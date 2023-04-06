Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Kinross Gold Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    K   CA4969024047

KINROSS GOLD CORPORATION

(K)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-04-05 pm EDT
6.780 CAD   -0.44%
06:04aKinross Gold : Company to hold virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders Meeting materials are now available - Form 6-K
PU
04/05Mining Companies to Benefit From Acceleration of Chinese Economy in Second Half, BofA Says
MT
04/05White Gold Reports 2 Large Copper-Molybdenum Porphyry Targets Near Casino Copper-Gold Porphyry Deposit; Shares Gained 5.6% on Tuesday
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kinross Gold : Company to hold virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders Meeting materials are now available - Form 6-K

04/06/2023 | 06:04am EDT
Company to hold virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Meeting materials are now available

Toronto, Ontario, April 4, 2023 - Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K; NYSE:KGC) will release its financial statements and operating results for the first quarter of 2023 on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, after market close. On Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 7:45 a.m. EDT Kinross will hold a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer session. The call-in numbers are as follows:

Canada & US toll-free - 1 (888) 330-2446; Passcode: 4915537

Outside of Canada & US - 1 (240) 789-2732; Passcode: 4915537

Replay (available up to 14 days after the call):

Canada & US toll-free - 1-800-770-2030; Passcode: 4915537

Outside of Canada & US - 1-647-362-9199; Passcode: 4915537

You may also access the conference call on a listen-only basis via webcast at our website www.kinross.com. The audio webcast will be archived on www.kinross.com.

Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Kinross' Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. EDT.

The Company has elected to hold a virtual meeting via a live audio webcast to provide enhanced flexibility and opportunity for shareholder participation irrespective of their geographic location and share ownership. Further, with advancements in conferencing technology and the residual impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kinross believes this expedient approach will still provide the same level of disclosure, transparency and participation as previous meetings.

The virtual meeting will be accessible online at: web.lumiagm.com/417158950.

Voting and participation instructions for eligible shareholders are provided in the Company's Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Management Information Circular.

The link to the virtual meeting will also be accessible at www.kinross.com and will be archived for later use.

The 2022 Annual Report, Management Information Circular, Annual Information Form and Form 40-F have also been filed with SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and EDGAR (www.sec.gov). Shareholders may also receive a copy of Kinross' audited financial statements without charge upon request to Kinross Gold's Investor Relations Department, 25 York Street, 17th Floor, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, M5J 2V5 or to info@kinross.com.

Access Kinross' Management Information Circular and 2022 Annual Report here:

https://www.kinross.com/news-and-investors/default.aspx?section=meeting

www.kinross.com

Kinross Gold Corporation

25 York Street, 17th Floor

Toronto, ON Canada M5J 2V5

About Kinross Gold Corporation

Kinross is a Canadian-based global senior gold mining company with operations and projects in the United States, Brazil, Mauritania, Chile and Canada. Our focus is on delivering value based on the core principles of responsible mining, operational excellence, disciplined growth, and balance sheet strength. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol:K) and the New York Stock Exchange (symbol:KGC).

Media Contact

Victoria Barrington

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

phone: 647-788-4153

victoria.barrington@kinross.com

Investor Relations Contact

Chris Lichtenheldt

Vice-President, Investor Relations

phone: 416-365-2761

chris.lichtenheldt@kinross.com

Source: Kinross Gold Corp.

p. 2Kinross to announce Q1 results on May 9, 2023 www.kinross.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Kinross Gold Corporation published this content on 06 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2023 10:03:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
