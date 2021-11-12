Kinross Gold : Third Quarter Report

Kinross Gold Corporation 25 York Street, 17th Floor Toronto, ON Canada M5J 2V5 THIRD QUARTER 2021 REPORT Kinross reports 2021 third-quarter results Tasiast mill has re-started and Company on track for strong production growth over next two years Toronto, Ontario - November 10, 2021 - Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC) ("Kinross" or the "Company") today announced its results for the third-quarter ended September 30, 2021. (This report contains forward-looking information about expected future events and financial and operating performance of the Company. We refer to the risks and assumptions set out in our Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information located on pages 49 to 50. All dollar amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted.) 2021 third-quarter highlights: Q3 2021 results First nine months 2021 guidance 2021 results (+/- 5%) Gold equivalent production1 483,060 1,579,928 2.1 million (ounces) Production cost of sales1, 2 $870 $816 $830 ($ per Au eq. oz.) All-in sustaining cost1, 2 $1,225 $1,084 $1,110 ($ per Au eq. oz.) Capital expenditures $231.0 million $640.6 million $900 million Kinross is on track to meet its revised production guidance of 2.1 million Au eq. oz. (+/- 5%) and continues to expect production to increase in 2022 and 2023 to 2.7 million and 2.9 million Au eq. oz. (+/- 5%), respectively. The Company is also on track to meet its revised 2021 cost of sales and all-in sustaining cost guidance, and its capital expenditures guidance.

of 2.1 million Au eq. oz. (+/- 5%) and continues to expect production to increase in 2022 and 2023 to 2.7 million and 2.9 million Au eq. oz. (+/- 5%), respectively. The Company is also on track to meet its revised 2021 cost of sales and all-in sustaining cost guidance, and its capital expenditures guidance. Attributable margins 3 of $920 per Au eq. oz. sold in Q3 2021.

of $920 per Au eq. oz. sold in Q3 2021. Adjusted operating cash flow 2 of $190.5 million, operating cash flow of $269.9 million and free cash flow 2 of $38.9 million in Q3 2021.

operating cash flow free cash flow Reported net loss 4 of $44.9 million, or $0.04 per share, and adjusted net earnings 2 of $90.2 million, or $0.07 per share, in Q3 2021.

of $44.9 million, or $0.04 per share, and of $90.2 million, or $0.07 per share, in Q3 2021. Cash and cash equivalents of $586.1 million, with total liquidity of approximately $2.1 billion, at September 30, 2021.

of $586.1 million, with of approximately $2.1 billion, at September 30, 2021. The Tasiast mill has re-started at costs lower than original estimates . The mill is on track to ramp up and reach throughput of 21,000 tonnes per day by the end of Q1 2022.

Tasiast mill has re-started at costs lower than original estimates The La Coipa Restart and Tasiast 24k projects remain on schedule to be completed in mid-2022 and mid-2023, respectively.

and projects remain on schedule to be completed in mid-2022 and mid-2023, respectively. The Udinsk pre-feasibility and Lobo-Marte feasibility project studies were completed and reaffirmed the Company's views of both projects as attractive, high-quality assets that can significantly contribute to Kinross' future production profile at low costs.

pre-feasibility and feasibility project studies were completed and reaffirmed the Company's views of both projects as attractive, high-quality assets that can significantly contribute to Kinross' future production profile at low costs. Kinross' Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per common share .

. As of November 10, 2021, Kinross had repurchased and cancelled 8.6 million of its common shares for $50.0 million as part of its share buyback program. 1 Unless otherwise stated, production, production cost of sales per Au eq. oz., and all-in-sustaining costs per Au eq. oz., in this report are based on Kinross' 90% share of Chirano production and costs, and 70% share of Manh Choh costs. 2 These figures are non-GAAP financial measures and are defined and reconciled on pages 43 to 48. 3 Attributable margin per equivalent ounce sold is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as "average realized gold price per ounce" less "attributable production cost of sales per gold equivalent ounce sold." 4 Net (loss) earnings figures represent "net (loss) earnings attributable to common shareholders".

