KINROSS GOLD CORPORATION

Kinross Gold in talks to divest Russian assets

03/29/2022 | 05:36pm EDT
(Reuters) - Canadian miner Kinross Gold Corp said on Tuesday it was in talks for a potential sale of its assets in Russia.

Several companies with exposure to Russia are taking steps to comply with sweeping Western sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

Earlier this month, Kinross said it would suspend its Russian operations including the Udinsk development project and Kupol mine.

The miner has received a number of unsolicited proposals regarding its Russian business and is now in talks with a third-party mining company, it said.

Anglo-Australian miner Rio Tinto also said it is cutting all ties with Russian businesses, while miner Glencore sold its stake in Russia's Russneft in February.

(Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2022
