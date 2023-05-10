Advanced search
    K   CA4969024047

KINROSS GOLD CORPORATION

(K)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  10:31:00 2023-05-10 am EDT
7.250 CAD   +1.68%
Kinross Gold : Annual Meeting of Shareholders
PU
10:14aRBC Capital Markets Says Kinross' Q1 Earnings In Line With Expectations
MT
05/09Kinross Gold : management's discussion and analysis - Form 6-K
PU
Kinross Gold : Annual Meeting of Shareholders

05/10/2023 | 10:21am EDT
Annual Shareholder Meeting May 10th, 2023

Strength

Value

Growth

Cautionary Statement

on Forward-Looking Information

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained or incorporated by reference in or made in giving this presentation and responses to questions, including but not limited to any information as to the future performance of Kinross, constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including the provisions of the Securities Act (Ontario) and the provisions for "safe harbor" under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this presentation. Forward-looking statements contained in this presentation include, without limitation, statements with respect to our guidance for production, production costs of sales, cash flow, free cash flow, all-in sustaining cost of sales, exploration expenditures and capital expenditures; future production growth; the declaration, payment and sustainability of the Company's dividends and share buyback program; the schedules and budgets for the Company's development projects; the Company's capital reinvestment program and continuous improvement initiatives and project performance or outperformance; greenhouse gas reduction initiatives and targets; and the implementation and effectiveness of the Company's ESG strategy, as well as references to other possible events, the future price of gold and silver, the timing and amount of estimated future production, costs of production, operating costs; capital expenditures, costs and timing of the development of projects and new deposits, estimates and the realization of such estimates (such as mineral or gold reserves and resources or mine life), success of exploration programs, development and mining, currency fluctuations, capital requirements, project studies, government regulation permit applications and conversions, restarting suspended or disrupted operations; environmental risks and proceedings; and resolution of pending litigation. The words "advance", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "future", "goal", "growth", "guidance", "on schedule", "on track", "opportunity", "outlook", "plan", "possible", "potential", or "priority", or variations of or similar such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results may, can, could, would, should, might, indicates, or will be taken, and similar expressions identify forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Kinross as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, legislative and competitive risks and uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in the spot and forward price of gold or certain other commodities (such as fuel and electricity); price inflation of goods and services; our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions and complete announced divestitures (such as the sale of our Russian and Ghana assets); operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining, development or refining activities; international sanctions and/or anti-money laundering laws and regulations in Canada, the United States or any other applicable jurisdiction; and the speculative nature of gold exploration and development including, but not limited to, the risks of obtaining necessary licenses and permits. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. All of the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by this cautionary statement and those made in our other filings with the securities regulators of Canada and the United States including, but not limited to, the cautionary statements made in the "Risk Analysis" section of our MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2022, the "Risk Factors" set forth in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2023, and the "Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information" in our news release dated May 9, 2023, to which readers are referred and which are incorporated by reference in this presentation, all of which qualify any and all forward looking statements made in this presentation. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect Kinross. Kinross disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Other information

Where we say "we", "us", "our", the "Company", or "Kinross" in this presentation, we mean Kinross Gold Corporation and/or one or more or all of its subsidiaries, as may be

applicable.

All dollar amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted.

2

Senior Leadership Team

Paul Rollinson

President &

Chief Executive Officer

Andrea

Freeborough

Executive Vice-President

& Chief Financial Officer

Kathleen Grandy

Senior Vice-President,

Human Resources

Claude Schimper

Executive Vice-President

& Chief Operating Officer

Ned Jalil

Senior Vice-President &

Chief Technical Officer

Geoff Gold

Executive Vice-President,

Corporate Development,

External Relations & CLO

Repositioned Americas Focused Portfolio

Fort Knox, USA

Manh Choh, USA

Great Bear, Canada

Two Top-Tier assets - Paracatu and Tasiast account for >1Moz of production

Bald Mountain, USA

Operations

Toronto, Canada

Round Mountain, USA

Tasiast, Mauritania

World-class development project - Great

Bear

Growing business in Chile - La Coipa

Development Projects

Head Office

Paracatu, Brazil

La Coipa, Chile Lobo-Marte, Chile

Americas accounts for ~70% of total

production

4

Our Culture

Focusing on operational, project and

exploration excellence

Maintaining balance sheet strength and generating returns for our shareholders

ESG embedded in our culture

5

Disclaimer

Kinross Gold Corporation published this content on 10 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2023 14:20:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 927 M - -
Net income 2023 653 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 917 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 17,8x
Yield 2023 2,27%
Capitalization 6 530 M 6 530 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,15x
EV / Sales 2024 2,20x
Nbr of Employees 8 452
Free-Float 99,0%
Managers and Directors
Jonathon Paul Rollinson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrea S. Freeborough Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Catherine McLeod-Seltzer Independent Chairman
Steve Kerrigan Vice President-Information Technology
Ned Jalil Chief Technical Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KINROSS GOLD CORPORATION29.17%6 530
NEWMONT CORPORATION2.01%38 265
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION14.43%34 707
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED14.20%29 594
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.31.34%23 475
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED42.39%17 692
