Kinpo Electronics : Announcement of the ex-dividend record date of the Company and revise distribution ratio per share
07/18/2022 | 01:44am EDT
Provided by: KINPO ELECTRONICS, INC.
Date of announcement
2022/07/18
Time of announcement
13:36:37
Subject
Announcement of the ex-dividend record date of
the Company and revise distribution ratio per share
Date of events
2022/07/18
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
or decision by the Company:2022/07/18
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Original:Cash dividend NT$290,551,443,NT$0.2 cash dividend per share.
Revised:Cash dividend NT$290,551,443,NT$0.19838236 cash dividend per share.
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/08/02
5.Last date before book closure:2022/08/03
6.Book closure starting date:2022/08/04
7.Book closure ending date:2022/08/08
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/08/08
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The cash dividend will be distributed on 2022/08/26
