newly appoint members of the 5th term of remuneration com..
PU
06/27KINPO ELECTRONICS : To announces newly appoint members of the 3rd term of audit committee.
PU
06/27KINPO ELECTRONICS : The Company's Board of Directors Appointed General Manager
PU
06/27KINPO ELECTRONICS : The Company's Board of Directors elected the Chairman
PU
06/27KINPO ELECTRONICS : To announce Directors elected by 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Mee..
PU
06/27KINPO ELECTRONICS : Important Resolutions adopted during the 2022 Annual General Sharehold..
PU
06/27KINPO ELECTRONICS : The Company's 2022 Annual General Meeting approved the waiver of certa..
PU
06/27KINPO ELECTRONICS : To announces newly appoint accounting and financial officer, corporate..
PU
06/27Kinpo Electronics, Inc. Announces Newly Appoint Accounting and Financial Officer, Corpo..
CI
06/27Kinpo Electronics, Inc. Approves Elections for Board of Directors and Supervisors
CI
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 140 B - -
Net income 2021 14,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 37 026 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 1 615x
Yield 2021 1,24%
Capitalization 18 427 M 615 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,36x
EV / Sales 2021 0,43x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 60,9%
Chart KINPO ELECTRONICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Kinpo Electronics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KINPO ELECTRONICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Shyh-Yong Shen CEO, Director & General Manager
Chien Hui Yu Deputy Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Sheng Hsiung Hsu Chairman
Mei Yueh Ho Independent Director
Chih Peng Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KINPO ELECTRONICS, INC.-21.98%615
HP INC.-15.95%32 717
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-22.63%32 139
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-15.85%17 242
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-31.33%16 668
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED-20.87%10 876