CEO Commentary: J. Paul Rollinson, President and CEO, made the following comments in relation to 2021 third-quarter results: "During the third quarter, our portfolio of mines performed well and we are on track to meet our revised production and cost guidance for the year. We maintained our balance sheet strength while enhancing shareholder returns, as we initiated our share buyback program in addition to declaring our quarterly dividend. "We are pleased to announce that the Tasiast mill has now re-started at costs below original estimates and is ramping back up. We expect that, in December, the mill will achieve sustained throughput levels comparable to the first half of the year. The mill is also on track to reach 21,000 tonnes per day throughput by the end of Q1 2022. "Our development projects made good progress during the quarter, with La Coipa on track to start production in mid-2022 and Tasiast 24k on schedule to be completed in mid-2023. We also completed studies for our Udinsk project in Russia and Lobo-Marte project in Chile which reaffirmed our views of both projects' strong potential to be significant value generators as large, low cost producers with attractive returns. "Kinross remains on track to grow its production to 2.7 million ounces next year, and then to 2.9 million ounces in 2023, and is in excellent position to continue delivering value to its shareholders." Financial results Summary of financial and operating results Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, (unaudited, in millions of U.S. dollars, except ounces, per share amounts, and per ounce amounts) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating Highlights Total gold equivalent ounces(a) Produced(c) 486,819 607,744 1,591,939 1,755,363 Sold(c) 481,959 593,218 1,586,028 1,738,379 Attributable gold equivalent ounces(a) Produced(c) 483,060 603,312 1,579,928 1,742,616 Sold(c) 478,459 588,559 1,574,362 1,725,778 Financial Highlights Metal sales $ 862.5 $ 1,131.3 $ 2,849.9 $ 3,018.3 Production cost of sales $ 421.0 $ 439.4 $ 1,300.9 $ 1,289.2 Depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 208.8 $ 204.8 $ 641.6 $ 608.3 Reversal of impairment charge $ - $ - $ - $ 48.3 Operating earnings $ 72.9 $ 393.4 $ 509.1 $ 907.1 Net (loss) earnings attributable to common shareholders $ (44.9) $ 240.7 $ 223.9 $ 559.1 Basic (loss) earnings per share attributable to common shareholders $ (0.04) $ 0.19 $ 0.18 $ 0.44 Diluted (loss) earnings per share attributable to common shareholders $ (0.04) $ 0.19 $ 0.18 $ 0.44 Adjusted net earnings attributable to common shareholders(b) $ 90.2 $ 310.2 $ 439.5 $ 631.7 Adjusted net earnings per share(b) $ 0.07 $ 0.25 $ 0.35 $ 0.50 Net cash flow provided from operating activities $ 269.9 $ 544.1 $ 937.9 $ 1,276.5 Adjusted operating cash flow (b) $ 190.5 $ 549.6 $ 953.9 $ 1,385.1 Capital expenditures(d) $ 231.0 $ 212.1 $ 640.6 $ 617.8 Free cash flow (b) $ 38.9 $ 332.0 $ 297.3 $ 658.7 Average realized gold price per ounce(b) $ 1,790 $ 1,908 $ 1,797 $ 1,736 Consolidated production cost of sales per equivalent ounce(c) sold(b) $ 874 $ 741 $ 820 $ 742 Attributable(a) production cost of sales per equivalent ounce(c) sold(b) $ 870 $ 737 $ 816 $ 738 Attributable(a) production cost of sales per ounce sold on a by-product basis(b) $ 836 $ 707 $ 787 $ 717 Attributable(a) all-in sustaining cost per ounce sold on a by-product basis(b) $ 1,205 $ 934 $ 1,062 $ 962 Attributable(a) all-in sustaining cost per equivalent ounce(c) sold(b) $ 1,225 $ 958 $ 1,084 $ 978 Attributable(a) all-in cost per ounce sold on a by-product basis(b) $ 1,543 $ 1,226 $ 1,388 $ 1,226 Attributable(a) all-in cost per equivalent ounce(c) sold(b) $ 1,552 $ 1,243 $ 1,400 $ 1,237 "Total" includes 100% of Chirano production. "Attributable" includes Kinross' share of Chirano (90%) production and costs, and Manh Choh (70%) costs. The definition and reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures is included on pages 43 to 48. "Gold equivalent ounces" include silver ounces produced and sold converted to a gold equivalent based on a ratio of the average spot market prices for the commodities for each period. The ratio for the third quarter of 2021 was 73.45:1 (third quarter of 2020 - 78.68:1). The ratio for the first nine months of 2021 was 69.90:1 (first nine months of 2020 - 90.15:1). "Capital expenditures" is as reported as "Additions to property, plant and equipment" on the interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows. 2

