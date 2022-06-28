Log in
    K   CA4969024047

KINROSS GOLD CORPORATION

(K)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-06-27 pm EDT
5.270 CAD   +2.13%
08:21aKINROSS GOLD : Great Bear and U.S. Projects Update
PU
08:16aKinross Gold making progress at Great Bear project in Ontario
AQ
07:33aKinross Gold Provides Updates On Great Bear, Manh Choh, Curlew Projects
MT
Kinross Gold : Great Bear and U.S. Projects Update

06/28/2022 | 08:21am EDT
June 28, 2022

Kinross Gold Corporation

Great Bear and U.S. Projects Review

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

June 2022

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained or incorporated by reference in this presentation including, but not limited to, any information as to the future financial or operating performance of Kinross, constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of certain securities laws, including the provisions of the Securities Act (Ontario) and the provisions for "safe harbor" under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this presentation. Forward-looking statements contained in this presentation include, without limitation, statements with respect to: the Company's anticipated timing for declaring an mineral resource or reserved at the projects; the Company's anticipated timing to commence and complete pre-feasibility or feasibility studies; the identification of mineral resources or mineral reserves at the projects; future prospects for exploration, development and operation of the projects, including the possibility of both open pit and underground mines; potential mine life; potential recovery rates or processing techniques; the potential for and anticipated timing of commencement of commercial production; the Company's target amount of drilling on the projects; the Company's plans to construct an exploration decline at the Great Bear Project; the Company's ability to mitigate the impacts of price inflation; and the Company's ability to develop its projects in a manner that results in long-term socioeconomic benefits for the regions and neighbouring communities. The words "budget", "expect", "plan", "potential", "prioritize", "potential", "progress", "prospect", "schedule", "target", and "vision" or variations of or similar such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "will" or "would" occur, and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Kinross as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. The estimates, models and assumptions of Kinross referenced, contained or incorporated by reference in this presentation, which may prove to be incorrect, include, but are not limited to, the various assumptions set forth herein and in our Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2022 and our full-year 2021 Management's Discussion and Analysis as well as: (1) there being no significant disruptions affecting the activities of the Company whether due to extreme weather events and other or related natural disasters, labour disruptions, supply disruptions, power disruptions, damage to equipment or otherwise; (2) permitting and development of the projects being consistent with the Company's expectations; (3) political and legal developments in Ontario, Alaska, Washington State, the United States and Canada being consistent with its current expectations; (4) the exchange rate between the Canadian dollar and the U.S. dollar being approximately consistent with current levels; (5) certain price assumptions for gold and silver; (6) Kinross' future relationship with the Village of Tetlin and the Wabauskang and Lac Seul First Nations being consistent with the Company's expectations; and (7) inflation and prices for diesel, natural gas, fuel oil, electricity and other key supplies being approximately consistent with anticipated levels. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. All of the forward-looking statements made in this presentation are qualified by these cautionary statements and those made in our other filings with the securities regulators of Canada and the United States including, but not limited to, the cautionary statements made in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2022 and the "Risk Analysis" section of our full year 2021 Management's Discussion & Analysis. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect Kinross. Kinross disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Other information

Where we say "we", "us", "our", the "Company", or "Kinross" in this presentation, we mean Kinross Gold Corporation and/or one or more or all of its subsidiaries, as may be applicable.

The technical information about the Company's mineral properties contained in this presentation has been prepared under the supervision of Mr. John Sims who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101.Mr. Sims was an officer of Kinross until December 31, 2020. Mr. Sims remains the Company's qualified person as an external consultant.

All dollar amounts are expressed as U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted.

2

June 2022

Agenda

Opening Remarks

Great Bear Project

Strategic fit

Site geology

Next steps

Kinross Alaska -

Feasibility Study timeline

Location and infrastructure

Manh Choh Project

Site development plan

Curlew Basin Exploration

Curlew introduction

Key targets

District targets

Q&A Session

Closing Remarks

3

3

North American Projects

Great Bear Project

Ontario, Canada

Fort Knox, U.S.A.

Manh Choh, U.S.A.

June 2022

Great Bear, Canada

Curlew, U.S.A.

Bald Mountain, U.S.A. Head Office, Canada

Round Mountain, U.S.A.

Tasiast, Mauritania

Paracatu, Brazil

La Coipa, Chile

Lobo-Marte, Chile

Approximate

Annual Production (koz.)(1)

Manh Choh Project

Alaska, U.S.A.

Curlew Basin Exploration

Washington, U.S.A.

  1. Annual production level for "Operating Assets" represents attributable gold equivalent production. Annual production level for "Development Projects" based on estimates of previously disclosed total life-of-mine production divided by total mine life.
  2. Top tier defined as assets with Life of Mine (LOM) into the next decade and annual production averaging greater than 500koz.

>500

< 300 300-400Top Tier(2)

Operating Asset

Development

Project

World Class

Development

Project

Exploration

Project

4

June 2022

Today's Speakers

Paul Rollinson

Paul Tomory

Jeremy Brans

Richard Adofo

Guy Bourassa

Graham Long

Nicos Pfeiffer

President & CEO

EVP & Chief

VP & GM Ontario

VP, Global

Sr Advisor, Capital

Sr Director,

Sr Director,

Technical Officer

Brownfield

Project Development

Greenfield

Resource & Mining

Exploration

Exploration

Geology

5

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kinross Gold Corporation published this content on 28 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2022 12:20:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 928 M - -
Net income 2022 350 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 696 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,0x
Yield 2022 2,93%
Capitalization 5 318 M 5 318 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,79x
EV / Sales 2023 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 8 452
Free-Float 99,8%
Consensus
Managers and Directors
Jonathon Paul Rollinson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrea S. Freeborough Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Catherine McLeod-Seltzer Independent Chairman
Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory Chief Technical Officer & Executive Vice President
Steve Kerrigan Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KINROSS GOLD CORPORATION-29.70%5 190
NEWMONT CORPORATION3.48%51 144
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION0.75%33 378
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-29.48%23 668
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-7.38%22 396
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-9.23%17 221