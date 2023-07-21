30 YEARS STRONG
Kinross Gold
2022 CLIMATE REPORT
The 2022 Climate Report is the third released by Kinross, in alignment with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). This report can be viewed as a supplementary report to the Sustainability and ESG Report and Annual Report for the 2022 reporting period.
This report is aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the CDP - Climate submission for 2022.
Contents
4 CEO Message to Stakeholders
- Kinross' Climate Change Strategy
- Our Roadmap to Targets
- Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures
- Physical Climate Risk
- Climate-RelatedScenario Analysis for Kinross
- Climate Policy and Industry Associations
- About this Climate Report
- Appendix: Greenhouse Gas Emissions and Energy Data
- Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information
- Corporate Information
OUR CLIMATE CHANGE STRATEGY
Incorporate energy-efficient and renewable projects into operations and development projects
Foster partnerships with equipment manufacturers and energy suppliers to reduce GHG emissions and energy use
Embed climate change considerations into business strategy
Maintain robust governance and transparent reporting
Enhance business resiliency
2022 CLIMATE REPORT KINROSS GOLD
2
Kinross' ESG vision is to be a partner of choice with all of our stakeholders - our employees, communities and Indigenous Peoples, suppliers, governments and shareholders. Together with our commitment to sustainability and responsible mining, we embrace a values-based approach to ensure that our environmental, social and governance considerations are a core part of our culture,
SET CLIMATE TARGETS
- 30% reduction
in intensity of Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions by 2030, and to achieve net-zero GHG emissions by 2050.
ELECTRICITY FROM RENEWABLE SOURCES
- 63%
of electricity (grid and self- generation) consumed in 2022 was from renewable sources.
INVESTING IN RENEWABLE ENERGY
- 34 MW
solar power plant at Tasiast is expected to be completed in 2023 and reduce GHG emissions by ~530 Kt over the life of mine.
strategy and plans for future growth.
Kinross is a senior gold mining company with strong and consistent operating results driven by a high performance culture. With a balanced portfolio of mines and projects, our focus is on delivering value based on the core principles of operational excellence, financial discipline and responsible mining.
All figures are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted. Throughout this report, figures may not always total due to rounding.
2022
EMPLOYEES WORLDWIDE
PRODUCTION
REVENUE
6,397
million
$3.5 billion
1.96 Au eq. oz.
2022 CLIMATE REPORT KINROSS GOLD
3
CEO Message to Stakeholders
J. Paul Rollinson
President and Chief Executive Officer
Our Company is guided by our core values and our commitment to prioritizing Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG), which we recently adjusted to approach ESG through a holistic lens that is designed to build on our successful track record.
Refocused ESG Strategy
To continue our success in increasingly complex operating and business environments, we believe all our stakeholders including shareholders, employees, local communities and governments desire social value and purpose that extends beyond profitability and our balance sheet. In an effort to enhance the delivery of
tangible ESG results to our stakeholders, we recently refocused our ESG strategy under three key pillars of sustainability:
- Workforce and Community;
- Natural Capital and,
- Climate and Energy.
These three pillars will focus our actions as we work to deliver lasting benefits to all stakeholders.
Each pillar is a priority focus for Kinross with aspirational goals, coupled with short- and long-term interim targets over the next five to ten years. Together, they create a comprehensive roadmap for ESG management. Following the roll out, I am pleased with the positive feedback we have received from our employees and external stakeholders across all our operations and projects on this new approach.