The following operating and financial results are based on 2021 third-quarter gold equivalent production. Production and cost measures are on an attributable basis: Production1: Kinross produced 483,060 Au eq. oz. in Q3 2021, compared with 603,312 Au eq. oz. in Q3 2020, primarily due to lower production at Tasiast as a result of the suspension of milling operations after the mill fire in June 2021. Average realized gold price2: The average realized gold price decreased 6% to $1,790 per ounce compared with $1,908 per ounce for Q3 2020. Revenue: Revenue was $862.5 million in Q3 2021, a decrease compared with $1,131.3 million in Q3 2020, mainly due to a decrease in gold equivalent ounces sold primarily as a result of lower production, and lower average realized gold price. Production cost of sales1, 2: Production cost of sales per Au eq. oz. was $870 in Q3 2021, compared with $737 per Au eq. oz. in Q3 2020, mainly due to higher costs at Kupol and Round Mountain. Production cost of sales per Au oz. on a by-product basis was $836 in Q3 2021, compared with $707 per Au oz. in Q3 2020, based on attributable gold sales of 461,113 and attributable silver sales of 1,274,141 ounces. Margins3: Kinross' attributable margin per Au eq. oz. was $920 for Q3 2021, which decreased compared with the Q3 2020 margin of $1,171 per Au eq. oz. All-insustaining cost1, 2: All-in sustaining cost per Au eq. oz. was $1,225 for Q3 2021, compared with $958 per Au eq. oz. in Q3 2020, primarily due to the decrease in ounces sold. Operating cash flow: Adjusted operating cash flow2 was $190.5 million in Q3 2021, which decreased compared with $549.6 million in Q3 2020, mainly due to the decrease in revenue. Net operating cash flow was $269.9 million for Q3 2021, compared with $544.1 million in Q3 2020, primarily due to the decrease in operating earnings. Free cash flow2: Free cash flow was $38.9 million in Q3 2021, compared with $332.0 million for Q3 2020, mainly due to lower net operating cash flow. Earnings: Adjusted net earnings2 were $90.2 million, or $0.07 per share, for Q3 2021, compared with $310.2 million, or $0.25 per share, for Q3 2020, primarily due to the decrease in revenue. The temporary suspension of milling operations at Tasiast was a main contributor to the year-over-year decrease in operating earnings, resulting in a reported net loss4 of $44.9 million, or $0.04 per share, for Q3 2021, compared with reported net earnings of $240.7 million, or $0.19 per share, for Q3 2020. Capital expenditures: Capital expenditures increased to $231.0 million in Q3 2021 compared to $212.1 million in Q3 2020, primarily due to increased expenditures for development activities at La Coipa, the feasibility study at Lobo-Marte, the pre-feasibility study at Udinsk, and an increase in capital stripping at Tasiast. These increases were partially offset by reduced capital stripping at Bald Mountain and Round Mountain. Balance sheet strength As of September 30, 2021, Kinross had cash and cash equivalents of $586.1 million, compared with $675.6 million at June 30, 2021. The decrease during the quarter was mainly due to capital expenditures and the return of capital in the form of dividends and share buybacks, partially offset by operating cash flows. The Company had additional available credit of $1,563.3 million as of September 30, 2021, for total liquidity of approximately $2.1 billion. 3

