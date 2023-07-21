We committed to and are working towards the goals of the 2015 Paris Agreement and,

We continued to execute our Climate Change Strategy (released in early 2022), which outlines tangible goals for our Company along with our objective to becoming a

We completed our Scenario Analysis, which underpins our risk management strategy and processes, and we improved our understanding of scope 3 emissions for all categories;

We continue to take important steps to address climate change through renewable energy projects, power purchase agreements, electric autonomous haulage partnerships, and energy-efficient opportunities across our sites. For example, the Tasiast solar project is currently under construction and, once completed, will reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, contributing to our overall Company GHG reduction targets. Other notable progress we made in 2022 included:

Investing in Renewables

Our Climate Change Strategy is multifaceted and enhancing the resilience of our business to climate change is one of the five key focus areas of the strategy. Growing the role of renewable energy in our overall energy portfolio is integral to our strategy, as renewable energy sources contributed 22% to the total energy we consumed in 2022.

The Tasiast solar plant is a key component of the Climate Change Strategy. At a capital cost of $55 million, we expect the Tasiast plant to provide annualized fuel savings of 17 million litres of heavy oil, with a payback of less than five years. This translates into an 18% reduction of GHG emissions from the power plant over life of mine. Annualized GHG emissions reductions are estimated at 50 kilotonnes CO2e and 22.5% of Tasiast's energy generation will be from renewables.

Approximately, 90% of our emissions come from the power grids we rely on and the fleets we deploy in our operations. We continue to work with local energy providers for low-carbon options such as the power purchase agreement for 100% renewable power in place at our La Coipa mine in Chile. As to our fleets, we are in discussions with the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to explore conversions to Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) as the technology develops.

Robust Climate Change and GHC Emission Disclosure and Transparency

Kinross has a long history of transparency on climate-related disclosure and GHG emission reporting, including making Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) disclosure since 2005 and the Global Reporting Initiative since 2007. We began reporting in alignment with the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) in 2020. See Figure 1.

In maintaining our values and commitment to responsible mining, we will continue building on our position as one of the lowest GHG emitters among our peers to make a tangible contribution toward mitigating climate change. I invite you to read this report and learn more about the progress we have made to tackle this critical global issue.

Sincerely,

J. Paul Rollinson

President and Chief

Executive Officer

The Tasiast solar plant is on track for completion in late 2023 and will provide 34MW in renewable energy to the site.