Figure 1
TIMELINE OF KINROSS' CLIMATE CHANGE INITIATIVES
TCFD third-party gap assessment completed
and published in sustainability report:
Climate Risk assessment done by third party
Kinross Fuel Management Program implemented
Updated study of renewables across mine sites and projects; in particular solar power for Tasiast, Mauritania
Published first stand-alone Climate Report for FY2020
GHG emissions deep dive analysis to identify interim targets Launched comprehensive Climate Change Strategy Announced 30% GHG intensity reduction target Acquired Great Bear Resources
Refreshed ESG strategy with climate and energy targets for the short, medium and long term
Renewable and Alternative
Climate Risk Assessment done by third party
Studied renewable energy
Kinross "Achieving
Brazil 155MW capacity hydropower
Completion of scenario analysis
Comprehensive Scope 3 emissions assessment
TARGETS
Energy Steering Committee
Started CDP reporting for FY2005
Energy efficiency improvements initiated
options across all sites
Engineering energy audits and review of wind and solar resources in Maricunga Belt, Chile
Excellence" program with focus on energy
Global Energy Management Program with in-house audits: Industry Benchmarking vs. Peers
acquisition
Energy efficiency program ongoing
Tasiast solar plant projected completion
Work underway with research and innovation opportunities such as hydrogen, battery technology, sequestration and mining electrification
30% GHG intensity reduction goal over 2021 baseline1
Net-zero carbon emissions
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2030
2050
2022 CLIMATE REPORT KINROSS GOLD
1. The 2021 GHG intensity baseline has been adjusted to remove GHG emissions and Au eq. oz. produced from discontinued operations following the
4
divestiture of Kinross' Russian operations and the Chirano mine in 2022.
CEO Message to Stakeholders
Translating ESG Strategy into Climate Change Action
We continue to take important steps to address climate change through renewable energy projects, power purchase agreements, electric autonomous haulage partnerships, and energy-efficient opportunities across our sites. For example, the Tasiast solar project is currently under construction and, once completed, will reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, contributing to our overall Company GHG reduction targets. Other notable progress we made in 2022 included:
- We completed our Scenario Analysis, which underpins our risk management strategy and processes, and we improved our understanding of scope 3 emissions for all categories;
- We continued to execute our Climate Change Strategy (released in early 2022), which outlines tangible goals for our Company along with our objective to becoming a net-zero GHG emissions company by 2050;
- We committed to and are working towards the goals of the 2015 Paris Agreement and,
- We remained committed to a comprehensive GHG reduction plan. We set an interim intensity reduction target of 30%
per ounce produced of Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 2030 based on our 2021 baseline of 970 kg of CO2e per Au eq. oz. produced.
2022 CLIMATE REPORT KINROSS GOLD
Investing in Renewables
Our Climate Change Strategy is multifaceted and enhancing the resilience of our business to climate change is one of the five key focus areas of the strategy. Growing the role of renewable energy in our overall energy portfolio is integral to our strategy, as renewable energy sources contributed 22% to the total energy we consumed in 2022.
The Tasiast solar plant is a key component of the Climate Change Strategy. At a capital cost of $55 million, we expect the Tasiast plant to provide annualized fuel savings of 17 million litres of heavy oil, with a payback of less than five years. This translates into an 18% reduction of GHG emissions from the power plant over life of mine. Annualized GHG emissions reductions are estimated at 50 kilotonnes CO2e and 22.5% of Tasiast's energy generation will be from renewables.
Approximately, 90% of our emissions come from the power grids we rely on and the fleets we deploy in our operations. We continue to work with local energy providers for low-carbon options such as the power purchase agreement for 100% renewable power in place at our La Coipa mine in Chile. As to our fleets, we are in discussions with the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to explore conversions to Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) as the technology develops.
Robust Climate Change and GHC Emission Disclosure and Transparency
Kinross has a long history of transparency on climate-related disclosure and GHG emission reporting, including making Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) disclosure since 2005 and the Global Reporting Initiative since 2007. We began reporting in alignment with the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) in 2020. See Figure 1.
In maintaining our values and commitment to responsible mining, we will continue building on our position as one of the lowest GHG emitters among our peers to make a tangible contribution toward mitigating climate change. I invite you to read this report and learn more about the progress we have made to tackle this critical global issue.
Sincerely,
J. Paul Rollinson
President and Chief
Executive Officer
The Tasiast solar plant is on track for completion in late 2023 and will provide 34MW in renewable energy to the site.
5