Share buyback update and dividend Kinross continues to enhance shareholder returns through its share buyback and quarterly dividend programs. On July 28, 2021, Kinross received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange to establish a normal course issuer bid program to purchase up to 63,096,676 of its common shares (representing 5% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares as at July 27, 2021), during the period starting on August 3, 2021 and ending on August 2, 2022. As of November 10, 2021, Kinross had repurchased and cancelled 8.6 million of its common shares for $50.0 million. As part of its continuing quarterly dividend program, the Company's Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.03 per common share payable on December 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of December 1, 2021. Tasiast mill re-start update Kinross has made excellent progress re-starting the Tasiast mill after the fire on June 15, 2021. The new trommel has been installed and mechanical testing at pre-incident throughput levels has been successful. The mill is now ramping up and is processing lower grade stockpile during this phase. In December, the mill is expected to achieve sustained throughput levels comparable to the first half of the year and the site is expected to produce approximately 15,000 Au eq. oz. during Q4 2021. Mill re-start costs were approximately $20 million, which were below the previously lowered $35 million estimate disclosed in July 2021. See the following link for a video on the mill re-start: https://youtu.be/YGgkJnWP-cc Operating results The Company's global operations continue to prioritize health and safety, while mitigating potential operational impacts related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Mine-by-mine summaries for 2021 third-quarter operating results may be found on pages 7 and 11. Highlights include the following: Americas At Paracatu, production was impacted by temporary grade variability encountered during the quarter. Production decreased compared with Q2 2021 mainly due to timing of ounces processed through the mill, which was partially offset by higher mill throughput. Year-over-year, production was higher primarily due to an increase in throughput and recovery, partially offset by lower grades and timing of ounces processed. Cost of sales per ounce sold was higher quarter-over-quarter mainly due to lower production and increased year-over-year due to higher operating waste mined, power costs and inflationary pressures on consumables. Fort Knox performed well during the quarter, with production increasing and cost of sales per ounce sold decreasing compared with Q2 2021. The quarter-over-quarter production increase was primarily due to more ounces recovered from the heap leach pads and higher mill grades and throughput, while cost of sales per ounce was down mainly as a result of lower operating waste mined and higher production. Both production and cost of sales per ounce were in line year-over-year. 4

At Bald Mountain, production was higher quarter-over-quarter as the operation mined through the carbonaceous material encountered in Q2 2021 and ounces recovered from the Vantage heap leach pad increased. Production also increased year-over-year due to higher recoveries from the site's heap leach pads. Mining activities were completed in the Vantage pit in August 2021 and activities were focused in the North Area by the end of the quarter. Cost of sales per ounce sold decreased quarter-over-quarter due to higher production, which was partially offset by higher reagent and maintenance costs. Cost of sales per ounce sold increased year-over-year mainly due to higher operating waste mined and higher production taxes, which was partially offset by increased production. At Round Mountain, production was lower compared with Q2 2021 and Q3 2020 mainly as a result of deferred mining activities in the north wall of the Phase W area after wall instability was detected in Q1 2021. The movement of waste material at the top of the pit to stabilize the wall was completed during the quarter and resulted in unplanned gold recoveries. Cost of sales per ounce sold was higher compared with the previous quarter mainly due to lower production, higher operating waste mined, and higher energy and reagent costs. Higher taxes also contributed to an increase in cost of sales per ounce compared with the previous year. The mine optimization program is on schedule to be completed in Q2 2022. Russia At Kupol and Dvoinoye, production was consistent with the previous quarter, and lower year-over-year mainly due to the planned processing of lower-grade stockpiles at Dvoinoye. Cost of sales per ounce sold increased quarter- over-quarter and year-over-year mainly due to higher mining costs. West Africa At Tasiast, production was lower quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year due to the suspension of milling as a result of the mill fire on June 15, 2021. Cost of sales per ounce sold was higher for both comparable periods due to lower production. The mill is now ramping up and is expected to return to sustained pre-incident throughput levels in December 2021. At Chirano, production was slightly lower quarter-over-quarter mainly due to timing of ounces processed through the mill and lower year-over-year primarily due to lower grades, which were partially offset by higher throughput at the mill. Cost of sales per ounce sold increased quarter-over-quarter mainly due to lower production and increased year-over-year mainly due to higher contractor and power costs. Development projects Udinsk and Lobo-Marte studies For information regarding the completed pre-feasibility study for the Udinsk project in Russia and feasibility study for the Lobo-Marte project in Chile, see the news release here: https://www.kinross.com/Kinross-issues- results-of-Udinsk-and-Lobo-Marte-project-studies The results of the studies reaffirm the projects' potential as significant open pit mines with large production profiles, low costs and attractive returns that are highly leveraged to the gold price. The projects can potentially add a combined 6.7 million Au oz. to Kinross' future production profile and represent a total of 9.7 million Au oz. of the Company's current probable mineral reserve estimates. Both projects are located in jurisdictions where Kinross has extensive and successful operational experience. The projects have rigorous project plans in place that take into account local environmental considerations, and include robust local community outreach and engagement. 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.