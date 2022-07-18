Kinpo Electronics : Announcement of the ex-dividend record date of the Company and revise distribution ratio per share

Statement

1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting or decision by the Company:2022/07/18 2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights", "Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend 3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution: Original:Cash dividend NT$290,551,443,NT$0.2 cash dividend per share. Revised:Cash dividend NT$290,551,443,NT$0.19838236 cash dividend per share. 4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/08/02 5.Last date before book closure:2022/08/03 6.Book closure starting date:2022/08/04 7.Book closure ending date:2022/08/08 8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/08/08 9.Any other matters that need to be specified: The cash dividend will be distributed on 2022/08/26