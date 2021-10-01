Log in
Kinross Gold : NEWS RELEASE (Form 6-K)

10/01/2021 | 09:32am EDT
NEWS RELEASE

Kinross to announce Q3 results on November 10, 2021

Toronto, Ontario, September 30, 2021 - Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K; NYSE:KGC) will release its financial statements and operating results for the third quarter of 2021 on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, after market close. On Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET Kinross will hold a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer session. The call-in numbers are as follows:

Canada & US toll-free - (833) 968-2237; Passcode: 6608479

Outside of Canada & US - (825) 312-2059; Passcode: 6608479

Replay (available up to 14 days after the call):

Canada & US toll-free - (800) 585-8367; Passcode: 6608479

Outside of Canada & US - +1 (416) 621-4642; Passcode: 6608479

You may also access the conference call on a listen-only basis via webcast at our website www.kinross.com. The audio webcast will be archived on www.kinross.com.

About Kinross Gold Corporation

Kinross is a Canadian-based senior gold mining company with mines and projects in the United States, Brazil, Russia, Mauritania, Chile and Ghana. Our focus is on delivering value based on the core principles of operational excellence, balance sheet strength, disciplined growth and responsible mining. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol:K) and the New York Stock Exchange (symbol:KGC).

Media Contact

Louie Diaz

Vice-President, Corporate Communications

phone: 416-369-6469

louie.diaz@kinross.com

Investor Relations Contact

Chris Lichtenheldt

Vice-President, Investor Relations

phone: 416-365-2761

chris.lichtenheldt@kinross.com

Source: Kinross Gold Corporation

www.kinross.com

Disclaimer

Kinross Gold Corporation published this content on 01 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2021 13:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
